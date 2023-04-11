Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air could be with us within weeks, according to a new report. The machine is expected to be offered alongside the current 13-inch M2 MacBook Air and will be the biggest laptop ever to carry the famous "Air" branding.

Apple is expected to announce the new MacBook Air at its WWDC23 event in June and a new report by a well-respected analyst suggests that Apple is well on the way to having the product ready to start shipping to stores.

The biggest MacBook Air ever

This latest report comes via display analyst Ross Young in a post to his Twitter super followers. That post, which was seen by MacRumors, suggests that display production for the 15-inch MacBook Air started in February 2023 and increased in the following March. Another increase in production is also planned for April 2023, suggesting that Apple and its suppliers are getting all of their ducks in a row ahead of an official unveiling of what is sure to be a popular Mac.

While Young said that he didn't have a "precise launch timing" for the 15-inch MacBook Air, he did say that he believes that it could happen in late April or early May.

However, with WWDC23 kicking off on 5 June it seems most likely that Apple will hold the announcement of the 15-inch MacBook Air until then. Macs have been announced at WWDC before - that's where the company first unwrapped the M2 MacBook Air of course, so there's precedent to be followed.

Beyond having a larger display, we don't know all that much about what the 15-inch MacBook Air will have to offer. It's possible we will also see a refreshed 13-inch model at the same time, and if that's the case something has to change. We could either see a new look or new silicon, the latter of which could make plenty of sense. If so, the new MacBook Air will be the first to use an M3 chip whereas the current model uses Apple's M2.

With WWDC now just weeks away we won't need to wait too much longer before we have answers to all of our questions. And it's entirely possible the news will leak before then as well.