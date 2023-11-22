Readers like you help support Pocket-lint. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

If you don't yet own a dash cam, it's time to add this useful gadget to your vehicle. Black Friday is a great time of year to purchase a dash cam, with so many deals on the best tech out there. For 2023, 70mai is offering huge discounts on its top-selling dash cams and rear cam bundles. Check out these four deals to see which one will fit your lifestyle.

70mai a800-S dash cam
70mai A800S

70mai's flagship dash cam offers incredible 4K Ultra-HD image quality. Boasting an F1.8 aperture and a Sony IMX415 Sensor, images are clearer and more vivid, allowing a better picture of what's really going on.With front and rear recording, you can get an all-around view, alongside a 3-inch IPS screen that shows real-time footage. Never question what's happened on the road again. And, thanks to 70mai's Night Owl Vision, you'll receive clear images even at night.The built-in G-sensor detects unusual movement and motion, initiating recording straight away. Feel safer with the A800S dash cam by your side.

$140 at Amazon See at 70mai
70mai omni dash cam
70mai Omni 128G

This one-of-a-kind 360-degree rotating dash cam sets a new standard with its innovative design. Using AI motion detection, the dash cam can detect certain behaviours during parking, directing your attention to a potential hazard.With collision detection, excellent night vision, and 60FPS dynamic vision, it's hard to find a reason not to love the 70mai Omni 128G.Don't let this dash cam distract you from the task at hand; with built-in smart voice control, you can ask the dash cam to take photos or record videos in an emergency without taking your hands or eyes off the wheel.

$200 at Amazon See at 70mai
70mai a500s dash cam
70mai A500S

If you're looking for an affordable dash cam that offers dual-channel recording, the 70mai A500S is a steal. With front 2.7K Ultra Full HD and rear 1080p video, you can get the all-around protection you need for less.Even when you're not in your car, 24-hour smart parking surveillance will monitor while you're away, so you won't miss a beat. And with built-in Wi-Fi, you can connect to the 70mai app and check recordings to keep an eye on what's been happening.Packed full of features like built-in GPS, time-lapse recording, loop recording, and an additional microSD slot, the 70mai A500S has everything you need at a fraction of the price.

$88 at Amazon See at 70mai
70mai m300 dash cam
70mai M300
$42 $60 Save $18

Sometimes you don't need all the bells and whistles in a dash cam, and that's where the 70mai M300 comes in. This entry-level dash cam is the perfect choice for beginners but still has all the essential features you need.You can expect 24-hour parking surveillance, unusual motion detection, decent low-light performance, time-lapse recording, loop recording, and a built-in LED indicator. You can also control the dash cam via the app, handy when you want to watch real-time recordings or images.

$42 at Amazon See at 70mai

