Cyber Monday might be coming to an end, but that won't stop us from hunting for the best available deals still out there. This three-pack of Blink Outdoor 4 wireless cameras came across my desk, and I had to do a quick double-take to ensure it was real. Three of these cameras typically sell for $270, but Best Buy has them marked down to $135, which is 50 percent off. If you've been on the fence about getting security cameras for your home because of the cost, this is your sign to take the plunge and give your house the protection it deserves at a sizable discount.

Why you should consider buying the Blink Outdoor 4 cameras

One of the most critical aspects of these cameras is that they're wireless. You can put them anywhere around your home, and their battery will keep the cameras running for up to two years. The batteries aren't rechargeable, so you must replace them when they run out of juice. Fear not, though, because it's just two AA batteries, so getting new batteries won't be a considerable expense, nor will you need to buy some hard-to-find obscure battery.

The biggest changes this camera offers over the previous generation are person detection, the ability to use it indoors or outdoors, a wider 143-degree field-of-view, improved image quality, better low light capability, and enhanced motion detection. Those are some pretty sizable upgrades from the previous model, which was already a well-received camera. Person detection, which I think might be the most remarkable feature this camera offers, requires an extra Blink Subscription Plan, so that's something to keep in mind. It's not too expensive at $10 monthly and has many valuable features, but it is an extra expense to add to your budget. You can use the cameras without the subscription but won't get their full functionality.

The larger field of view is another nice feature. With a 143-degree viewing angle, you'll be able to set this camera up in a way that allows you to see a vast area, thus increasing the amount of protection it provides. Add the 1080p resolution, and you have a solid video capture experience, multiplied by three, since this deal is for a three-pack.

If you live in a frigid area, you might have to pass on these cameras, as they support as low as -5 degrees Fahrenheit. For heat, they can handle up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit. Keep those temperatures in mind when deciding whether to order these cameras, as you don't want to damage them by keeping them in temperatures beyond that range.

