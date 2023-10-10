Roku Roku Streaming Stick 4K $37 $50 Save $13 One of the most reliable plug-and-play streaming solutions on the market, the Roku Streaming Stick lets you pipe 4K entertainment from dozens of services to any HDMI-compatible set. With Dolby Vision support and a voice-controlled remote, it's a great way to take your media from display to display. $37 at Amazon

Roku's 4K Streaming Stick comes from one of the pioneers in hardware devices for media streaming, and it's an extremely user-friendly device that people at all levels of tech knowledge can use. We've done a deep dive, extensive review of the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which goes the exacts of its technical specifications. Just connect it to your Wi-Fi and plug it into an HDMI port for access to all the major streaming services (if you have a subscription) like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and free ones like YouTube and Tubi.

Why should you get the Roku Streaming Stick 4K?

With most TV sets coming with built-in smart TV features these days, the era of a streaming stick might seem to be over. But here's the thing: it's a pain to set up the accounts on every display, especially if you have sets in your living room, bedroom, kitchen and the like. With a streaming stick, you just have to plug it in to the display and go. Take it to a friend's house, on vacation, or wherever you want. And Roku is far and away one of the most dependable companies to make the devices. They've steadily iterated their hardware and software to make it simple to learn and powerful enough to run just about any streaming portal.

This latest edition upped the resolution and added support for Dolby Vision, AirPlay 2 and more. It also has a form factor that is more discreet than other devices, so it's easy to plug it in to the back of your set and never even see that it's there. The power port has now been changed to Micro-USB, and the included cable has a Wi-Fi signal booster attached to improve reception, which is pretty cool. No matter what your streaming needs, this is a convenient way to get the content you love.