Summary The 70mai A800S dash cam captures crisp and clear front and rear video using powerful Sony IMX415 sensor technology.

It comes with a very affordable price tag and everything is inside the box, including a beefy 128GB microSD card.

Installation and setup is very quick and easy, although there is more wiring because of the rear camera.

Dashboard cameras are the kind of tech that you don't realize the importance of until you've been in a situation where one could've saved you a ton of money. I love a tech bargain, which is why the 70mai A800S dash cam is so appealing. This is a dual camera or two-channel bundle, which lets me record the view out of the front of my vehicle as well as the back. Considering the specification and potency of the Sony IMX415 sensors, which provide 4K Ultra HD video, this has to be one of the best dashcams on the market right now.

While I was impressed by the recent Nextbase Piqo dash cam, which was cheap, it was also a little low on specification, especially compared to its bigger and costlier relative, the Nextbase iQ. The 70mai A800S dash cam offers much more but for a similarly small outlay. In fact, pick through the list of features and functions, and it's hard to see why I'd need anything else.

There are two cameras for starters, but also a night vision function, 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi, Advanced Driving Assistance or ADAS system and parking surveillance, too, if I hardwire the bundle into my vehicle with a kit available separately. Better still, the 70mai A800S dash cam features a 3-inch rear screen, which lets me set it up and then view footage on the go. Alternatively, there's a great supplementary app that offers management of video files. Over-the-air updates keep the 70mai A800S dash cam up to date, too.

70mai A800S dash cam The 70mai A800S is a wallet-friendly model that comes with twin cameras for capturing video front and back. There's a rear screen for easy installation and setup. Video quality from the Sony sensors is excellent, including after dark enhancement thanks to the beefy specification. Everything needed to get up and running is inside the box, including a sizable 128GB microSD card, although an optional hardwire kit is needed to use the parking surveillance tools. Brand 70mai Field of View 140-degree Sensor Size 4K Sony IMX415 Video Resolution 3840 x 2160p Size 1.42 x 3.46 x 2.35 inches Connectivity Wi-Fi / USB Type-C Pros Comprehensive coverage from twin cameras

Lots of features and functions for the money

Rear screen helps make setup very simple Cons More wiring to plumb in due to the rear camera

Optional hardware kit needed for parking surveillance

No touchscreen functionality so using app is advisable Expand

Price, availability, and specs

The 70mai Dash Cam A800+Rear Cam Set, to give it the full boxed product name, is available now from online outlets, including Amazon, where it can be found for just $120. This includes a 128GB microSD card, which adds extra value, and everything else needed to get up and running is inside the box. However, an optional 70mai UP02 hardwire kit will be needed if the cameras need to be fixed more permanently and make use of the parking surveillance feature.

What I liked about 70mai A800S dash cam

Excellent video coverage front and rear

Considering this is a relatively cheap dash camera package, I've been really impressed with the video captured by both lenses. At the front, there's a F1.8 aperture Sony IMX415 sensor that offers 3840 x 2160p footage, while the smaller, rear-facing 1080p camera is equally impressive. Working together, this terrific pair gathers excellent quality footage, which is good enough to define license plates after dark thanks to the Night Owl Vision, which uses seven layers of high-quality glass lenses to help provide better definition once the sun goes down.

It works a treat.

I'm also a big fan of the 70mai A800S because it comes armed with a 3-inch rear screen. This, combined with four slimline buttons just below the screen, allowed me to get the bundle set up quickly and easily. There's also the added benefit of an instant on-screen preview of the view out front, augmented by an in-screen view of the rear camera's outlook. However, I did also find that the 70mai app on my smartphone was the place to head for more effective viewing and management of video files. It works a treat.