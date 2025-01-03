Summary The MioFive S1 Ultra bundle offers a front and rear camera setup with both lenses packing crisp and clear 4K video capability.

The front camera features a rear screen, which makes it really straightforward to view content and adjust settings on the go.

Quick and easy to install with a supplementary app that offers lots of file management using just a smartphone.

MioFive Dash Cam S1 Ultra, a relatively recent arrival, is already taking the top slot in the small but prized line-up of models I use when road-testing electric cars. The best thing about this twin-camera bundle is the quality of both its front and rear lenses. Anyone wanting top-quality footage will warm to this duo of cameras as they're both able to capture video in 4K and arrive in one ready-to-go bundle.

Most of the best dashcams come packed with plenty of features and functions, but not all of them have the benefit of this 4K video capability. In the case of the MioFive Dash Cam S1 Ultra, the quality coverage also extends to the rear-facing camera. This is even more unusual as these are often overlooked items that tend to have a lower specification.

Higher-end dash cam models like the Nextbase iQ and the Rove R3 are all good, but I think this MioFive Dash Cam S1 Ultra gives them a run for their money. I've tried other Miofive models and was left feeling impressed, though not blown away. They did the job. The MioFive Dash Cam S1 Ultra offers excellent performance that will be essential for anyone needing that extra edge in the high-end video quality department.

MioFive Dash Cam S1 Ultra The MioFive Dash Cam S1 Ultra dashcam is packed with features and functions. Best of the bunch is the 4K front and rear cameras, but there is also a 3-inch rear screen, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity plus an excellent supporting app. Pros Excellent high quality 4K video

Sizable rear screen aids usability

Fast Wi-Fi transfer and handy app Cons Quite bulky compared to some models

Parking features need optional hardwire kit

Lots of cable to feed behind trim parts

Price, availability, and specs

The MioFive Dash Cam S1 Ultra dash cam is available to buy online now from Amazon and other e-retailers. The twin-camera bundle I tested currently costs $198 via this route, and it includes the front-facing 4K camera and a rear-facing camera, which is also 4K capable. However, Miofive recognizes that not everybody wants or needs a rear-facing camera, so a single camera package for the front windshield only is also available, which costs $90 from Amazon.

MioFive S1 Ultra Number of Cameras 2 Front Camera Resolution 4K 3840 x 2160p Field of View 140-degree Emergency Power no Brand MioFive

What I liked about the MioFive Dash Cam S1 Ultra dashcam

Stunning video quality front and rear

My favorite aspect of the MioFive Dash Cam S1 Ultra dashcam is its crisp and clear 4K video capability, delivered by both the front-facing unit and the smaller, more compact rear camera. The 4K 3840x2160 at 30fps quality delivered by the front camera is excellent and perfect for picking out license plates where necessary, even from a distance. I thought the rear camera was just as good, too, which is even more impressive considering its slim body.

The front camera is really excellent and perfect for picking out license plates where necessary, even from a distance.

The other big bonus to the MioFive Dash Cam S1 Ultra dashcam is its 3-inch IPS rear screen. Sure, this isn't a touchscreen, but the buttons on the right-hand side of the screen let me get set up and running in a few minutes. The Miofive also did me a big favor by including a 64GB microSD card with the camera, which means there's one less thing to buy when purchasing the package.