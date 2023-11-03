Android is celebrating its fifteenth birthday in 2023. Having first launched in beta on 5 November 2007, Android 1.0 was released in 23 September 2008. The first Android device was announced simultaneously, posing a challenge to the then-incumbent smartphone king, Blackberry, and evolved feature-phone stalwart, Nokia.

The Apple iPhone had been announced a year earlier on 9 January 2007 - and went on sale on 29 June 2007 in the US - as the world began to see the potential that smartphones offered over feature phones. Much of the legwork had been done by Blackberry in those early days, with Windows Mobile also providing impetus for the computer in your pocket that the smartphone was to become.

Since then, Android has grown to be the world's dominant mobile operating system, with a claimed 70.5 per cent of the market share (data from Statista), compared to 28.8 per cent held by iOS. But it's not just about software, oh no, the rise of Android has been about the many Android phones that have got us here.

1 T-Mobile G1 - 2008

The first Android phone

Image courtesy of Android Police

T-Mobile G1 SoC Qualcomm MSM7201A Display 3.2in, 480 x 320 pixels Storage 192MB/256MB Operating System Android 1 Camera (Rear, Front) 3.15MP Dimensions 117.7 x 55.7 x 17.1mm, 158g

The T-Mobile G1 is often cited as being the first Android phone. A rebadged version of the HTC Dream, it went on sale on in October 2008. To challenge the Blackberry Pearl and Curve devices that graced the hands of every business exec in town, it had a full keyboard hiding behind the display. It was seen as essential to offer a keyboard, but full touch capability was also supported.

The most iconic element of the T-Mobile G1 wasn't really the hardware, though, even with that 3.2-inch display that seemed huge at the time. No, it was the clock widget on the home screen. Android launched with the ability to customise in a way that hadn't been seen before. Of course, the company behind this hardware was HTC, which was instrumental in establishing Android as a platform and dominated these early years of Android's life. I first saw the T-Mobile G1 at Mobile World Congress in 2009 some months after launch, and there was still a frisson of excitement about Android and a question over whether it would survive against RIM's Blackberry.

Then there was the interesting "chin" in the bottom of the phone, something that was about to gain superstar status.

2 HTC Hero - 2009

Redefined user experience

Close

HTC Hero SoC Qualcomm MSM7200A Display 3.2in, 480 x 320 pixels Storage 288MB / 256MB Operating System Android 1.5 (Cupcake) Camera (Rear, Front) 5MP Dimensions 112 x 56.2 x 14.35mm, 135g

HTC was a rising star in smartphones. Having been an OEM (original equipment manufacturer) and made lots of phone hardware, the company saw Android as a route to greater notoriety. No device did more for HTC than the HTC Hero, bringing with it one of Android's defining characteristics: manufacturer skins. HTC Sense was born on the HTC Hero, although I'd seen some of it on HTC TouchFLO previously on Windows Mobile devices.

HTC Sense pasted over the cracks in Android's early UI. Android 1.5 - Cupcake - was given a sophisticated software lick which included things like support for Adobe Flash, which meant that internet video was supported. The touchscreen keyboard was responsive, there was a 3.5mm headphone socket (but no radio) and the navigation "pearl" set in the chin was reminiscent of my old Blackberry. For me, the HTC Hero really put Android on the map as something to be taken seriously. Of course, the Motorola Droid (or Milestone outside the US), was also making an impact - with the Droid brand underlining Android on Verizon in the US.

3 Samsung Galaxy S - 2010

The foundation of Samsung's meteoric rise

Close

Samsung Galaxy S SoC Samsung Exynos 3 Display 4in, 480 x 800 pixels, Super AMOLED Storage 8GB / 16GB Operating System Android 2.1 (Eclair) Camera (Rear, Front) 5MP rear; VGA front Dimensions 122.4 x 64.2 x 9.9-14mm, 119g

The Samsung Galaxy S wasn't the first Android phone from the company. That was the Samsung Galaxy launched the year before, with the catchy GT-i7500 model number. Samsung put the S on the end of the name to show it was an evolution of the Galaxy - but in doing so, gave birth to the most successful run of Android phones. Notably, it had a 4-inch display, with the central home button flanked by capacitive navigation buttons.

Samsung had its own skin - called TouchWiz - because manufacturers were still trying to sell the idea of full touch devices to people. It was also an AMOLED display, Samsung having used the new display tech on a couple of previous devices. That too, was to change the face of mobile phones, driving up quality. Then, as now, Samsung was known for its great displays.

The Galaxy S also cemented a fresh design language for Samsung, which is retained for its Android phones. The company had been keeping an open mind about software, but dropped Symbian in December 2010, as it leaned towards its own platform Bada (a precursor of Tizen), which was also launched in 2010.

It's worth mentioning that in 2010, Google came forward with its own phone, the Nexus One, built by (built by HTC), and designed as a developer device, a sign that investment in Android was ramping up.

4 Samsung Galaxy Note - 2011

Taking big screens mainstream

Close

Samsung Galaxy Note SoC Snapdragon S3 Display 5.3in, 1280 x 800 pixels, Super AMOLED Storage 16GB Operating System Android 4.0.4 (Ice Cream Sandwich) Camera (Rear, Front) 8MP rear; 2MP front Dimensions 146.8 x 83.1 x 9.7mm, 180g

While HTC was churning - and I mean churning - out phones in these early days, it was Samsung who then made a surprise move with the launch of the Galaxy Note. You might think the Galaxy Note isn't that important, but having a 5.3-inch display in 2011 seemed like madness. It was a power play from Samsung, pushing the idea of bigger displays, but it attracted a lot of criticism.

