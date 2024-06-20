Key Takeaways More anticipated games like Star Wars Outlaws and Life is Strange: Double Exposure coming to macOS Sequoia would go a long way.

The latest version of macOS, macOS Sequoia, was officially unveiled at WWDC 2024. There were a number of interesting, new features showcased for the next iteration of macOS, but alongside these features, Apple also gave a look into their continued push to make the Mac a more gaming-friendly platform.

While this did include some great new features and tools, such as personalized spatial audio for gaming, they also gave a peak into more titles coming to macOS in the future, such as Assassin's Creed: Shadows, Dead Island 2, and Palworld. It is fantastic to see more titles coming to Mac, and with Apple’s game porting toolkit getting an upgraded second edition, it’s hard not to speculate about games that could make their way to macOS Sequoia down the road.

1 Star Wars Outlaws

More Ubisoft makes sense

Star Wars Outlaws is one of Ubisoft’s most anticipated games this year. Given that Assassin’s Creed Shadows, another anticipated Ubisoft title, is coming to macOS later this year, it only makes sense for a title like Star Wars Outlaws to make its way to the Mac. Ubisoft has also shown a good deal of interest in porting to the Mac, as Assassin’s Creed Mirage is playable on Mac, as well as the iPhone.

Star Wars Outlaws looks to be an expansive, dynamic open-world title set within the Star Wars universe between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. The game will see players take on the role of smuggler Kay Vess, looking to pull off a heist for her own freedom. The Ubisoft Forward showcase recently showed off more of the game, showing a promising look at the game's open-world and mechanics.

With other Ubisoft open-worlds being either on the Mac or bound for the Mac, it only makes sense to see Star Wars Outlaws make its way to macOS Sequoia later this year. Being one of this year’s most anticipated games, it would also go a long ways towards elevating the status of gaming on macOS to see it come out on Mac alongside other platforms. While it’s already fantastic to see Assassin’s Creed: Shadows coming to Mac and to the iPad, Ubisoft could really push gaming on the Mac to the next level with Star Wars Outlaws.

2 Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Max Caulfield should return to the Mac too

Square Enix

Xbox Game Showcase recently featured the reveal of Life is Strange: Double Exposure. The fourth entry in the Life is Strange franchise will see the return of the first game’s time-bending protagonist, Max Caulfield. With the series’ first two entries having been on Mac, it only makes sense for the fourth to return to the Mac.

The last game in the series, Life is Strange: True Colors, is the first in the franchise to have not been ported to macOS. Given the success of the first two games, it’s more than a little disappointing to have not seen the third make its way onto the platform. But, with Apple pushing gaming on a Mac more than ever, it makes all the sense in the world to bring it back to macOS.

Life is Strange: Double Exposure is set to release this November, and there’s still plenty of time for a possibly delayed Mac release to be announced. The game will see Max Caulfield returning from the first Life is Strange game, and it appears she will find herself wrapped up in yet another murder mystery alongside an extension of her time-bending powers from the first game.

3 Grand Theft Auto V

Let gaming on a Mac get serious

Rockstar

Yes, Grand Theft Auto VI has been announced. But, it will almost definitely be out during the lifespan of macOS Sequoia’s replacement. In the meantime, Grand Theft Auto V on Mac could be a great way to demonstrate the seriousness of gaming on a Mac. The number one best-selling game of all time, Minecraft, is already on macOS and has been for a long time. Why not get the second best-selling game of all time on the Mac as well?

Grand Theft Auto V is still a very lucrative, active game as well. Something like it coming to the Mac would be a huge showing for the kind of support gamers can expect from a Mac in the future. While other major titles have started making their way to macOS, nothing would really compare to just how major of a release Grand Theft Auto V would be for the Mac. Besides that, it’s unlikely Grand Theft Auto VI would make its way to macOS in a timely manner if Rockstar wanted to port it, given their track record of delayed PC ports.

4 Alan Wake II

You’re giving us Control, give us this while we’re at it

Remedy

During WWDC, it was announced that Remedy’s Control would be coming to macOS. To be clear, that on its own is awesome. While it didn’t receive quite the same critical praise that Alan Wake II did, it is still a phenomenal game. All of that being said, Alan Wake II should still absolutely come to the Mac. While we’re at it, so should the first one!

On a more serious note, just about every major game of the year contender from 2023 that could practically be on the Mac is already on the Mac. Baldur’s Gate 3 and the Resident Evil 4 remake have both been focal points of the recent push for gaming on Mac, so it only makes sense that you round out the group with Alan Wake II. If not for the sake of putting a fantastic game on macOS, then for the sake of showing that the biggest titles of a year can and will be released on Mac.

Further still, a release on Mac for Alan Wake II could be a sign of things to come as far as Remedy’s games making their way to macOS. With Control already coming to macOS Sequoia, an Alan Wake II port could give precedent to expect titles like Control 2 and the Max Payne remakes to eventually be released on macOS. That’s the kind of anticipation that could really make gaming on a Mac feel viable into the future.

5 Elden Ring

We need more Soulslikes on macOS

Where Baldur’s Gate 3 was the runaway success of 2023, Elden Ring was the runaway success of 2022. And, it will soon be making a resurgence in the limelight with the release of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. With that just around the corner, it would be amazing to see Elden Ring come to macOS. If you’ve already got 2023’s Game of the Year on macOS, it only makes sense to want to see 2022’s come to the platform as well.

It’s also not entirely unreasonable to think a Soulslike would work well on macOS either. Last year, Lies of P made a huge splash as a fantastic Soulslike that felt very nearly, if not, on par with FromSoft’s offerings, and it was released on macOS. As fantastic as Lies of P is, it would be nothing short of outstanding to see FromSoft’s latest Soulslike make its way on to macOS Sequoia.

If gaming on macOS is actually going to get off the ground as anything other than Apple’s longest running pet project, then it’s about time we get some genuine heavy hitters ported to macOS. While there are plenty of fantastic games of the past you could make the case for coming to macOS, there is no recent game that would do more for uplifting gaming on Mac’s image than Elden Ring.