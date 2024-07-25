Key Takeaways The 70mai Dash Cam A510 has many features, including a rear screen that interacts with the app.

The rear camera can rotate 360 degrees for interior surveillance, although hardwiring is necssary.

Priced reasonably at $110, the dashcam offers front and rear coverage with extensive functions.

Choosing the right dash cam is tricky due to the dazzling array of models on the market. The obvious route is to take a look at a guide on the best dash cams, but the other thing is to consider are your needs. I became a dash cam convert after my car was rear-ended, and as a result of that incident, I value complete, all-round coverage.

That means I'm always on the lookout for models with front and rear cameras. The Nextbase iQ and Rove R3 I reviewed recently are pretty good if you’re looking for a premium model with a lot of features. The 70mai Dash Cam A510 I've recently been testing offers a lot of the same, including excellent front and rear coverage. Best of all, it has a reasonable price tag.

It's another one of those dash cam models that needs to be hardwired to use all it has to offer, and that requires an additional kit for extra cash. However, there's also the flexibility of being able to power it via a 12V in-car socket, which means I'm still free to use my car's ODBII port whenever I need to call on my trusty Carly diagnostic device. I can't do that with the Nextbase iQ because it needs an ODBII port for power.

Recommended 70mai Dash Cam A510 Between two cameras and plenty of features, the 70mai A510 offers a lot of value. The Sony Starvis sensor tech is dependable, though a little susceptible to changes in light. However, setup and operation is straightforward, with the bonus coming from a companion app that's better for managing captured content over the otherwise handy-to-have rear screen on the main cam. Pros Easy setup and handy rear screen

Extensive set of features and functions

App adds value and convenience Cons Lens struggles with harsh changes in light

Hardwire kit required for some functions

The usual tangle of wiring to plumb in $140 at Amazon

See our process How we test and review products at Pocket-lint We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.

Price, availability, and specs

The 70mai Dash Cam A510 is available to buy now, either direct from the manufacturer or through online retailers like Amazon. In North America, the dash cam comes in a few different variants, including the Set bundle I've been testing. Pricing for the A510 starts at $110, followed by the A510-1 for $130. There's a larger card edition, the A510-1 64GB, which costs $140 as well as the A510-1 128GB, which costs $150.

70mai Dash Cam A510 Number of Cameras Two Front Camera Resolution 1,944p Field of View 140- and 130-degree Emergency Power Yes Brand 70mai

What I liked about 70mai Dash Cam A510

Lots of features and functions

One of the best aspects of the A510, especially considering its relatively low price point, is the comprehensive set of features and functions on offer. This is a great all-rounder, with the obvious main benefit of dual channel recording. This means I've got the view out of my car's windshield and back covered.

There's the added bonus of the rear camera including a rotating lens, which means it can be repurposed to cover the cockpit area of my vehicle when parked. The parking sensor functionality, however, requires the camera be hardwired.

Close

Elsewhere, the A510 boasts a front camera that can capture 1,944p video thanks to its Sony Starvis 2 sensor, while the 140-degree field of view works well too. The rearward facing unit can capture 1080p video and features a 130-degree field of view, so add it all together and it’s a decent specification. My bundle had a 64GB microSD card included along with everything else I needed to get the camera up and running. There's a very good app too, which allowed me to manage every aspect of my captured content.

As a bonus, there's a 2-inch rear screen on the main dash cam, which provides a split view if I have both front and rear cameras connected. It gives a pretty good overview, but I used it mainly to work through the setup process, which involves setting things like the time and date using the row of buttons on the camera body. An emergency capture button is also included, which can be used if I need one-off instant video rather than looped capture.

What I didn't like about 70mai Dash Cam A510

It's worth remembering the A510's price tag. As a result, there are some compromises to be had, and most of those involve the lenses 70mai used. While the Sony Starvis sensor is definitely good enough for the job, and used in many other dash cams, it can struggle with sudden and harsh changes in light.

The dash cam does catch up quickly and adapt the footage capture to cope with those changes, but if I have to think of a downside to this dash cam, then it would probably be this factor. Generally, video captured by the 70mai Dash Cam A510 is good, and it's very good after dark too, but a more expensive model with slightly better sensors might be the one to go for if you class yourself as a discerning dash cam user.

It's worth remembering the A510's price tag. As a result, there are some compromises to be had, and most of those involve the lenses 70mai used.

I'm also a little less enthusiastic about the need to hard wire the dash cam into my car to make use of the parking sensor tech. This is common practice for this type of feature though, so it’s not something that’s a weakness of only the A510. I'd need to purchase a hardwire kit for extra cost too. The other issue with this is that it means I'm not able to switch the dash cam from one vehicle to another, which isn't a problem if I just plug it in via the 12V socket.

Should you buy 70mai Dash Cam A510?

This is a well-rounded bundle that offers everything needed for comprehensive video capture, both front and rear. I like the way the rear camera can be rotated to survey the cockpit of my car and power via the 12V port route is always handy. Aside from the minor annoyances, for the money, the 70mai Dash Cam A510 seems like very good value, with an easy setup and excellent app helping to complete the package.