This guide should help you roll over your 401k.

If you've been contributing to your 401k for several years, and have recently left your job and are now worried about the best course of action, then a gold IRA might be the best way to go.

For many, transferring their 401(k) balances to an Individual Retirement Account (IRA) is a sound call to take. This 401k to gold IRA rollover guide ensures that your retirement funds grow tax-free with minimal risks.

5 Best gold IRA rollover companies of 2023

#1 Top choice - Best gold IRA rollover company: Augusta Precious Metals

Augusta Precious Metals

The renowned Augusta Precious Metals company has been in the industry since 2012. This gold IRA company vows to prioritize client monetary benefits through low fees and transparent prices.

If you're looking to invest in a gold IRA rollover or you're looking for a reliable gold IRA custodian, this family-run enterprise is your best bet.

Over the years, Augusta Precious Metals attained a superior ranking by authorized sources. The gold IRA company has been awarded an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and the status of AAA by the Business Consumer Alliance.

Moreover, the IRA Gold Advisor virtual platform has titled the company the "Most-Trusted Gold IRA Company in the United States."

This company is a bit different from its other gold IRA competitors due to its adaptation of various unique features. These include the lifetime service guarantee and a wide variety of educational resources.

Educational videos on current economic conditions and precious metal information by Harvard-trained economists are quite helpful. The provision of such practical details allows you to fully understand the necessity of wisely investing for a secure future.

Its gold IRA rollover setup procedures are simple, essential, and easy to follow. There is also specialized material on precious metals items offered at Augusta's helpline, including some most preferred retirement savings options for American citizens.

In addition, its commitment to providing stellar customer service knows no bounds, and its live chat option on the web page never leaves any of your concerns unanswered. You'll still have the company's full attention even after your transaction has been finalized.

Whether you are an experienced or a beginner investor and you're planning to start a new gold IRA, Augusta Precious Metals is one of your safest bets.

Pros

Augusta Precious Metals has a really simple 401k to gold IRA rollover process

Clients have zero complaints about their gold investments

Reduced fee costs and straightforward pricing details with no hidden expenses

You have the option to choose between precious metals such as gold and silver

A vast range of metal items such as coins, bars, and bullions for your investment options

Cash-back policy

Augusta Precious Metals promises lifetime service and support to its potential and existing investors

All gold and silver products are insured by Augusta, so you don't have to worry during the transfer or shipment phases

Exemplary customer feedback and high ranking on verified site

Cons

Unavailability of precious metals like platinum or palladium

A minimum purchase amount is put in place to activate your IRA

You can only order the precious metal products by visiting physical branches of the company

#2 Runner up - Best gold IRA fees: Goldco

GoldCo

Goldco is a recognized gold IRA provider for purchasers, and it's frequently included in lists of the top 10 worldwide.

The business has established itself as one of the leading gold IRA companies for sixteen years. Funds can be used to finance your account regardless of tax deductions.

Goldco’s procedure for setting up a gold IRA is relatively straightforward, with polite and competent customer service representatives at your service. After signing a contract to finalize your purchase, you'll have to finance your new self-directed Individual Retirement Account (IRA).

You may opt for a 401k rollover to do this. You can choose which precious metals to add and diversify your savings portfolio.

Goldco’s virtual platform provides access to all sorts of company-related reviews and feedback from real people. Undoubtedly, the A+ ranking by the Better Business Bureau aids in ensuring GoldCo's stellar reputation.

In addition to allowing potential investors to give their own opinions about the company, Goldco’s outstanding customer service ensures that none of your questions are left unanswered. The online chat option is available seven days a week and connects you to the experts in this industry.

Moreover, the site provides links to many informative articles and videos that aid in deciphering the best financial decisions for you.

A unique feature on Goldco’s website is the choice of customizing the fonts and visual aspects of the platform. It's rare to come across a company going to such lengths for its online investors and ensuring they have a comfortable time navigating the site.

If you will be starting a new gold IRA account, Goldco is one of the safest choices in the market today.

