A big-screen TV is one of the most fun pieces of tech you can buy. With a new TV, your shows, video games, movies, and most of your other forms of entertainment get better. With the NFL playoffs about to get underway and the Super Bowl to follow, it's the perfect time to get a new TV.

Related Best TVs under $500: Cinema-like experience without the steep price tag The best TVs under $500 have smart TV capabilities, high-end features like curved screens, and AI powered software.

On the other side, a big TV is expensive. Along with smartphones, tablets, and laptops, it's one of the most expensive gadgets most people will purchase. Fortunately, plenty of TV deals are floating around on the internet, so you can use that holiday money without spending too much. We've dug up three big-screen TV deals you can take home right now at a sizable discount. We recommend you act quickly because we expect they won't be around long, and there are no other big shopping events on the immediate horizon.

3 big TVs on sale right now from Samsung and LG

We've dug through the discounted TVs to find three of the best currently available. We're looking at 65 inches and bigger today, so if you're looking for a small TV that won't serve as a centerpiece for your entertainment room, look elsewhere. Best of all, the three TVs we're looking at today are under $500, so you can take them home without spending excessive cash.

SAMSUNG CU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV $430 $480 Save $50 This 65-inch Samsung TV has a 4K resolution, so all your favorite content will look vibrant and sharp. It has smart TV features, so you can download Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube, and other apps directly to the TV and watch everything. It's a 60Hz screen, but it comes with Samsung's Motion Xcelerator to keep high-speed content looking smooth. At $430, it's a great time to buy this nice TV. $430 at Best Buy

LG UQ70 Series $400 $600 Save $200 The UQ70 features LG's beloved webOS operating system, which features all of the streaming services and apps you could ever want. It's a 65-inch monster, so you can recreate that movie-theater-like experience. It's the biggest discount of any of the TVs we've found today with $200 off, so it's definitely worth snagging this one while Best Buy still has it in stock. $400 at Best Buy

Samsung TU690T Series LED 4K $480 $650 Save $170 If 65 inches isn't big enough for you, this 4K Samsung TU690T is 70 inches, giving you another five glorious inches of screen real estate to enjoy. It's currently $170 off the regular price, getting it to the sub-$500 threshold. You can use the smart features to watch Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Hulu, and all the other big streamers without any additional dongles or sticks. $480 at Best Buy

Other TV deals to check out

Samsung TU690T Series LED 4K $600 $750 Save $150 $600 at Best Buy

Sony X80K Series $1400 $1600 Save $200 $1400 at Best Buy