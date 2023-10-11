Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales events is winding down, but there's still a chance to get some fantastic discounts on fitness gear, from sweat-proof wireless earbuds to smartwatches. The right fitness gadget can make the act of working out that much easier, but keeping you in the zone and comfortable. Wireless earbuds remove the need for worrying about tangled cables or damaging your earbuds with rain or sweat. Smartwatches can not only save you from having to pull out your phone for directions or control music playback, but they can also track your workouts, monitoring your pace, heart rate, and more while you work out. Together they can radically change how it feels to go for a run or a trip to the gym.

Better yet, all the picks in this list should be useful outside the context of exercise too. The Apple Watch SE, for example, elevates the experience of using Apple's Fitness+ subscription service, but it's also a little mobile computer, with the ability to do some of the same functionality of an iPhone like navigating with Apple Maps or running apps downloaded from the Apple Store. The usefulness of wireless earbuds like the Jabra Elite 7 Active should be even easier to grasp, they let you walk away from your phone and music will continue playing uninterrupted. If you're looking for a way to have more fun and effective workouts, or you just want a deal on tech that'll make your life a little bit easier, this guide will point you to some great places to start with great prices to match.

Best fitness Prime Day deals

Apple / Pocket-lint Apple Watch SE (2022) Apple's entry-level smartwatch can track your runs, monitor your heart health, and answer calls, now for $50 off. $250 at Amazon

Garmin / Pocket-Lint Garmin Instinct Solar Garmin's solar-powered Instinct Solar outdoor watch can track your workouts and sleep, while receiving notifications from your phone. It can control music playback and give you tremendous peace-of-mind thanks to its military-grade durability. The best thing is you can get it now for $130 off. $350 at Amazon

Mobvoi/ Pocket-lint Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 The MobVoi TicWatch Pro 5 is the perfect Wear OS alternative to Samsung's Galaxy Watch or Google's Pixel Watch. It offers health and fitness monitoring, a long three-day battery life, and access to apps from the Play Store. The only disadvantage of this 20 percent off deal is that the TicWatch 5 doesn't support Google Assistant. $350 at Amazon

Best Buy/Pocket-lint Jabra Elite 4 Active The Jabra Elite 4 Active are water-resistant and sweat-proof and ship with ANC modes designed to block out noise around you while you're working out (and a pass-through mode to keep you safe). They can give you 28 hours of battery life if you use their included charging case and you can purchase them now for 42 percent off. $120 at Amazon

Shokz / Pocket-lint Shokz OpenRun Pro Headphones The Shokz OpenRun Pro are bone conduction headphones that leave your ears open so you can hear the world around you on a run. Their unique design makes them comfortable to wear and lightweight, while still guaranteeing 10 hours of battery life. They're available now for $125. $180 at Amazon

Should you get a smartwatch or wireless earbuds during Prime Big Deal Days?

While not all of our top picks for smartwatches, fitness trackers, and wireless earbuds of all stripes are heavily discounted during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, several great options have been given meaningful price cuts. If you're just starting your fitness tech journey there's excellent entry-level options on this list that can get you started, whether you're running a 5K or you just need a way to distract yourself at the gym.

More Prime Big Deal Days fitness discounts to consider

