Google Pixel 8 $549 $699 Save $150 The Pixel 8 is available for $150 off across multiple retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Google's own store. Sleek, powerful, and the latest in Google's Pixel lineup, the 8th-gen Pixel handset is a bargain at a sub- $800 price point. $549 at Best Buy $549 at Amazon $549 at Google

The Google Pixel 8 is a device that we absolutely love after having tested it upon its October debut, and one of our top recommended phones in 2023. Seeing the device at such a great price cheers us up since it means more people will be able to afford it. After all, $150 off is impressive no matter what device you're looking at, but particularly for one of such high quality as the Pixel 8.

Why the Google Pixel 8 is worth your money

The Google Pixel 8, one of the latest additions to the Pixel family, has made a bold statement in the smartphone market ever since the device was released in October 2023. From its sleek design to its powerful features, there are many things we love about this device.

With a 6.2-inch display, the device sits comfortably in your hands without compromising on a gorgeous Google Actua display, which is basically the company's take on an OLED display. The Actua display features a high resolution and a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

From a performance standpoint, the Google Pixel 8 is masterful. Its brand-new Tensor G3 processor ensures that the phone runs smoothly and efficiently. Whether you're multitasking or playing graphics-heavy games, this phone can handle it all. Moreover, the Google Pixel 8's 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, and 4575mAh battery add to its impressive performance.

When it comes to photography, the Google Pixel 8 has a new setup. On the back, the 50-megapixel main camera and the 12-megapixel ultrawide camera will help you take some stunning shots, while the 10.5-megapixel selfie cam will ensure you only snap your good side.

Since the Pixel 8 is Google's own smartphone, Android is super clean, so you get exactly the experience you should from the software. There are so many cool features you can play with, from super-charged photo editing to robust security features like super quick Face Unlock.

Overall, the Google Pixel 8 is a fantastic phone. It has a long battery life, it's super responsive, and has a great camera with tons of AI editing tools to make your life easier. Now that it's so heavily discounted, it would be a shame to miss out on getting the Pixel 8. If you want something more powerful, the Pixel 8 Pro is also $200 off right now.