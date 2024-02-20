Key Takeaways Android offers more options from a wide range of manufacturers, like Samsung, Google, and OnePlus.

iPhones are some of the most hyped-up phones in the world, and it's no wonder -- Apple does so many things well. iPhones are good-looking and high-performing, plus iOS is both simple and stunning. It's no surprise iPhones are the most popular smartphones right now. Despite that, I've well and truly beaten my Apple addiction in favor of Android, and now I will never go back.

More recently, there have been countless incredible Android devices to choose from which are just as impressive as they are innovative ... I'll always choose an Android over an iPhone.

When smartphones first came around, the iPhone was undeniably the leader of the pack, setting trends and paving the way for other manufacturers. That was a long time ago now, though. More recently, there have been countless incredible Android devices to choose from which are just as impressive as they are innovative. Long story short, picking between operating systems is an easy decision for me. Here are five reasons why I'll always choose an Android over an iPhone.

1 Android gives you more options

There are lots of manufacturers to explore: Samsung, Google, and OnePlus

The very best thing about Android is the sheer breadth of choice available to you. I like being able to match my smartphone to my needs and only Android can deliver in that way. Big or small, colorful or subdued, performance-focused or with camera capabilities at its core, there's quite literally something for everyone.

To add to that, some Android phones come with innovative features that iPhones don't have. Google Pixel has class-leading AI features, like the Magic Editor, which lets you move and delete objects in your photos. Oppo has fast charging to go from 0 to 100% battery in less than half an hour. The latest Samsung Galaxy Ultra handsets have a stylus housed in the frame. OnePlus has a partnership with Hasselblad to create its stellar camera software.

2 Android has more customization

You can revamp the home screen

A pretty significant reason I wouldn't go back to an iPhone is that I like having control over the look of my smartphone's home screen and the ability to customize it. You can customize Android devices in quite a big way by adjusting the size, shape, and colors of the icons and widgets on your home screen.

There's a wider choice of widgets on Android too. For example, the Digital Wellbeing widget allows you to keep track of your screen time and most used apps, the WhatsApp widget lets you see your messages from your home screen, and there are tonnes of calendar and weather widgets to try too.

By downloading an Android Launcher, you can completely redesign the OS to better suit you. There are loads of launchers in the Google Play Store with all sorts of different styles and color palettes. Apple would never let you change the style of its OS in these ways.

3 Android is better on a budget

You don't need to spend an eye-watering amount of money

Not everyone is willing to splash out upwards of $1,000 on one of the best phones. If you are on a budget, there are plenty of well-priced Android handsets that don't skimp too much on design or features. Apple, on the other hand, doesn't offer many inexpensive options. Right now, the cheapest is the iPhone SE from back in 2022, which costs $430.

Cost less than $500 and still manages to deliver an impressively vivid display, a strong battery life, water and dust resistance, as well as a fantastic main camera.

There are hundreds of affordable Androids, like the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G which costs less than $500 and still manages to deliver an impressively vivid display, a strong battery life, water and dust resistance, as well as a fantastic main camera. If even that is too expensive, there's the option to buy even cheaper Android smartphones like the Nokia G400 5G, which only costs $240 and has a 120Hz screen, a 48MP camera, and 5G connectivity.

4 The Google Play Store is bigger

Android has more apps

Apple has plenty of apps in the App Store, 1.8 million in fact. But the Google Play Store is a lot bigger, with almost 3.6 million apps to choose from.

Of course, you can get all the most well-known apps in both stores, but the extra choice will come in handy at times. The difference in size comes down to developers having more freedom on the Play Store, so you get access to the latest app innovations much more quickly.

5 You're not tied into one ecosystem

Most devices work well with Android

Perhaps the biggest reason why I'm never going back to an iPhone is that Apple locks you into an entire ecosystem of devices. Apple works best with Apple, so you're likelier to splash out on other Apple products like a Mac, an iPad, AirPods, and the iCloud -- none of which come cheap.

Android is much more diverse because you can buy tech from any manufacturer without making any sacrifices. It doesn't need to be the same make as your phone to work well alongside it. Features like Google Fast Pair and Windows Phone Link help your gear work seamlessly with any Android smartphone.