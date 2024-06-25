Key Takeaways Google Play Games offers a wide selection of online and offline games for on-the-go play.

Steam's app lets you view stats, chat with friends, and stay updated on gaming news while away.

Build Your First Game educates users on game development using Unity and offers various difficulty levels.

Mobile gaming on your Android phone or tablet is one of the best ways to pass the time while on a bus or train or taking it easy on the beach. Countless online and offline titles are available, so you don't need to worry about missing out on the fun when your phone is in airplane mode or if you're in an area with no Wi-Fi.

With this in mind, we decided to list the best apps for gamers on the go. These apps are perfect for when you're away from your PC or console and can help you find the best titles, check your stats, improve connectivity, and more to enhance your gaming experience.

Related How to turn your Android tablet into a retro gaming console Play Nintendo, Sega, and Playstation games on your Android tablet with these easy steps. No console required.

1 Google Play Games

A built-in game library on Android phones

Google/Pocket-lint

Google Play Games See at Google Play Store

Google Play Games is baked into Android and is one of the easiest ways to access games when you're on the road. It's an intuitive alternative to the Play Store with a similar layout and a specialized content list. It disregards general-purpose apps and sticks to games only. Speaking of content lists, Google Play Games has one of the widest title selections, so you can play anything from basic games like Sweet Cookie to advanced shooters like Call of Duty.

Wi-Fi and mobile data signals can be erratic when traveling, so Google Play Games offers online and offline games for every type of player. It's the best app for gamers on the go because of the sheer number of titles in the catalogue, which has something for everyone.

2 Steam

Manage your PC account on your phone

Steam/Pocket-lint

Steam See at Google Play Store

PC players wanting to check in with friends and view their stats on the road can try the Steam app. Steam doesn't allow you to play titles from your library on your mobile device, but it gives you access to all your titles and achievements to see where you need to improve. You can also chat with friends and other community members to set up your next playing sessions.

Another advantage of Steam is that it keeps you up-to-date with the latest gaming news and deals, so you won't miss out while you're away. The app makes it easy to buy discounted games while you're on vacation, and they'll be ready for you to play in your library when you return.

3 Build your First Game

Build Your First Game See at Google Play Store

Build Your First Game is an educational app that teaches how to make games using Unity and other courses like Java, Python, and Ethical Hacking. The app is for players who dream of creating their own game while doing something they love and making money in a growing industry.

You don't need to be an expert, and Build Your First Game offers various difficulty levels to accommodate anyone, from coding pros to beginners just getting started in the industry. Lessons vary between five and twenty minutes daily, so you can choose how much time you'd like to commit. The step-by-step guides with voice instructions make the lessons easy to understand and allow you to learn something useful while traveling.

4 PlayStation app

Access your console anywhere

Sony/Pocket-lint

PlayStation App See at Google Play Store

The PlayStation app links your Android phone to your profile on your console so you can view your friend requests, messages, and other notifications. You can also keep up with the latest PlayStation news and releases to find the best deals wherever you are and download it to your console remotely.

Once you've paired your console to your Android phone, managing it becomes easy. You can also change your storage, privacy, and voice chat settings via the PlayStation app while killing time in transit so you can relax and play when you get home.

Related 7 Android apps I love for stress-free journeys Whether you're on a work trip or two-week vacation, these apps will help you make the most of your next adventure abroad.

5 Steam Link

Play your PC game on your phone

Steam/Link

Steam Link See at Google Play Store

The Steam Link app allows you to stream your PC games to enjoy them while lounging by the pool or relaxing in the sun rather than sitting at your desk. It doesn't work over long distances, and you'll need to be on the same Wi-Fi connection, but it opens your phone to titles that aren't available on mobile platforms.

Linking your laptop or PC to your Android phone via Steam Link is easy. Once set, it will store your connection and controller settings and make shortcuts for recently played games so they are easily accessible. If touchscreen controls are challenging for certain games, you can always use a compatible controller for an arcade-like experience.

6 Samsung Gaming Hub

A massive gaming library for Galaxy devices

Samsung/Pocket-lint

Samsung Gaming Hub See at Samsung

Samsung's Gaming Hub is an alternative to Google Play Games on Galaxy phones, offering a vast title selection. You can choose between popular categories like puzzle, arcade, dexterity, and one or two-handed titles.

Many games on the Samsung Gaming Hub use Instant Play tech and stream instantly without downloading. These titles offer a fun experience on your phone without wasting space and creating clutter, but they require an internet connection, which might not be available in certain areas.

Related How to update Android apps If you're wondering how to stay up to date, here's how to update apps on Android

7 Game Booster

Optimize your speed for the best performance

G19 Mobile/Pocket-lint

Game Booster See at Google Play Store

Wi-Fi quality fluctuates in busy airports and stations, so it's worth having an app like Game Booster to manage your connection when you're playing online games like Call of Duty or PUBG. The app can check your phone's memory to see how much space it has for apps and provides a real-time ping analysis to show you how fast your connection is.

Once you add a game to the boosted list, the app will free up background memory and optimize the connection and game settings for the best performance. It also has a GFX tool with convenient sliders to optimize your game's resolution, FPS, and other graphics features.

8 PlayStation Remote Play app

Bring your console games to Android

Sony/Pocket-lint

PS Remote Play See at Google Play Store

The PS Remote Play app is similar to Steam Link and enables you to play your console games on your phone, so you don't need to sit in front of the TV and can play outside. As its name suggests, the app only works on Sony consoles, but alternatives are available for Xbox and Nintendo users, so nobody's left out.

One of the best things about the PS Remote Play app is that there's no quality reduction, and your games will look and play just as smoothly on your Android phone as on your console. Playing in landscape mode to get the best image quality makes sense, but you can also try portrait mode if you prefer using one hand and don't mind a smaller playing area.

Related 9 apps I install immediately on any new Galaxy phone From WhatsApp and Microsoft 365 to Fiton and Steam Link, the must-have apps for your new Samsung Galaxy phone.

FAQ

Q: How do you download a game on Android?

Downloading games on Android is easy from Google Play Games, the Google Play Store, or the Samsung Gaming Hub.

Q: Can you play PC or console games on Android?

It's possible to stream games from your PC or console to Android phones and tablets with apps like Steam Link and PlayStation Remote Play.

Q: Do Android phones support online or offline games?

Online and offline games are available for Android via Google Play Games.