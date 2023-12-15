Key Takeaways Apple Music offers better sound quality with Dolby Atmos, but Spotify is still comparable when using good headphones.

Apple Music has a "Shared to You" feature for easy sharing of songs, while Spotify lacks this capability.

Spotify has more social features, making it easier to connect and share music with friends compared to Apple Music.

Last year, my New Year's resolution was to start streaming my music on Spotify Premium. While not the typical resolution you may expect, after being a dedicated Apple Music listener since 2016 I decided I needed a change and began investing my time carefully creating playlists on Spotify. Almost a full year later, I can proudly say I stuck to my resolution and completely converted to listening to my music solely on Spotify.

Although I don't regret my decision to switch to Spotify, I look back on my Apple Music days with fond memories. There are definitely certain aspects that I miss, but also some that I don't. If you're thinking of making the switch, here are some Apple Music features I miss, along with features that make me glad I started using Spotify.

Features I miss about Apple Music

Better Sound Quality

Although if you listen to Spotify with a good pair of headphones, the sound quality almost equals that of Apple Music, Apple Music inherently has better sound quality. With the ability to use Dolby Atmos to listen to almost every song on Apple Music, users can get a higher quality 3D listening experience. This higher-quality listening offering comes in extremely handy when playing songs straight from your phone's speaker or listening to music with headphones.

Using the 'Shared to You' feature

My friends and I are constantly sharing our favorite songs over iMessage and whenever one of my Apple Music-using friends would share a song with me the song would automatically appear on my Music app under 'Shared to You.' If you scroll click on the "Listen Now" button on the bottom of your Music app and scroll all the way down to you'll see the 'Shared to You' section and can access all the songs your friends wanted to get directly to you.

Exclusive interviews and live performances

One of my favorite interviewers of all time, Zane Lowe, hosts dozens of in-depth interviews with musicians that are exclusively available on Apple Music. Luckily, my sisters still use Apple Music, so I still have access to these interviews but losing the ability to watch the interviews along with exclusive live performances definitely makes me second guess my choice in leaving Apple Music.

Features I don't miss about Apple Music (and where Spotify wins)

The confusing layout when trying to find new music

This may sound odd, but aesthetically, Apple Music is a bit harder to figure out in terms of trying to find new music. Apple Music's layout is a bit cluttered and is better for those who already know what songs they want to listen to rather than those trying to discover new music.

While you can go to the 'Listen Now' tab to discover new music, Spotify is by far an easier platform for discovering new music.

The inability to access audiobooks

Spotify's recent partnership with Audible allows users up to 15 hours of free access to audiobooks per month, a feature Apple Music doesn't have. I still listen to my podcasts on Apple's Podcast app, but listening to audiobooks is something I never got into before Spotify's new addition.

The lack of social features

Although you can access songs shared with you and follow friends on Apple Music, the social features are nowhere near those of Spotify. On Spotify, you can blend your music tastes with friends to create a shared playlist, see what artists your friends are currently listening to and easily access other Spotify user’s playlist. Apple Music still has a long way to go in terms of those features.

How much does Apple Music cost compared to Spotify?

Apple Music's individual plan costs $10.99/month whereas Spotify's Premium plan costs $9.99/month. Spotify does offer a student discount which is almost half the price at $5.99/month.

Which is better: Apple Music or Spotify?

At the end of the day both are solid streaming services, but I prefer using Spotify. Apple Music is a bit more straightforward in how to use it, but Spotify offers so many more features that Apple Music still has yet to adapt.