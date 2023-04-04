The 2023 Motorola Razr, thought to be called the Motorola Razr+, is getting closer to an official unveiling and the foldable phone has now rolled through the 3C certification process. That process means that the phone is now certified for sale in China, with the 3C certification website also confirming one key specification.

That new specification is the speed at which the as-yet unconfirmed phone will charge when connected to a sufficient power adapter. And according to the 3C certification, the new model will offer a modest charging upgrade over the older one.

Speedier charging, but only just

The 3C certification was spotted by 91mobiles and while it doesn't get into the weeds of what we can expect when the phone becomes official, it does at least confirm that the 2023 Motorola Razr+ will ship with support for 33W fast charging.

While not a huge upgrade, that does mean that buyers of the new phone can expect it to charge 10 per cent faster than the older generation.

To go with that faster charger it's also thought that the phone will have a larger capacity battery to boot. If the rumours are true we can expect the phone to have a battery that is around 4 per cent larger than the 3,500mAh part in the current model. That will mean a claimed 3,640mAh battery will be on offer in the 2023 model, but that's something we'll need to see more confirmation of before we can be 100% sure.

As mentioned, that 3C certification doesn't tell us much beyond the battery and charging station, but previous leaks suggest that the 2023 Motorola Razr+ will have an outer display that's around 3 inches while the inner one will be 6.7 inches. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and 8GB of RAM are likely to take care of processing, with 128GB of storage a safe bet.

In terms of when this will all be announced, June seems to be a possibility but we should see more leaks before now and then anyway.