Mounting a dash cam in your vehicle offers countless advantages, from capturing accidents and recording road trips to more advanced features, such as GPS and driver-assistance alerts. To capitalize on everything a dash cam has to offer, you'll want a premium model that can do more than straightforward recording.

Industry-leading auto-intelligence company 70mai is dedicated to innovating and providing the best dash cam experience to its customers. 70mai was one the first companies to develop and integrate smart features into its dash cams - GPS, app integration, voice control, advanced driver-assistance systems - and continues to provide sophisticated products with premium quality.

In 2021 and 2022, 70mai Dash Cam achieved the number one market share in Central and Eastern Europe, and Southeast Asia. 70mai has accrued 5 million users in more than 100 countries and regions around the globe.

70mai's latest release, the 70mai 4K A810 dash cam, is a brilliant upgrade to its flagship 4K model, now offering improved image quality and new smart functions. Find out what makes the 4K A810 dash cam a great pick:

1. 4K UHD resolution with optimized image quality

What's the point of a dash cam if it can't pick up the finer details in your surroundings? The A810 dash cam has ultra-HD 4K resolution, powered by Sony's best-in-class image sensor, the Starvis 2 IMX678. With this upgrade, the sensor size has increased by 68%, the photosensitive area has increased by 90%, and the low-light performance has doubled. This means that you can capture details, such as licence plates, with extreme clarity and see clearer pictures with less noise in low-light environments.

The A810 employs 70mai's exclusive MaiColor Vivid+ Solution (MVS) image technology, which adjusts to light changes more smoothly, providing accurate colour and stability even in complex lighting environments. When you're emerging from a tunnel or driving in the glaring sunlight, the A810 will retain focus and clarity for crystal-clear images and videos. And the 60FPS high framerate ensures that you can see fleeting details, even when driving at high speeds.

2. HDR dual-channel recording or interior recording

If you're looking for broader camera coverage or added vehicle security, the A810 has an additional accessory port that functions with a rear or interior camera.

The A810 is the industry's first 4K dash cam that is compatible with 1080P HDR rear camera, so whatever happens behind you - be it a rear-end situation or a crazy viral moment that you want to share online - you'll have reliable footage.

3. 70mai Night Owl Vision

70mai

Night driving is often more unpredictable than daytime driving, so you'll want clear footage, whether you're the only vehicle on the road in the pitch black, or you're squinting into the bright lights of oncoming traffic. The A810 comes equipped with 70mai Night Owl Vision, using an F1.8 aperture to pull in more light to provide well-illuminated recordings in dark settings and better clarity and glare control.

4. Time-lapse recording

70mai

The A810's time-lapse recording compresses every 15 minutes of recorded video into one minute of easy-to-scan footage. If you're looking for a specific incident, you can review faster playback, making it simpler to capture noteworthy events instantly.

5. Super-sensing advanced driver-assistance systems

Not only does the A810 dash cam record any issues that may arise, but its advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) also warns you of potential safety issues in real-time with voice alerts. The expanded ADAS safety alerts include pedestrian and biker alerts, lane-departure alerts, front-collision alerts, and moving-traffic alerts.

6. Full control in the 70mai app

In the 70mai app, you have full control over the A810's settings, such as recording duration, G-sensor sensitivity, video resolution, and more. All your photos and videos are saved locally in the app and can be easily downloaded to your phone.

For quick access, emergency-related situations are secured in a special Event Folder within the app. You can review your driving routes, pinpoint the exact location of incidents, and access all your trip data, including speed, time, and coordinates. Furthermore, OTA updates are available to support product optimizations.

If you're ready to take your dash cam capabilities to the next level, the 70mai 4K A810 provides all the premium features you need with unparalleled image quality.