Pros

Reasonable and explicitly stated pricing details on Goldco’s online platform

As an appreciation gift, the company rewards you with up to 10 percent of your investment amount in the form of precious metal products.

Decades of experience ensure the company's reliability and success

Low fee structures and annual account protection charges

Extensive variety of gold and silver products to diversify and expand your physical assets

Cons

New investors are expected to pay a rather large sum to activate an IRA

Platinum and palladium products are not offered

There are fewer resources regarding product details and current economic conditions; one may view it as a poor effort to ensure that clients are well-informed

#3 Best buyback program: American Hartford Gold

American Hartford Gold

Some people lean towards family-owned gold IRA companies like American Hartford Gold because of their commitment to long-term stability and ensuring financial security for loved ones.

This renowned gold IRA company has been one of the industry's top for the past six years. Despite its recent formation, American Hartford Gold has managed to grow its client base and enhance its trust factor.

Los Angeles and Woodland Hills, California, are home to the company's two head offices. It's astounding how the company continues to focus on helping individuals diversify and safeguard their gold and silver assets even after having delivered over half a billion dollars worth of precious metals.

Moreover, apart from offering precious metals IRA and 401k rollovers, the company ships the items right to your doorstep efficiently. The service also includes storing your valuable assets in third-party storage facilities such as Delaware Depository Service. You definitely can’t risk misplacing or having these physical forms of savings stolen.

American Hartford Gold earned its customers' trust by providing them with the most up-to-date information on gold and other precious metals. While navigating its webpage, you may be pleased to come across round-the-clock customer service representatives.

Consequently, you could discover necessary details and informative resources within a short period.

American Hartford Gold is also among the gold IRA companies with a buy-back program, which is definitely something worth considering. You never know what the future may hold.

If you ever find yourself in a position to sell your precious metal products or hold your gold IRA account to retrieve some urgent funds, then American Hartford Gold is an ideal choice. The company offers to buy your physical assets at the current market prices, ensuring that you yield the least monetary risk.

Pros

Five-star ratings and positive customer service reviews

The repurchase guarantee provides a viable and feasible backup plan if you ever have to sell your precious metals or stop contributing to your gold IRA account

A budget-friendly initial investment is required to start your gold IRAs' free product shipping along with insurance provision

Wide variety of gold and silver products on their webpage

Online customer support availability regardless of what time it is

Cons

Comparatively higher account maintenance charges and annual expenses to other companies in the investment industry

American Hartford Gold's virtual catalogue does not include pricing details, which may cause inconvenience as you will have to call the helpline separately

Shipments are only available for those residing in the United States

#4 Best for small-time investors: Birch Gold Group

Birch Gold Group

Birch Gold Group is one of the top gold IRA providers due to the wide variety of precious metals and the abundance of educational information it provides. Therefore, it is safe to say that this company is ideal for new gold investors.

California-based Birch Gold Group has been in operation longer than most of its competitors in the industry. Investment in precious metals IRA was the business's primary goal when it was founded in 2003.

Regardless of being in service for almost two long decades, the company has managed to not only maintain but rather enhance its outstanding global reputation. Birch Gold Group has attained near-perfect ratings by sites such as Google, TrustPilot, and many more.

It's plausible for you to wonder if these ratings are merely a result of bribery, but it has been verified that these virtual platforms only award ratings based on customer feedback.

Equity Trust is likely the best option for you since it is Birch Gold Group's recommended custodian. This includes where you'll keep your gold products or other precious metals.

The Delaware Depository Service, Brinks, and International Depository Services are the other three possibilities. Generally, you can expect to spend a monthly storage cost of over a hundred dollars.

Birch Gold offers a diverse range of precious metals like the American Gold Eagle Coin or Bullion, Canadian Gold Maple Leaf, and Silver Coins. The lengthy list of items allows you to invest in valuable metal assets according to your savings budget.

Of course, you can gradually increase ownership with other precious metals in the market. This is essential if you're planning to start your gold IRA account and you have limited experience.

