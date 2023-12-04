Photoshop is an insanely powerful editing tool that's been around more than 30 years. However, there are so many features that it can quickly become overwhelming; all you want to do is remove the annoying photo bomber from your otherwise perfect photo, but do you use the Clone tool or the Spot Healing brush? Before you know it, you've fallen down a rabbit hole of Photoshop tutorial videos on YouTube, and six hours in you're no closer to having the photo that you want.

Thankfully, there are some quick and easy ways to make edits to your images in Photoshop without getting bogged down in too many tools and settings. Here are five Photoshop tips that can help you to edit your photos in a flash.

1. Use Layers to protect your original image

One of the first things you should learn when using Photoshop is how to create a new layer. By creating a new layer based on your image, you can make changes to your image, safe in the knowledge that your original image is untouched and that you can always return to it if necessary.

Related How to remove the background from an image in Photoshop: Two easy methods Take your image editing skills to the next level and place your subject in a brand-new environment.

If you directly edit your original image, your changes will be applied to the image itself which will be permanently altered.

Creating a copy of your image as a new layer is simple to do:

Open the image you want to edit. In the Layers window, right click the Background layer, which is your current image. Select Duplicate Layer. Give your layer a name if you wish and click OK. A new layer that is a copy of your image will be created. Since your new layer appears above the original layer, any changes that you make to the new layer will be visible in your image, with the original, untouched image hidden underneath. To see the original image, click the Eye icon on the new layer, and it will be hidden, revealing your original image again. Click the Eye icon again to make your duplicate layer visible again.

2. Use Generative Fill to remove objects

The latest versions of Photoshop include some really impressive AI features that make editing your photos much quicker and easier than it's ever been before. Generative Fill uses the power of AI to fill a region of your image. You can use it to remove an object or person from an image, for example, but you can also use it to add completely new items to your image, too.

For example, you can select a region of your image, type '80s robot' into the Generative Fill tool, and you'll now have a robot appearing in your image, complete with the appropriate lighting and shadows. It's an impressive tool that can save a huge amount of time.

To use Generative Fill in Photoshop:

Select the region that you want to fill using one of the Photoshop selection tools. Click the Generative Fill button that appears near your selection. If you want to add something new to your image, type a description into the box (such as '80s robot'). If you just want to remove an object and not replace it with anything else, leave this box blank. Click Generate. Wait for the Generative Fill to complete. Once done, you are given three versions of the fill to choose from. Click the arrows next to 1/3 to toggle through the options. The fill is non-destructive; it is added as a new layer. You can hide the layer by clicking the Eye icon to see the original image. If you're not happy with the results, try changing your selection or your prompt, and perform the fill again.

3. Quickly straighten your photos with the Straighten tool

You've taken the perfect photo, but unfortunately, the whole image is slightly wonky. The photo would be ideal if it wasn't for the fact that every person in it looks like the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Thankfully, Photoshop allows you to quickly straighten up your image by defining a line that isn't currently vertical in your image but should be.

Open the image you want to straighten. Select the Crop tool from the toolbar on the left. You can hover over a tool to see its name if you're not sure which tool is which. At the top of the screen, click the Straighten tool that should have appeared. On your image, use the tool to draw a line that should be vertical or horizontal. Useful reference points are the horizon or vertical objects such as lamp posts. Once you've drawn your line, Photoshop will rotate your image so that the line you've drawn is perfectly vertical or horizontal. The edges of your image will now be out of line. You can opt to crop the image to remove these edges or fill them in using the Generative Expand tool as explained below.

4. Expand an image with Generative Expand

There may be times when you want to expand the edges of your image. For example, you might want to make it a different aspect ratio, or you may have some parts of your canvas missing after having straightened your image. If so, the Generative Expand tool can use the power of generative AI to fill in the additional portions of your image.

Related What is generative AI and what can it do? The world is abuzz about AI technology, but what exactly is generative AI? And how can you use it? We explain.

The tool will generate the missing parts of your image based on the content of your image. The results are usually very impressive, realistically extending your images as if you had taken a wider or taller shot.

To use Generative Expand in Photoshop:

Open your image and select the Crop tool from the toolbar at the left of the screen. Ensure that Generative Expand is selected as the Fill option in the bar at the top of the screen. Use the crop handles to extend your image to the size that you want. The additional canvas will appear as a plain colour. Click the Generate button and Photoshop will fill in this blank space based on the rest of your image. Just as with Generative Fill, you can choose from three different results, or opt to generate the region again. The fill is non-destructive; you can hide the fill by clicking the Eye icon for the Generative Expand layer.

5. Use Adjustment Layers to fix exposure and more

If you have an image that’s little under- or overexposed, or your image is a little too blue, or there are other issues, you can use adjustment layers to fix these issues.

Related How to use Audio Magic Eraser on your Google Pixel phone Audio Magic Eraser is a crazy new feature on Google Pixel phones - here's how to use it to clear up your video's audio.

These adjustments are added as new layers, so that your original image remains untouched; you can hide or delete any adjustments you make to see your original image again.

Open the image you want to edit. In the right-hand toolbar, click the Adjustments tab. Select the adjustment tool you want to use, such as Brightness/Contrast, Exposure, or Hue/Saturation. Change the settings for the adjustment layer by using the sliders to make changes to your image. You can compare your changes with the original image by hiding the adjustment layer by clicking the Eye icon for that layer. You can add as many adjustment layers as you wish until your image is exactly how you want it.

Photoshop isn't your only option

Many of the features above, including Generative Fill and Generative Expand, require you to be running the latest version of Photoshop, which certainly isn't the cheapest application.

Related 7 free Photoshop alternatives for quick and easy photo fixes Fixing a photo or creating a graphic doesn't always have to come with the price or learning curve of Photoshop.

The good news is that there are plenty of free Photoshop alternatives that you can use. While they may not offer the same sophisticated AI tools, they can still help you to make quick edits to your images.