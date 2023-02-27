Are you struggling to look your best on video calls? Whether you're attending a virtual meeting, an online class, or simply catching up with a friend, having the right webcam can make all the difference.

Laptop cameras are rarely suitable for making video calls. They lack the quality and resolution that people need for clear communication. Poor lighting, grainy pictures, awkward angles, and unsightly shadows can leave you looking unrecognizable.

In this article, we'll explore five reasons why you should consider using an external webcam over your laptop camera.

1. Better quality

Webcams offer a higher resolution than built-in laptop cameras, which can help you enjoy better picture quality in Skype, Zoom, and other video conferencing apps. With more pixels, webcams provide a clearer image with fewer pixelated areas. This allows people on the other side of the call to see your facial expressions (or any documents you may be referencing) clearly and in greater detail.

2. Greater flexibility

Built-in laptop cameras are typically fixed at one angle, offering only a limited field of view. On the other hand, webcams allow users to adjust their position for the best view of themselves and whatever else is happening in the room. You can easily tilt or reposition your webcam to capture multiple angles in real time.

3. Improved lighting

The lighting from most built-in laptop cameras is often dim and inadequate for making video calls or streaming online content. Webcams come with special light-enhancing technology that helps illuminate your face even if there isn't enough natural light available in the room where you're working. You can work or study from multiple locations.

4. Added features

Most webcams include features like autofocus, digital zoom, and noise cancellation that aren't usually available with built-in laptop cameras. These features help ensure you look your best when chatting with colleagues or friends over a video conference.

Plus, some webcams also have microphones, so you don't have to depend on your computer's default audio setup for clarity of voice.

5. Enhanced privacy protection

Webcams offer better protection against hackers than built-in laptop cameras because of sophisticated encryption technology. They also allow users to manually turn off the camera when it's not in use, a feature that most built-in laptop cameras do not have.

Additionally, webcams provide a physical barrier between the user and the hacker, making it more difficult for hackers to access their information.

For extra security, webcams also typically come with software updates that can close security loopholes or patch vulnerabilities as they are found. Many companies also make it easy for customers to subscribe to regular automatic updates. These updates help ensure that any potential threats are prevented before they cause damage.

Furthermore, webcams often have additional features such as facial recognition or biometric authentication, both of which act as an extra layer of protection against hackers trying to access user data.

Why the Logitech BRIO 300 webcam is a special device

Logitech BRIO 300 is the perfect solution for anyone who needs an easy-to-use webcam with high-quality image and sound.

The USB-C connectivity makes setup simple and hassle-free, so you can start using it straight away. Its 1080p HD resolution ensures you show up in clarity, while RightLight 2 Auto light correction adjusts to the ambient light in any room - no more unflattering shadows. What's more, its custom lens captures wider fields of view up to 70 degrees with sharp focus on every detail.

You'll also sound as good as you look thanks to BRIO 300's advanced mono noise-reducing mic, which filters out distractions from background noise. This makes it the perfect device for those important meetings or digital classes where audio is just as important as video. Plus, it's certified for Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet. It also works with Chromebook, so you can be confident in its performance.

A stylish yet practical design makes BRIO 300 stand out from other webcams. Its refreshing and playful design is made with recycled plastic materials and features an integrated privacy shutter so that when not in use, you can keep it secure from any prying eyes.

How does the BRIO 300 compare with the Logitech C920s Pro HD Webcam?

The Logitech C920s Pro HD webcam (BRIO 300's predecessor) is a popular device within the online video conferencing space and with good reason. It offers an impressive range of features at an accessible price. But the BRIO 300 by Logitech has been making waves in recent months thanks to its sleek and modern design and useful integrated privacy shutter.

The BRIO 300's shutter is built right into the device itself. This makes for a much more polished aesthetic that doesn't require any extra setup or accessories. Simply swivel the shutter around to cover the lens when you're done using it. Although the Logitech C920s Pro HD does have a shield, it's not as sleek or stylish.

With Logitech BRIO 300, you can now be your best self on every video call. No more awkward angles or grainy images - just high-quality visuals and crystal-clear sound so that everyone will see (and hear) the real you.