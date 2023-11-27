One of the biggest categories to find Cyber Monday deals right now is robot vacuums. All the major manufacturers are offering some pretty significant price breaks on automated floor cleaners, and right now you can save hundreds of dollars on Roborock, iRobot and more. We've pulled out three of the best deals out there, offering powerful suction, self-emptying capability, AI navigation and more.

Our favorite Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals

Stop wasting your time sweeping, mopping and worrying about your floors and let our machine buddies do it for you from now on.

iRobot Roomba 694 $159 $275 Save $116 iRobot's Roomba was the OG robot vacuum, and they've continued to refine and improve the device over multiple generations. The 694 is an intelligent powerhouse with a three-stage cleaning system and an advanced sensory apparatus that guides it around your home safely and efficently. $159 at Amazon

Roombas are some of the most popular and affordable self-operating vacuums on the market, and we like the 694 for its durability and simple setup. Its ability to independently detect and work harder on parts of your floor that are dirtier is an added bonus,

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra $1200 $1600 Save $400 This is our top-rated robot vacuum, for good reason. Incredible cleaning power, intelligent mapping and object avoidance, and even a self-drying mop. It's normally a bit too pricey at $1600, but being able to take $400 off for Cyber Monday makes it a steal. $1200 at Amazon

The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is our first choice in our rundown of the best robot vacuums on the market, with the only drawback being the higher retail price than the competition. This one does literally everything, cleaning every sort of floor with precision and care, then returning to its docking station to clean up all by itself. A huge price cut makes it even better value on Cyber Monday.

Bissell SpinWave 2-in-1 Robotic Mop and Vacuum $165 $400 Save $235 Bissell is the top manufacturer of floor care products in America, and although they took a little while to get into robotics, their automated vacuums and mops are tremendous. The SpinWave 2-in-1 can run for over two hours on a single charge, and the dual-tank system handles multiple surfaces beautifully. $165 at Amazon

This is an absolutely massive discount on a well-reviewed combo vacuum and mop, but it won't last long. The SpinWave doubles the cleaning performance and offers a battery that promises to continue cleaning for two hours.

More Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals from Anker, Ecovacs, and more

Not seeing what you like above? Don't fret. We found a bunch more Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals at various price points.

A clean house is a must-have for the holidays, right? Save some time and use a robot to help.

