Black Friday comes at a perfect time in terms of Christmas shopping - if you're organised anyway. For those that know what they are looking for, you can save a fortune each year by shopping during the Black Friday sales period. That's especially true if your wishlist - or someone else's wishlist that you are buying from - has Apple products on it. Apple itself doesn't offer discounts on its products and while some retailers do throughout the year, the savings are never as good as they are on Black Friday.
This year, the Black Friday deals have been surprisingly impressive on Apple devices, with amazing savings on AirPods, Apple Watch and iPad models. What should you actually buy though? I've reviewed every new Apple product this year, but I've also been reviewing Apple products for a number of years, so I know which older devices that are worth your money as well - even if they don't boast the newer launch date.
The 6 Apple Black Friday deals you should buy
From the current Black Friday deals available, these are the products I would recommend buying. I've been following all the Apple deals over the last week and I have rounded up the top savings on all things Apple, even breaking down the dedicated best savings on accessories, iPads, and Apple Watches. The ones below are my top picks from all the deals I've seen so far, and they have been chosen not only based on the deal itself and how much you save, but my experience with each product.
Apple Watch SE (2022)
The Apple SE (2022) is a fantastic smartwatch and while it isn't as fully-fledged in terms of features as the Watch Series 9 (also on my list), it delivers the basics exceptionally well and this price is fantastic.
Apple Watch Series 9
The Apple Watch Series 9 doesn't leave my wrist except for half an hour every day when I top up its battery. It is brilliant in so many ways, from fitness tracking to delivering at-a-glance-information, though my favourite uses are Apple Pay and finding my iPhone. This is the lowest price it's ever been, and it's worth every penny in my opinion.
Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation (USB-C)
Almost all of Apple's AirPods have a discount for Black Friday but the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation (USB-C) are hands down the model I'd recommend. They have a range of extra features compared to the other models and they offer superb ANC. At this price, they are almost the same as the AirPods 3rd Generation at full price but you get a lot more.
Apple iPad (2022)
There is no denying the Apple iPad (9th generation) is a superb price at the moment, but it's the 10th generation model I would buy. It has a lovely design that's very similar to the more powerful iPad Air and it offers excellent performance and a great experience overall. With $100 off, it's a genuinely brilliant price.
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
If an iPad is on your wishlist, or you have one already, then the Apple Pencil can bring so much more to your tablet. It's brilliant for taking notes or drawing, giving a similar feel to an actual pen or pencil. This price makes it almost as cheap as the new Apple Pencil (USB-C) too, but you get more functionality with this model.
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Apple AirTags aren't anything new, but they are brilliant. There are several places you can put them, from the usual like your keys to a little more adventurous like a child's soft toy or your pet, for example. You'll need some accessories too, but you'll be surprised how handy these circular discs are, and you'll wonder how you ever managed without them.