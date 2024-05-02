Key Takeaways Physical damage is the most obvious sign that it's time to choose a new fitness tracker.

If battery life dwindles, it's time for an upgrade to ensure consistent data collection.

Slow performance signals the end of device life, along with a lack of software updates and compatibility.

It can be tempting to hang on to your fitness tracker or smartwatch for as long as possible for many reasons. Maybe it's for sentimental reasons since it's been through a lot with you. Or perhaps you know you like that particular one and don't trust if new versions or different models will be as good for you. Or, you could just not want to spend money on a new device since they typically aren't cheap.

Unfortunately, there comes a time for all of us when we need to part ways with even our most beloved fitness trackers. Most fitness trackers will last between two to five years, depending on the brand and how you've used it. When you get so close to something, it may not be obvious when it's time to let go, though. Below are some of the most common reasons that you'll know you should say goodbye.

6 There's physical damage

Don't deal with that broken screen

The most obvious sign that it's time to upgrade is if there is physical damage to the tracker. That could be a cracked screen that makes it a pain to see your information or a broken case that could reduce the water-tightness of the device. I've known some people whose band broke and fell off, and they just kept it in a pocket during workouts instead.

But if the physical damage is causing issues interacting with the device as it's supposed to be used or limiting what data you're able to get from it, then it's time to let go and get something new.

Physical damage could just cause aesthetic problems, so you may be fine dealing with it.

5 The battery life is lacking

Batteries get tired, too

A sure sign that a device is getting up there in years is shorter battery life. Batteries only have so many charges in them and will fade over time. If your fitness tracker isn't lasting nearly as long as it used to, it's probably time to upgrade to something new. One of the benefits of fitness trackers, after all, is that they collect consistent data throughout the day, and if you have to leave it off to charge it frequently, you won't be getting as much out of it. Plus, you definitely don't want to be in a situation where it dies mid-workout because the battery drains so quickly.

4 It's slow or unresponsive

Lagging is not a good thing

Another common sign of an aging electronic device of any type is slow performance. Processors become outdated, and they can become bogged down with information over time. If your fitness tracker lags when you select an option, takes its sweet time to move between screens, or flat-out becomes unresponsive, it's likely reaching the end of its useful life.

Companies will eventually stop offering support

While software updates do bring fun things like new features, they are also critical for keeping security protocols up to date, improving performance, and fixing bugs. Companies only offer a limited number of years of support for their devices and eventually stop issuing software updates, though. If it's been a while since you last saw a software update for your fitness tracker, you should invest in a new one.

2 You're running into compatibility issues

If you can't pair it, say goodbye

To be truly useful, fitness trackers need to pair with apps. Otherwise, you won't get to see most of your data. Similarly, you may like to share your activities on other platforms like Strava. Unfortunately, as your device ages, you may run into compatibility issues, preventing you from pairing or syncing as you would like to. Fitness trackers typically require a specific operating system on your phone to operate, and if you upgrade your phone, they may no longer work together. So, if you pick up a new phone and aren't able to pair your tracker to it or can no longer sync data to various apps, it's time to pick up something new.

1 It's no longer meeting your goals

You're ready to take your training to the next level

While all the above factors may make it pretty obvious that you need a new fitness tracker, one more subtle sign is if it's no longer living up to your training needs. Maybe you got a budget fitness tracker because you were just getting focused on staying active, but now you are getting more serious and looking to take your training to the next level. Basic fitness trackers typically don't offer much in terms of features, which can be limiting if you are trying to improve performance. For example, many fitness trackers rely on tethered GPS, which isn't as accurate or reliable as a device with built-in GPS. Likewise, simple trackers may not have all the sensors of higher-end devices, so you'll be limited in the data they can collect.

While all the above factors may make it pretty obvious that you need a new fitness tracker, one more subtle sign is if it's no longer living up to your training needs.

If you're looking to ramp up your training, whether because you have an event you're working towards or simply to improve your fitness in a more structured way, an upgraded fitness tracker or fitness watch can be extremely helpful. More advanced devices can collect more data and may even feature built-in coaching tools to help guide your training based on your current performance and stats. They will also gather more accurate data, giving you better information to use in the first place.