It is important to note that Birch Gold Group expects a base payment for expenses from its investors. These charges include 401k transfer (or gold IRA rollover) fees, annual account maintenance, and custodial fees. Regardless of how many precious metal assets you own in your IRA, these expenses will be consistent and applicable.

Pros

Open and transparent pricing and fee structure details accessible on the webpage

Precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium are available in the form of coins and bars.

The base fee charges for your IRA won’t cost you an arm and a leg

The company’s website is full of educational resources for your knowledge and ease of understanding

A reasonable minimum investment is required to activate your gold IRA

A stellar reputation and positive client reviews

Cons

The flat fee charges may be inconvenient for investors with minimal precious metal assets

Transferring your 401k to a gold IRA with Birch Gold Group may take up to thirty days

No option for a live chat on the webpage, which makes it challenging to instantly contact customer support representatives

International Citizens cannot invest in the IRA

#5 Best customer service and reliability: Noble Gold

Noble Gold Investments

Noble Gold is one of the most reliable gold IRA companies despite being founded only in 2016. It allows its clients to buy or possess a wide selection of precious metals, including gold, silver, palladium, and platinum.

Due to its friendliness and honesty, Noble Gold does not push customers to buy its services and products to gain profits. Instead, it gives in-depth knowledge on how these investors can work with its precious metal IRAs.

With that, this California-based company delivers extensive educational resources and responsive customer service to help its clients as soon as possible. You can check its resources about precious metal investing, get updated on the latest news, and learn more in its educational library.

Noble Gold is also famous for its quick setup and shipping processes. Rolling over an IRA only takes minimal time because many professionals are there to help clients at every step. Owing to its partnership with International Depository Services, it also has first-rate storage facilities in Texas, Canada, and Delaware.

In terms of top-notch offers, Noble Gold is among the first entities to propose Royal Survival Packs for emergencies. This program provides customers with a mix of precious metals that retain value and are sellable or tradable to any currency, goods, or services during tough times. If you no longer want to handle an IRA, this company has a no-quibble buyback program that enables clients to sell their shares again to the company.

Nonetheless, Noble Gold only requires a budget-friendly minimum investment to set up an account with the company. While its does not charge setup fees for new customers, it also does not have tax charges when moving IRA funds from one accredited custodian to another, given that the transfer is within the 60-day window. In this case, you can further see its basic fee structure in their FAQ section.

With all these things said, Noble Gold gained stellar ratings from different trustworthy sites. It received A+ from the Better Business Bureau, AA in Business Consumer Alliance, and 4.9 out of 5 in Consumer Affairs.

Therefore, Noble Gold is one of the best options if you embark on a journey in this field.

Pros

Their low, transparent fee structure is available in their FAQ section

Excellent selection of precious metal and non-IRA investments and services

One of the first companies to offer Royal Survival Packs for emergencies

Quick setup and shipping

No setup fee for new customers

No taxes when moving IRAs from one accredited custodian to another as long as it is within the 60-day window

Low required minimum investment

Their Texas storage has the highest level of security

Reliable and informative educational resources

No-quibble buyback program

Cons

They do not accept pensions for IRA rollover

No international gold storage because its has no facilities outside of North America

What is a gold IRA rollover?

Gold IRA rollovers allow you to move money from a current retirement plan into a new precious metal asset. A gold IRA holds physical gold or coins instead of standard holdings like equities or stock exchange shares.

The most popular method is to move your money straight from your previous 401k account to your new IRA. This straightforward procedure can be completed over the telephone or the internet.

You can buy physical gold in an IRA rollover to shield your retirement funds from economic uncertainties and devaluation. This method effectively deals with a tangible commodity with an inherent worth that is not dependent on the stock market progress.

Even in periods of high economic volatility, this can be beneficial security for your retirement assets. Not to mention that you can also invest in other physical precious metals to diversify your portfolio.

However, before activating a gold IRA or purchasing physical precious metals, carefully go through the criteria set forth by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The organization has clearly set the standard for evaluating metal fineness, and by knowing such information, you will certainly be a confident first-time gold investor.

