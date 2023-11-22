70mai A500S

If you're looking for an affordable dash cam that offers dual-channel recording, the 70mai A500S is a steal. With front 2.7K Ultra Full HD and rear 1080p video, you can get the all-around protection you need for less.Even when you're not in your car, 24-hour smart parking surveillance will monitor while you're away, so you won't miss a beat. And with built-in Wi-Fi, you can connect to the 70mai app and check recordings to keep an eye on what's been happening.Packed full of features like built-in GPS, time-lapse recording, loop recording, and an additional microSD slot, the 70mai A500S has everything you need at a fraction of the price.