Readers like you help support Pocket-lint. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Black Friday comes at a perfect time in terms of Christmas shopping - if you're organised anyway. For those that know what they are looking for, you can save a fortune each year by shopping during the Black Friday sales period. That's especially true if your wishlist - or someone else's wishlist that you are buying from - has Apple products on it. Apple itself doesn't offer discounts on its products and while some retailers do throughout the year, the savings are never as good as they are on Black Friday.

Related: Apple Black Friday deals: 21 amazing discounts on iPad, AirPods, and more

This year, the Black Friday deals have been surprisingly impressive on Apple devices, with amazing savings on AirPods, Apple Watch and iPad models. What should you actually buy though? I've reviewed every new Apple product this year, but I've also been reviewing Apple products for a number of years, so I know which older devices that are worth your money as well - even if they don't boast the newer launch date.

The 6 Apple Black Friday deals you should buy

From the current Black Friday deals available, these are the products I would recommend buying. I've been following all the Apple deals over the last week and I have rounded up the top savings on all things Apple, even breaking down the dedicated best savings on accessories, iPads, and Apple Watches. The ones below are my top picks from all the deals I've seen so far, and they have been chosen not only based on the deal itself and how much you save, but my experience with each product.

Apple Watch SE 2nd gen
Apple
Apple Watch SE (2022)
$179 $249 Save $70

The Apple SE (2022) is a fantastic smartwatch and while it isn't as fully-fledged in terms of features as the Watch Series 9 (also on my list), it delivers the basics exceptionally well and this price is fantastic.

$179 at Amazon $179 at Walmart
Apple Watch Series 9-1
Apple
Apple Watch Series 9
$329 $399 Save $70

The Apple Watch Series 9 doesn't leave my wrist except for half an hour every day when I top up its battery. It is brilliant in so many ways, from fitness tracking to delivering at-a-glance-information, though my favourite uses are Apple Pay and finding my iPhone. This is the lowest price it's ever been, and it's worth every penny in my opinion.

$329 at Amazon $329 at Walmart $349 at Best Buy
Airpods pro 2nd gen usbc
Apple
Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation (USB-C)
$190 $249 Save $59

Almost all of Apple's AirPods have a discount for Black Friday but the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation (USB-C) are hands down the model I'd recommend. They have a range of extra features compared to the other models and they offer superb ANC. At this price, they are almost the same as the AirPods 3rd Generation at full price but you get a lot more.

$190 at Amazon $190 at Best Buy
Apple iPad 10th Gen-1
Apple/ Pocket-lint 
Apple iPad (2022)
$349 $449 Save $100

There is no denying the Apple iPad (9th generation) is a superb price at the moment, but it's the 10th generation model I would buy. It has a lovely design that's very similar to the more powerful iPad Air and it offers excellent performance and a great experience overall. With $100 off, it's a genuinely brilliant price.

$349 at Amazon $349 at Best Buy
Apple Pencil 2nd Gen
Apple
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
$82 $129 Save $47

If an iPad is on your wishlist, or you have one already, then the Apple Pencil can bring so much more to your tablet. It's brilliant for taking notes or drawing, giving a similar feel to an actual pen or pencil. This price makes it almost as cheap as the new Apple Pencil (USB-C) too, but you get more functionality with this model.

$82 at Amazon $82 at Walmart
Airtags
Apple
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
$80 $100 Save $20

Apple AirTags aren't anything new, but they are brilliant. There are several places you can put them, from the usual like your keys to a little more adventurous like a child's soft toy or your pet, for example. You'll need some accessories too, but you'll be surprised how handy these circular discs are, and you'll wonder how you ever managed without them.

$80 at Walmart $80 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy

More Black Friday 2023 deals and shopping advice