The truth about a gold IRA rollover

Can I roll my 401k into gold?

Fortunately, it is possible to entirely convert an existing 401(k) into gold or another precious metal. However, this does not give you a get-out-of-jail-free card.

You will still have to pay your taxes without any further deductions. In addition, you will need to leave your present job before moving your 401k to a self-directed IRA account.

You can purchase physical gold and silver products with the money you've transferred from your 401(k) to your new IRA.

The difference between a gold IRA eollover vs. gold transfer

A rollover is only possible under specific situations such as:

The retirement plan administrator of your workplace (or sponsoring corporation) has changed.

You have resigned from the workplace that controls your accounts.

Changes being made to your company's pension plan are pretty substantial.

There are two rollovers: a direct rollover and an indirect rollover. A direct rollover transfers assets from a qualifying retirement scheme or a 401(k) to an individual retirement account (IRA).

A purchase comes directly from one source to the next when it is delivered in this format. Until the commodity is moved, you won't be able to access it.

On the other hand, the sixty-day rollover procedure is sometimes referred to as an indirect rollover. The asset is transferred to the IRA within 60 days of the withdrawal.

Your asset may send periodic checks to your checking or savings account, and from there, you could sign a new check and transmit payments to your new IRA operator.

Alternatively, a transfer refers to the movement of retirement savings between accounts. It's not necessary to move your money from one account to another.

Transferring gold from an IRA does not necessitate seeing the bars. The same is true for all types of precious metals. There is no limit to how many times or how much money can be exchanged.

Reasons why you should roll over your 401k to an IRA

Reduces rhe chances of investment risk

When it comes to retirement planning, having a well-diversified portfolio should include holding precious metals in an Individual Retirement Account. This includes the search for a reputable gold IRA provider.

Why limit yourself to a minimal investment option, right? Instead, diversify your investments so that you have other funds to fall back on even if one fails.

Long-term deposits, such as simple precious metals IRAs and 401(k)s, are susceptible to price fluctuations. You can safeguard your retirement money from economic slowdowns and turbulence by setting up an investment strategy that includes some gold in an Individual Retirement Account (IRA).

Investing in gold IRAs is especially popular among the older population, who view them as ideal vehicles for diversifying their retirement savings.

Beneficial tax implications

Just like traditional IRAs, gold IRAs come with similar tax-saving advantages.

All of your gold IRA's profits and revenues will be tax-deferred, providing you with an exemption on certain taxes for maximum income growth. As a result, you'll only be taxed on the gain you make from reselling your gold, not on the gold itself.

In light of these tax advantages, gold is a good choice for IRA accounts, which are often long-term investments. Physical gold is less volatile than traditional IRA assets, so it's best treated as a long-term investment.

If you're nearing retirement, rolling over to a gold IRA should be your next move. Make sure to look for a reliable gold IRA provider so you'll know that your resources are in good hands.

Complete control over your investments

A self-directed IRA allows you to make judgments and manage your assets at your own pace. A gold IRA fund gives you more freedom and mobility than a standard IRA, even though the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) restricts the sorts of valuable metals you can buy.

Easier estate planning

There is a significant likelihood that your 401k will be distributed to your successor in a single large payment upon your demise.

This may pose revenue and estate tax issues for your beneficiaries. Most firms prefer to allocate the money fast so that they don't have to retain the profile of an individual who does not live anymore.

Even though inheriting an IRA fund has tax consequences, IRAs still have a more comprehensive range of possibilities for distribution.

Gold prices only tend to increase

Gold's valuation has risen steadily over the years due to a tight supply-demand balance. History has shown a consistent rise in value, so it's not just a recent phenomenon. Furthermore, gold's value tends to climb in moments of economic crisis, making it an excellent asset during periods of financial and political upheaval.

Reasons why you shouldn’t roll over your 401k to an IRA

Limited legal security

In most cases, federal law protects 401k funds from most types of verdicts from creditors (except for perhaps IRS tax bills or family support obligations). Only regional law protects IRAs, and the level of protection varies.

