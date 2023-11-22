If you don't yet own a dash cam, it's time to add this useful gadget to your vehicle. Black Friday is a great time of year to purchase a dash cam, with so many deals on the best tech out there. For 2023, 70mai is offering huge discounts on its top-selling dash cams and rear cam bundles. Check out these four deals to see which one will fit your lifestyle.
70mai A800S
70mai's flagship dash cam offers incredible 4K Ultra-HD image quality. Boasting an F1.8 aperture and a Sony IMX415 Sensor, images are clearer and more vivid, allowing a better picture of what's really going on.With front and rear recording, you can get an all-around view, alongside a 3-inch IPS screen that shows real-time footage. Never question what's happened on the road again. And, thanks to 70mai's Night Owl Vision, you'll receive clear images even at night.The built-in G-sensor detects unusual movement and motion, initiating recording straight away. Feel safer with the A800S dash cam by your side.
70mai Omni 128G
This one-of-a-kind 360-degree rotating dash cam sets a new standard with its innovative design. Using AI motion detection, the dash cam can detect certain behaviours during parking, directing your attention to a potential hazard.With collision detection, excellent night vision, and 60FPS dynamic vision, it's hard to find a reason not to love the 70mai Omni 128G.Don't let this dash cam distract you from the task at hand; with built-in smart voice control, you can ask the dash cam to take photos or record videos in an emergency without taking your hands or eyes off the wheel.
70mai A500S
If you're looking for an affordable dash cam that offers dual-channel recording, the 70mai A500S is a steal. With front 2.7K Ultra Full HD and rear 1080p video, you can get the all-around protection you need for less.Even when you're not in your car, 24-hour smart parking surveillance will monitor while you're away, so you won't miss a beat. And with built-in Wi-Fi, you can connect to the 70mai app and check recordings to keep an eye on what's been happening.Packed full of features like built-in GPS, time-lapse recording, loop recording, and an additional microSD slot, the 70mai A500S has everything you need at a fraction of the price.
70mai M300
Sometimes you don't need all the bells and whistles in a dash cam, and that's where the 70mai M300 comes in. This entry-level dash cam is the perfect choice for beginners but still has all the essential features you need.You can expect 24-hour parking surveillance, unusual motion detection, decent low-light performance, time-lapse recording, loop recording, and a built-in LED indicator. You can also control the dash cam via the app, handy when you want to watch real-time recordings or images.
This is a sponsored post. The product choices and opinions expressed in this article are from the sponsor and do not reflect the editorial direction of Pocket-lint or its staff.