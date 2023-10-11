LaView LaView 4MP Bulb Security Camera $56 $110 Save $54 Keep an eye on your home with these discounted Bulb Security Cameras that are down to their lowest ever price. Listed for Prime Deal Days at $56 discounted from $110, a massive 54 per cent off, is up for grabs lasting only through today. $56 at Amazon

This Amazon Prime Deal Day, there's no need for your wallet to take a hit to improve the safety of your home. The 2-pack of Alexa-compatible LaView Bulb Security Cameras has been marked down to $56 from the original listing of $110, a great deal to take advantage of - while it lasts. Also known as October Prime Day, these deals only last through 11 October, snag this 54 per cent discount before it's over.

Installing new security cameras in and outside your home no longer has to be a time-intensive task thanks to LaView's Bulb Security Cameras which install into an existing E27 bulb base socket. Simply screw the Bulb Security Camera into the E27 socket, download the app to your smartphone, connect to the device via Wi-Fi, and you'll be able to check out your backyard in 2K resolution with 360° degree coverage, day and night.

Why should I buy LaView Bulb Security Camera 2-Pack this Prime Day?

Keeping an eye on your home can work out to be an expensive and time-consuming undertaking but with the help of the LaView Bulb Security Cameras it takes a minute to physically install each of the bulbs into existing bulb sockets and another couple to connect to it via the smartphone app. Then you can sit back at home or away and check out your backyard or inside your garage at your leisure.

With 360° coverage, motion tracking, 2K resolution in color, the ability to switch to night vision when darkness falls, and the presence of motion tracking if an intruder appears, the Bulb Security Cameras are also able to sound the alert when required. There's two-way audio which means you can ask the delivery person to put the parcel in a specific place when you aren't available, and you can share the feed with up to 20 different users - which is great news for busy households.

Besides the app on your handset, the LaView Bulb Security Cameras are also compatible with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant. Reduced down to just $56 from $110, the feature-rich LaView Bulb Security Camera 2-Pack is available at its lowest ever price on Amazon right now.