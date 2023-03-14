Motorola is expected to announce a new Moto G Power in 2023 and now new leaks show the black and silver variants.

The two leaks come after a previous one that showed a silver model all alone, but now Motorola seems to have a black version up its sleeve.

This latest round of renders comes courtesy of Twitter leaker Evan Blass, with the black and silver colorways shown off. Everything matches what we'd already seen of course, including what appears to be a three-camera array around the back and a single hole-punch selfie situation up front.

While the renders don't give much else away, we've already been told to expect a 6.5-inch display, although its specifications aren't yet clear. The current 2022 Moto G Power has an HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, so something along those lines seems likely.

In terms of cameras, we're expecting the main one to be a 50-megapixel affair while that selfie shooter will likely be an 8-megapixel part. An LED flash also appears to be getting in on the act too.

Other leaks include claims of a MediaTek Helio G37 and 4GB of RAM, while storage will be offered in up to 128GB. The final piece of information that we have to date is that the 2023 Moto G Power will have a 5,000mAh battery. Beyond that, your guess is pretty much as good as ours.

Pricing is another big unknown right now, as is when the 2023 Motorola Moto G Power will be announced. Whenever that happens to be, we can probably expect this phone to go on sale internationally. It's also likely that we can expect more leaks in the coming weeks and months, too.

One thing that we do expect is that the Moto G Power will gain 5G support, something the previous model could only dream of. There's a 3.5mm headphone jack for people who like that sort of thing as well.