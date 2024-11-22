Key Takeaways Apple TV 4K's 4th gen might feature Apple Intelligence, enhancing the user experience.

New generation expected to have faster hardware, enabling smoother gaming and performance.

Lower price and more storage capacity are desirable improvements for the Apple TV 4K.

We're not three generations into the Apple TV 4K , and each iteration has brought some welcome changes from the previous one. Apple still hasn't announced a fourth generation of the device at the time of this writing, but we're approaching three years since the latest release, so we're surely drawing closer to an announcement. There have been a lot of advancements since the third-gen Apple TV 4K was released, and it's easy to imagine what the next generation of Apple TV could look like

It's important to note that everything mentioned here is a rumor, and some of it is more of a wish list. Considering Apple hasn't indicated whether a new product is even coming, you have to take everything here with a grain of salt. Although it seems safe to assume at least one is on the horizon, we can't get too far ahead of ourselves.

Apple Intelligence support

A missing flagship feature

I want to get it out of the way first and say that Apple's big advancement in 2024 is Apple Intelligence, and it's notably missing from all three generations of the Apple TV 4K. Part of that could be due to hardware limitations, and some of it could be due to the lack of tangible uses. Apple Intelligence helps with writing and focusing, something you don't particularly need with an Apple TV 4K. As of right now, no HomeKit devices have access to the service, but it seems like a matter of time before it happens.

An improved Siri is a big thing for me as it could help me find more things to watch. The Apple TV 4K doesn't exactly need Apple Intelligence, but it's tough to imagine a future iteration that does not come with the feature. It'll require a leap in hardware, but that should be a given with a new piece of technology.

Faster hardware

Even greater speeds

Something that applies to all new technology, the latest release typically performs better than what came before it. The third-gen Apple TV 4K runs on Apple's A15 processor, the same chip that powers the sixth-gen iPad Mini and select iPhone 13 and 14 models. It debuted in late 2021, so it'll be coming up on four years old once the calendar flips over to 2025. The A15 has since given way to the A16, but even that's getting older now.

With Apple Arcade being something Apple is investing in, it would make sense for the Apple TV 4K to have a beefier chip to make it a more reliable gaming machine. An Apple A18 or M4 chip would make a lot of sense to make that world into a reality. While it's likely overkill for a regular streaming box, it would be great for gaming and make the Apple TV 4K even faster than it usually is.

A lower price

Keeping my fingers crossed

While I love the Apple TV 4K, something working against it is the price tag. A new third-gen Apple TV 4K costs $129 for 64 GB of storage and $149 for 128 GB. If Apple was able to get that price down to around $100, it'd be a very easy recommendation for me to make to anybody. At this rate, it's difficult to imagine that happening considering the hardware will be newer, but it's something I'd welcome with open arms.

Moving away from Apple, the $100 price tag is something that other companies manage to hit consistently. The Google Streamer 4K , the replacement for the Chromecast, costs $99.99, a price that makes it an easier pill to swallow. It's especially nice for people who have already bought into the Google ecosystem. Going used like I did can help drive the price down, but you might have to settle with an older version.

More storage

Additional room never hurt anybody

While 128 GB is plenty of room in most cases, if the Apple TV 4K's next generation ends up being a solid gaming machine, then the extra space would come in handy. The current models offer no way to add additional storage through a hard drive or SD card, so you get what you get. Although it's difficult to fill up the entire device with apps, it can become an issue for people who like to download things. This can come in the form of games and screen savers, so if you're someone who just uses it to stream movies and shows, the extra space doesn't matter a whole lot.

Another thing to note is a leap to 256 GB, the next logical step after 128 GB, could possibly lead to another price jump. The current Apple TV 4K has about a $20 price difference depending on the size. Apple could either add a third storage size or replace the $150 version with a 256 GB Apple TV 4K and replace the smaller 64 GB option with 128 GB. It's all guesswork at this point, but if Apple continues to push the boundaries and make the Apple TV 4K a gaming device, the extra space would be very appreciated.