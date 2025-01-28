Summary New TVs with 165hz displays are on the market in 2025.

Future consoles may have more processing power than current ones.

Consoles like the PS5 may struggle to utilize 165hz displays effectively.

With consoles constantly pushing boundaries, it makes sense for TVs to reach new heights too. A lot of modern TVs boast technology to take advantage of your Xbox Series X and PS5, such as 4K resolution and 120hz. A big selling point of these consoles was 120 FPS, but that's only doable if you have a TV or monitor that can support it.

While it might feel like this console generation just began, the PS5 was released back in 2020, so we might be past the midway point of it, believe it or not. This means it's time to start looking for what the future holds with the new hardware. Although nothing has been officially announced, it's fair to expect that the next consoles will have more horsepower as that's something we see with every new generation.

New TVs rolling out in 2025 go beyond the 120hz displays, and you can start picking up ones with 165hz. Current consoles won't take advantage of that just yet, and the PS5 Pro won't either, but you could snag one of these new TVs to be prepared for when the PS6 hits. There's nothing wrong with future proofing if you have the money for it.

165hz TVs are here

Future you is gonna love it

Samsung

Samsung, Hisense, and LG have confirmed some of their lineup will have 165hz options, so that's going to be something you want to look at if you're interested in getting the most performance out of your console that you can. It's important to note that these TVs won't be the budget-friendly options you find at your local Walmart or Best Buy for around $500.

Samsung's 2025 QN90F is one of the TVs confirmed for 165hz, and the 2024 65" model of this TV costs over $2,000 for comparison. To be fair, 165hz is a premium feature that most people won't be taking advantage of. On the bright side, if you have a gaming PC, you can start utilizing the 165hz refresh rate before the release of the new consoles, provided your hardware is up to the task.

Don't bet on a new Xbox or PlayStation using 165hz right away

Performance has a long way to go

Sony / Pocket-lint

Having a 165hz TV is nice and all, but it doesn't mean much if your gaming console can't take advantage of it. Any time a new console generation comes around, companies hype the performance and what's theoretically possible. For the PS5 and Xbox Series X, it was 4K 120 FPS, but the number of games that can actually hit that mark is low.

Some notable games that can hit 120 FPS on PS5 include Call of Duty, Fortnite, Apex Legends, Destiny 2, and Gran Turismo 7. While every game isn't capable of these performance levels, some of the most popular games on the market are, so there are clear benefits to be found if you splurge on a good TV.

While there are plenty of options available for 120hz TVs, I don't think the average person owns one. 4K TVs have only recently become the norm, so it's hard to imagine anybody but an enthusiast grabbing a 120 or 165hz TV. Even if you did, I don't think consoles will be able to take advantage of them for a long time.

A PS6 is currently nowhere in sight, but as TV technology continues to advance and 165hz displays become more common, it won't be shocking to see Sony attempt to hit those heights. Whether it's possible is another thing entirely. Speaking for myself, I'd rather have it be an option versus being locked to 120. These TVs aren't going to be cheap, so you better start saving up for one now so you can be prepared for the next-gen consoles when they arrive.