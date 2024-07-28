Key Takeaways Interview with the Vampire season 3 will adapt The Vampire Lestat, the second book in The Vampire Chronicles

Several easter eggs in the new trailer tease future plots

Season 3 will debut next year

Though Interview with the Vampire's season 3 was only announced a few weeks ago, AMC was ready with a trailer already at this year's San Diego Comic Con, which gives hungry fans their first look at the upcoming adaptation of Anne Rice's second Vampire Chronicles novel, The Vampire Lestat. The trailer has a very different vibe from the first two seasons of the show, showing a glammed-up version of main character Lestat as he gets ready to file his own interview with Daniel Molloy, seemingly in response to the publication of Louis' book at the end of season 1.

However, beyond a first look at the character's new glam-infused design (and a first listen to a rockstar Lestat track!) there are some deep references to past seasons of the show as well as The Vampire Chronicles novels that you might have missed in the trailer. Watch the four-minute clip below, and then see if you caught the same references we did!

Interview with the Vampire Cast Sam Reid , Jacob Anderson , Assad Zaman , Eric Bogosian Watch on AMC+

Beware, major spoilers for season 1 and 2 of Interview with the Vampire follow, as well as minor spoilers for the Vampire Chronicles book series

Daniel Molloy is back, but not quite in the flesh

This is a big departure from the books, but it sets the stage for a long-teased subplot

AMC

The first thing that viewers will hear in the trailer is actor Eric Bogosian's voice, confirming that Daniel Molloy will indeed be a part of season 3 of this series. Though Daniel is not a part of The Vampire Lestat book, the character has become a fan favorite and with the TV series moving up his vampire transformation to much earlier in the timeline, it makes sense to include him here, especially because creators have teased that they plan on moving up the Devil's Minion storyline (which involves Daniel's relationship with Armand) from the books as well to happen sooner in the TV series.

Related Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU as Dr. Doom Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new role.. as Dr. Doom

An iconic intro

Book readers will instantly recognize Lestat's opening monologue

One big difference between the structure of the Interview with the Vampire book and it's immediate sequel, The Vampire Lestat is that while the first book is narrated interview-style, the second book is told in first person. And it looks like Lestat will be taking control of his interview with Daniel if the teaser is any indication, as he speaks directly to the audience via telepathy, reciting the book's iconic introductory paragraph nearly word for word while Daniel seemingly chokes in the background.

Related Silo season 2 premiere date and new casting revealed Apple TV+ sci-fi hit Silo returns November 15 with new cast member Steve Zahn.

"Armand told the truth"

A mysterious tattoo or a message?

AMC

There's a blink-and-you miss it moment in the trailer where an unnamed crew member flashes what looks like a tattoo or a handwritten message in front of the camera that says "Armand told the truth." There's no basis for this in the books, but this does seem like a hint that viewers will be exploring events from seasons 1 and 2 through alternative perspectives in season 3, some of which may paint the character of Armand in a different light.

Related New Walking Dead trailers tease reunions and fan-favorite returns New Dead City trailer shows the return of Lucille, plus a long-awaited reunion looks to highlight the upcoming season of Daryl Dixon.

The scars of the past reappear

Lestat's necklace in the opening scene is a direct reference to the events of the season 1 finale

AMC

And speaking of revisiting past events, it looks like we'll be revisiting Lestat's "death" from season 1 if the red-tinged necklace seen in the trailer is anything to go by, as it seemingly resembles the scar left around his neck when Louis attempted (but not really) to murder him. This very much so seems like an intentional wardrobe choice, and since the events of Interview With the Vampire are discussed in the Vampire Lestat book, this seems like a very clear signal that fans should look forward to some trips back to New Orleans during the upcoming season.

Related Michelle Yeoh slays in Star Trek: Discovery spinoff movie Section 31 Watch Michelle Yeoh's return as Emperor Philippa Georgiou in the Star Trek: Section 31 original movie from Paramount+.

Lestat's rockstar persona revealed

Musical references include David Bowie, Queen, and Chappell Roan

One of the highlights of the new trailer is a nearly full-length track from Sam Reid as Lestat, singing new original song "Long Face". And if the song sounds familiar, that's completely intentional, as showrunner Rolin Jones said during the SDCC Immortal Universe panel that they are pulling from a lot of established artists to find Lestat's sound, including David Bowie, Bjork, Freddie Mercury, Fiona Apple, David Lee Roth, and even more contemporary artists like Chappell Roan and Florence Welch.

Though it doesn't have a specific release date yet, season 3 of Interview With the Vampire is currently expected to debut next fall on AMC and AMC+.