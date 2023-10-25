Key Takeaways iOS 17.1 and watchOS 10.1 bring bug fixes and improvements, as well as new features like Double Tap for Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 models.

NameDrop, a feature allowing easy contact information exchange, is now available on Apple Watch with watchOS 10.1.

AirDrop in iOS 17.1 allows automatic file sharing over the internet, even when out of AirDrop range, making file transfers more convenient.

Apple released iOS 17 and watchOS 10 in the middle of September, bringing a number of new features to iPhone and Apple Watch. For Apple Watch, there was a complete overall of the user interface, and while some of the changes take some getting used to, there are some great additions, like the Snoopy Watch Face. Meanwhile, for iPhone, we got features like NameDrop, Contact Posters and Check In, to name but a few.

Some of the features that were announced at WWDC didn't arrive on the iPhone or Apple Watch with iOS 17 and watchOS 10 however. We haven't seen the Journal app appear yet for example, and until now, the Apple Watch Series 9's best new feature wasn't available either. Apple has now announced iOS 17.1 and watchOS 10.1, and with these software updates come a number of bug fixes and improvements, as well as a few key features for your iPhone and Apple Watch.

Double Tap

For Apple Watch, watchOS 10.1 sees Double Tap come to the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2. Unfortunately, this feature is only available on the latest Apple Watch models as it requires the S9 SiP and its more powerful Neural Engine that comes with the new platform to deliver the feature, but if you have one of these models, you are in for a treat.

Double Tap is super helpful when you don't have both hands, such as when you're walking your dog or holding a cup of coffee. The gesture involves pinching your thumb and index finger together to allow you to answer and end a phone call on Watch, open a Smart Stack and scroll though, or take a photo on your iPhone with the remote on your Apple Watch, for example. There are plenty more use cases for the gesture too, offering a different way of interacting with your device.

Apple

NameDrop

NameDrop came to iPhone when iOS 17 launched but it didn't arrive on Apple Watch until watchOS 10.1. It's another great feature, allowing you to exchange contact information with another person simply by holding your Apple Watch or iPhone near another Apple Watch or iPhone. You can choose to share your contact information, share and receive contact information with the other person or only receive contact information. This feature also takes advantage of Contact Posters so make sure yours is as great as it can be by customising it to your heart's content.

AirDrop

AirDrop has been around for a long time on iPhone and it is brilliant. It allows you to quickly share files, photos, documents and anything else you might like to with another Apple device, like iPad, Mac or iPhone. With iOS 17, AirDrop saw a big upgrade in that it's now possible to simply hold the top of your iPhone next to the top of the iPhone you want to share your files or images with and the transfer will happen automatically. With iOS 17.1 however, you start an AirDrop, and it will continue over the internet when you step out of AirDrop range, so you don't have to stand next to the person you are sharing with and wait.

How to download iOS 17.1 and watchOS 10.1

To download iOS 17.1 and watchOS 10.1, you'll first need to make sure your iPhone or Apple Watch is compatible with the latest software. If you are running iOS 17 or watchOS 10, you will be able to download iOS 17.1 and watchOS 10.1.

Open settings on your iPhone > Tap on General > Software Update > Download and Install.

For Apple Watch, you can either open the Watch app on your iPhone > Tap on General > Software Update > Download and Install. If you want to download the update on the Apple Watch itself then press the Digital Crown > Tap on Settings > General > Software Update > Download and Install.