If you're worried about possible lawsuits, creditors, or collisions, you may want to consider sticking to your 401k account.

Stable value portfolio

Stable value funds are a specific form of investment available to employer 401k programs. These plans are comparable to money market funds, except they often give higher interest returns.

However, they are not open to the individual investor market. As long as your 401k allows you to use these danger-free plans, you should surely continue with it.

Fewer loan options

There may be a lack of finances available if you're looking for money immediately. Employer-provided 401k plans may allow for loans, but individual retirement accounts (IRAs) do not.

Costly IRA expenses

The cost of storing gold in physical form is prohibitive. Gold IRAs must be held by a licensed trustee following IRS standards. The authorized custodian must deposit gold in a safe and reliable area that meets all criteria.

Additionally, gold depositories must fund security and surveillance expenditures. Charges will rise significantly due to all of these charges.

401K to gold IRA rollover guide

The method is straightforward as long as you have the guidance of an experienced and trustworthy gold IRA provider. Continue reading to deconstruct each step so you can get the best results possible.

Find a responsible gold IRA provider

In contrast to a traditional or Roth IRA, which generally contains stocks and bonds, a gold IRA maintains precious physical metals, often in the form of bars and coins.

Precious metals vendors are an excellent resource for individuals nearing retirement and those who want to read up on such valuable assets.

In addition to providing knowledge, credible gold IRA companies, like those on our list, will guide you through your new account activation, selecting a professional custodian, picking the right gold items, and determining where they will be stored safely.

Identify your self-directed IRA custodian

The trustee of the gold IRA must be identified at this stage. Rules and regulations allow individuals to store gold in their own Individual Retirement Account (IRA).

All activities are processed and disclosed to you and the IRS by a custodian for your gold IRA fund. The custodian is responsible for coordinating the purchase and sale of the valuable metals you want to buy and finalizing all payments.

When opening a physical gold IRA, be confident the company you may want to invest with is expressly set and equipped to accommodate a "self-directed" IRA. A self-directed IRA empowers the account owner to take control of their physical assets inside that IRA.

Activate Your Account

Now it's time to launch your new gold IRA account so that the company that will handle it can get to work. The custodian must coordinate with the gold or silver provider to let you purchase precious metals.

It is necessary to put money into your IRA before buying precious metals. You may transfer funds via bank transfer, check, or cash.

The custodian may advise you of your annual investment limit when you open your account, or you may need to figure it out using the IRS web page details. Since it is regularly updated to account for depreciation and other factors, your age will affect the maximum amount you can spend.

Conduct an IRA rollover

Next, you'll need to move the money from your current retirement plan into a gold IRA rollover account. Your previous IRA custodian may send the money directly to your new custodian in a direct rollover. Or your previous retirement account's holdings are sent to you straight, with the intention that you'll conduct the IRA rollover yourself. You may need to file additional papers as proof. Specialists prefer a direct rollover as it takes less paperwork and time.

Buy gold through your IRA

You can now instruct the custodian to purchase whichever valuable metal items you want. I recommend opting for any of the four companies mentioned above to reduce the risk of being scammed. Furthermore, go through the IRS guidelines to decipher for verified and acceptable gold products.

When it comes down to it, you're the one who has to decide what you want to put in your precious metals IRA. Your gold IRA custodian should provide you with all the appropriate paperwork to ensure your purchase is authenticated.

To ensure your precious metals arrive safely at the guarded storage unit, find out how they'll be sent and whether they'll be insured during the journey.

Final thoughts - 401k to gold IRA rollover

After establishing strict criteria and evaluating multiple gold IRA companies, this 401k to gold IRA rollover guide narrows it down to just the top five in the industry. These companies have received high rankings and positive client reviews, adopted transparent pricing, and want the best for their investors.

Augusta Precious Metals stands out with its promise of asking for minimal fees and ensuring a refund in case of client dissatisfaction. Furthermore, its vow of lifetime customer support highlights its commitment to its clients' well-being and consequent economic prosperity. You could consider this company for world-class service assistance in rolling over your 401k to a gold IRA.