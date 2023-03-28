Founded in 2016, 70mai has become a leading force in automotive intelligence, committed to pioneering smarter solutions for drivers worldwide. Boasting an impressive 5 million users across 103 countries and regions, the 70mai Dash Cam has secured the top market share in Russia, Poland, Malaysia, and Thailand in 2021 and 2022.

Now, 70mai introduces the 70mai Dash Cam Omni, an innovative 360-degree full-view dash cam designed to enhance vehicle security and road safety.

Revolutionary 360-degree rotating views

The 70mai Dash Cam Omni boasts a cutting-edge 360-degree design revolutionizing vehicle surveillance. With its 340-degree swivel capability and expansive 140-degree field of view (FOV), the Omni expertly minimizes image distortion during parking.

This pioneering, patented design is the first of its kind in the industry, providing comprehensive coverage to accurately capture a range of incidents, including car thefts, window-smashing vandalism, suspicious activities, and vehicle collisions, all while ensuring ease of use and maximum functionality.

AI-powered motion detection for enhanced security

Employing a state-of-the-art AI detection algorithm, the Omni is designed to identify suspicious human activities while the vehicle is parked. When the system detects any unusual behaviour, it immediately initiates an emergency recording focused on the area of interest and activates a warning light.

This technology adds an extra layer of protection, enhancing the overall security of your vehicle and ensuring peace of mind during parking situations.

Collision detection: never miss crucial evidence

The Omni's sophisticated collision detection algorithm is designed to pinpoint the exact location of impact automatically. When a collision occurs, the device swiftly rotates toward the point of impact to record critical emergency footage.

Remarkably, the Omni begins capturing video 5 seconds before the collision, ensuring a comprehensive record of the entire incident. This innovative feature guarantees that no essential evidence is overlooked, providing an accurate account of the event.

24-hour parking surveillance with time-lapse

In parking mode, the Omni diligently captures a still image every second, effectively condensing 30 minutes of footage into a concise 1-minute time-lapse for convenient examination.

This ingenious method conserves valuable memory space and minimizes battery consumption, enabling a more efficient and eco-friendly operation. Additionally, this streamlined approach guarantees a quicker playback of vital events, ensuring that you can swiftly access and review crucial moments when needed.

Experience unparalleled night vision

The Omni integrates an F1.5 large aperture and the advanced PureCelPlus-S HDR technology, resulting in an unparalleled low-light performance that sets it apart from its competitors.

This innovative combination enables the device to capture vivid details in dimly lit conditions, effectively reducing image noise. Furthermore, the Omni maintains outstanding colour accuracy during high-contrast scenarios, like emerging from tunnels, ensuring that your recordings remain clear and true-to-life in various lighting situations.

Advanced ADAS for extra road safety

Omni's enhanced Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) provides a comprehensive range of proactive alerts, including lane departure, forward vehicle movement, walking pedestrians, and shifting traffic patterns.

By incorporating specialized identification capabilities for pedestrians and riders, the Omni goes above and beyond to add a layer of protection during your travels. This advanced safety feature empowers drivers to stay vigilant and react promptly to hazards, ensuring a secure and enjoyable driving experience.

Effortless voice control for hands-free operation

Leveraging intelligent voice control technology, the Omni allows drivers to effortlessly operate the device using simple voice commands. Without manual intervention, users can instruct Omni to capture photographs, initiate emergency video recordings, and adjust the recording direction as needed.

This seamless, hands-free operation enhances the driving experience, ensuring that drivers can stay focused on the road while still being able to fully utilize the Omni's remarkable capabilities.

