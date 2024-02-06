Key Takeaways Sony WH-1000XM5 is a top-notch alternative to AirPods Max for Android users, with sleek design and excellent noise-cancelling capabilities.

Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones have adjustable noise cancellation and a modern design, although noise-cancelling is not as great as AirPods Max.

Beats Studio Pro is a budget-friendly alternative for iOS users, with compactness and compatibility with Apple devices, but has a slightly outdated appearance.

Since their 2020 release, Appe's AirPods Max continue to be the trendiest headphones on the market. While I admit, I do love my AirPods Max and, in my review, highlighted that they are worth it in 2024, the nearly $600 price tag makes buying a pair feel out of touch for most people, especially for folks on a budget. Trying to find a pair of over-ear headphones that are both high quality, aesthetically pleasing and affordable can be hard to do.

Luckily for you, I took the time to investigate the over-ear headphones on the market and found top-notch over-ear headphones that perform just as well and are just as trendy on social media as AirPods Max, but a couple of hundred dollars less.

1 Sony WH-1000XM5

The perfect ANC over-ears for Android users

Close

Sony WH-1000XM5 $328 $400 Save $72 Pros Great noise cancellation

Comfortable

High quality audio Cons Bulky case $328 at Amazon $329 at Best Buy

Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones give Apple a run for its money, especially if you're an Android user. Once you turn the WH-1000XM5 on, a pop-up automatically allows you to pair with your Android device. If you're an Apple user, you can connect how you typically connect to Bluetooth devices in Settings.

The headphones, most recently upgraded in 2022, are all around excellent. Starting with the sleek and simple design, Sony gave the WH-1000XM5 a major upgrade in its fifth iteration. Compared to Apple's AirPods Max, the earcups of Sony's headphones are more dome shaped and offer more cushioning. Plus, the headband of the headphones is rounded and can be adjusted to fit your head and skips out on the mesh accents. The biggest downside to the design, however, is that the case adds some extra bulkiness.

Related Bose QuietComfort Ultra vs Sony WH-1000XM5: Which over-ears should you buy? Bose's newest QuietComfort Ultra headphones are foldable and powerful, but how do they compare to Sony's industry-leading ANC over-ears? We discuss.

Aside from the aesthetic aspect, the headphones have exceptional noise-cancelling capabilities and sound quality. The active noise-cancelling on the headphones blocks out virtually every noise surrounding you. You don't need to listen to your music at high volumes to block out any loud noises nearby, users can control the noise settings on the Sony Headphones Connect App.

Overall, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are great value headphones and a solid competitor to Apple's AirPods Max.

2 Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones

An older model, but a solid thin-band Bose alternative

Close

Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones $299 $379 Save $80 Pros Charging case

All-around good listening experience

Adjustable noise cancellation Cons Noise-cancelling not as great as AirPods Max $299 at Best Buy

Although the Bose Noise Cancelling 700 over-ear headphones were released in 2019, I still prefer them over Bose's other noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose QuietComfort 45. The Bose 700 easily connects to the Bose Music app, which allows you to adjust the noise cancellation level on a scale of 1-10. The adjustable noise cancellation is my favorite aspect of the Bose 700. When walking around cities, I don't enjoy having the noise-cancelling all the way up, so the adjustable noise-cancelling allows me to find a happy medium.

Aesthetically, the Bose 700 adds a modern twist to the traditional headphone style. The headphones, made of stainless steel, come in either silver or black and are designed to adjust to every head. The headphone band, which has a gel-like padding, is tall and narrow with the headphone cups being more circular than both Sony and Apple's over-ear headphones. The case the headphones come in does take up a lot of space, however the fact that you can charge the headphones directly on the case makes the bulkiness worth it.

The Bose 700 has a few controls for adjusting the volume, skipping or rewinding songs and a button to play/pause the music. The headphones have around 20 hours of battery life and can be used with Amazon's Alexa.

3 Beats Studio ProEasy iOS compatible headphones that beats the competition

Close

Beats Studio Pro $229 $350 Save $121 Pros 40 hours battery life

Transparency mode

Collapsible

Easily compatible with iOS. Cons A bit outdated look $230 at Amazon $229 at Best Buy

We reviewed the successor to the Beats Studio 3, the Beats Studio Pro, and think they're just as cool and more budget-friendly than Apple's AirPods Max. Beats Studio Pro will appeal to over-ear headphone traditionalists who prefer the more classic headphone style. The headphones are made of plastic and have a memory-foam vegan leather cushion for the ear cups. One of the biggest differences between the Beats Studio Pro and all the other headphones on the list is the compactness of the headphones. Due to the plastic frame, the headphones easily collapse to fit into your bag.

Related What is ANC? How the hotly contested headphone tech works Most modern in-ear or over-ear headphones feature ANC. Here's what that spec really means, how it works, and why it's worth the higher price tag.

Beats Studio Pro builds on Beats' older model, the Beats Studio 3, by adding active noise-cancelling with transparency mode. The Studio Pro has six microphones, allowing for an upgraded active noise-cancelling. On top of the improved noise cancellation, the Studio Pro also includes spatial audio with dynamic head tracking when connected to an iOS device.

The Beats Studio Pro is the best alternative for exclusive iOS users. Unlike Sony and Bose headphones, the Studio Pro is built with Apple devices in mind. Although the headphones don't have as advanced noise-cancelling controls as the AirPods Max, they still make a solid budget alternative to Apple's headphones.

Alternatives from an aesthetic-obsessed Gen Zer

Of course, there are hundreds of over-ear headphones on the market. When picking the best AirPods Max alternatives, I not only looked at the technical and aesthetic aspects of the headphones but mainly what headphones non-AirPods Max users are wearing. One of the biggest appeals to AirPods Max for those who don't consider themselves a "techy" is the popularity of over-ear headphones on social media. All the options above are headphones have been reviewed and tested by Pocket-lint staff and are also being talked about on social media.

Related 7 incredible times fashion and tech crossed wires Coming off of Paris Fashion Week, and with New York's around the corner, we took a look at the top fashion x tech trends over the past few years.

The bottom line: What's the best AirPods Max alternative overall?

All the headphones above are good choices, but I prefer the Sony WH-1000XM5. The headphones are just as good in technical aspects as Apple's AirPods Max and have an aesthetic similar to the AirPods Max.