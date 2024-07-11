This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Decision paralysis is so real when you sit down for a night of streaming TV on Netflix. When you have a big watchlist, you might be so stuck between options that you end up watching nothing at all. However, sometimes it can help to select a specific genre.

If you're into history, violence, and maybe just a little romance, Viking shows might just fit the bill. Though there are plenty of educational documentaries about Vikings, and those are certainly great, today we're looking at some of the best action-packed shows about the struggles and daily lives and loves of a viking.

1 The Last Kingdom

The perfect show for anyone who loves Vikings, battles and a bloody journey to ancient England.

The Last Kingdom Genre Action Language English Number of Seasons 5 Stream on Netflix

Based off the book series; The Saxon Stories, this thrilling TV show follows a young man named Uhtred who is abducted by a Viking warlord and raised as a Viking until tragedy strikes at the heart of the ones he'd grown to call his family. All five seasons are available to watch on Netflix and, if you're anything like me and can't get enough of Uhtred's handsome face, there is also a new movie out, The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die that follows the end of season 5, also available on Netflix.

2 Vikings

All the fighting, raiding and epic Norse mythology anyone could want.

Vikings Genre Action Language English Number of Seasons 5 Watch on Netflix

Vikings follow Ragar and his family's journey to fame and nobility through successful raids throughout England. The love between Ragar and his wife, Legertha, is beautifully portrayed in between all the war and bloodshed. It's a good show to compromise on, for any couples out there who need action and romance, for both parties to enjoy. This show originally premiered on the History Channel, but all 5 seasons are now available for streaming on Netflix.

3 Vikings: Valhalla

100 years later, and the glory of the Norsemen still thrives.

Vikings: Valhalla Genre Drama Language English Number of Seasons 3 Stream on Netflix

In this sequel, to Vikings, it's set a hundred years after the events of Vikings and a new generation of heroes has emerged. The ongoing conflict between Christians and Vikings reaches a head when the Vikings themselves are beginning to clash over their differing Christian and Pagan beliefs. The first 2 seasons are already available for streaming on Netflix and the newest 3rd season is set to be premiered on July 11th, 2024.

4 Norsemen

Vikings trade swords for punchlines

Norsemen Genre Comedy Language Norweigian/English Number of Seasons 3 Stream on Netflix

This story follows the various lives of Vikings in the village of Norheim. While it is, unfortunately, a short series with few episodes, this particular show stands out more than the others because it takes on the Viking theme while bringing a good amount of comedy into it. Who doesn't love violence and comedy? They go hand in hand in this show. A good way to put it would be a Viking parody with a hint of Scandinavian history. Norsemen is available for streaming on Netflix and purchase on Apple TV.

5 Vinland Saga

A true hero's journey forged through betrayal, revenge and bloodshed.

Vinland Saga Genre Animated Language Japanese Number of Seasons 2 Stream on Netflix

This animated series follows a young Thorfinn who joins the band of mercenaries who are responsible for his father's death. He patiently waits and plots for his inevitable revenge. This is a great show for anyone who is looking for a different type of viking-themed or animated story. While the show depicts the brutality of war for Vikings, it also showcases the long and lonely journey Thorfinn embarks on. The heavy emotional scenes really suck the audience into the story. This harrowing action adventure series is available for streaming on Netflix.

6 Barbarians

Ancient warriors try to redefine history.

Barbarians Genre Drama Language English Number of Seasons 2 Stream on Netflix

While this TV show isn't specifically only Viking-themed, the story follows a German hero, who rises up and unites various tribes to fight against the Roman Empire. This TV show depicts the struggles of war and life in the year 9 AD. The constant fight with the Roman power perfectly reflects the fight Vikings had, in the past, with the push of Christianity over Pagan beliefs. There are varying reviews of this Netflix series. It is commended for its historical accuracy in season one, but season two, on the other hand, fell short in some viewers' eyes.

7 Ragnarok

Modern teen drama vs ancient Norse myth.

Ragnarok Genre Drama Language English Number of Seasons 3 Stream on Netflix

Ragnarok is a more modern-day Viking story built upon old-Norse mythology. The story follows Magne, a young boy who discovers he is the reincarnation of Thor, the God of Thunder. Magne must come to terms with his destiny while trying to discover the mysteries behind the citizens of Edda. While some people find this show interesting, others review it as a mediocre teen drama inspired by the legend of Thor. If you're looking for a different interpretation of Thor and Loki (besides Marvel's), this show is probably your best bet. All seasons are available for streaming on Netflix.