In our review of the Galaxy Note, we said users would "feel like a plum holding one to their ear" because of the sheer size. Well Samsung obviously knew something that we didn't, because the Galaxy Note laid the foundation for modern phones. Then there was the S Pen. This was a throwback to Windows Phone devices that needed a stylus (and so cruelly mocked by Steve Jobs at the 2007 iPhone launch), but you can't have a note without a pen, so the inclusion made sense.

5 Samsung Galaxy S III - 2012

Demonstrated Samsung's serious commitment to Android

samsung galaxy S III SoC Exynos 4412 Display 4.8in, 1280 x 720 pixels, Super AMOLED Storage 16GB / 32GB / 64GB Operating System Android 4.0.4 (Ice Cream Sandwich) Camera (Rear, Front) 8MP rear; 1.9MP front Dimensions 136.6 x 70.6 x 8.6mm, 133g

It's perhaps cruel to have another Samsung phone on this list, but for me, the Samsung Galaxy S III was the phone that scared HTC. It went up against the likes of the HTC One X, but it was symbolic of Samsung's rise to dominance. In particular, the advertising around SGS3 (as we all called it) was prolific, as Samsung looked to assert itself.

Samsung's phones were a delight for owners - headphone sockets, SD card support, removable batteries - there were so many options. Along with that great AMOLED display - now at 4.8-inches - there was the introduction of S Voice, mysteriously the year after the launch of Siri. At the time, Samsung's user interface looked quite close to Apple, particularly in the use of skeuomorphic icons. SGS3 was a great success, and a great phone, however.

6 HTC One (M7) - 2013

Pushed the boundary of premium design

HTC One M7 SoC Snapdragon 600 Display 4.7in, 1920 x 1080 pixels, Super LCD3 Storage 32GB / 64GB Operating System Android 4.1.2 (Jelly Bean) Camera (Rear, Front) 4MP rear; 2.1MP front Dimensions 137.4 x 68.2 x 9.3mm, 143g

HTC had been experimenting with materials and finishes on its many phones through the previous couple of years and in 2013, it hit a masterstroke. If it was looking for something to fight back against Samsung, then the M7 was it. The M7 name was the codename, with HTC trying to call all its phones "HTC One", but spawning massive confusion. The M7 was appended to the device name so people could differentiate.

What was important about this design was that it was unibody aluminium. The HTC One (M7) was beautifully curved across the back, fitting nicely into the hand for a 4.7-inch device. HTC equipped the phone with dual front-firing speakers looking to leverage its majority stake in Beats (yes, the Beats now owned by Apple).

The sound quality was amazing, solving that tinny sound problem that affected most smartphones at the time. It was also a great piece of industrial design, pretty much the pinnacle of HTC's smartphone design. A notable mention should also go to the Moto G, which also launched in 2013, designed to be more affordable, and bringing quality and interest to a whole new market segment.

7 OnePlus One - 2014

The defining phone for the cult of Android

Close

OnePlus One SoC Snapdragon 801 Display 5.5in, 1920 x 1080 pixels, LCD Storage 16 GB / 64GB Operating System Android 4.42 (KitKat) Camera (Rear, Front) 13MP rear; 5MP front Dimensions 152.9 x 75.9 x 8.9mm, 162g

As Android had been developing through various versions - we were on KitKat by that stage - there was a subculture bubbling away looking to mod devices. When the OnePlus One launched with Cyanogen OS, and a selective waitlist, the company exploded onto the scene with a cult following unseen since. Much of that came down to the strategy of Carl Pei - now running Nothing to much the same effect.

OnePlus One focused on the essentials, wanting to give its fans access to powerful hardware without the bloat and at prices that were hard to beat. It took some time for people to figure out that OnePlus was sitting under the same umbrella as Oppo (the two companies are now much closer), but for a short time, OnePlus was the phone an Android fan absolutely had to have.

8 Sony Xperia Z5 Premium - 2015

Sony's flexes its 4K muscle

Close

Sony Xperia Z5 Premium SoC Snapdragon 810 Display 5.5in, 3840 x 2160 pixels, LCD Storage 32GB Operating System Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop) Camera (Rear, Front) 23MP rear, 5.1MP front Dimensions 154.4 x 75.8 x 7.8mm, 180g

I've perhaps been a little cruel with Sony Mobile - and Sony Ericsson - which has a glittering history of Android devices. The Xperia Z definitely made its mark in 2013 when it was launched with a glass sandwich design, a design that's still evident in Sony phones. But the Xperia Z5 Premium landed with a 4K display. That made it the first phone with a 4K display - 3840 x 2160 pixels - and an 806ppi.

Can you imagine it, 806ppi! At the time it was the highest pixel density of any phone and it has pretty much hung on to that record. The camera would also offer 4K, so video playback was 4K, but there was no support for streaming 4K content - everything else was upscaled. At the time this felt like the future, but it's a future that never arrived: 4K displays still aren't common on smartphones.

9 Huawei P9 - 2016

The Huawei phone you couldn't ignore

Close

huawei p9 SoC Kirin 995 Display 5.2in, 1920 x 1080 pixels, LCD Storage 32GB / 64GB Operating System Android 6.0 (Marshmellow) Camera (Rear, Front) 12MP RGB, 12MP mono rear; 8MP front Dimensions 145 x 70.9 x 7mm, 144g

Huawei now might not be considered an Android phone by many (thanks to the Google ban in 2019), but the Huawei P9 certainly made an impact. It had two cameras on the rear, a partnership with Leica, one lense designed specifically to capture monochrome information, the other RGB. It was the start of a ramp-up of popularity of Huawei devices for a few years.

Huawei went big on its global reach, with a huge London launch of the Huawei P9, which played host to Henry Cavill (Superman) and Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and of course, me. But at the same time, Huawei's meteoric rise wasn't only fuelled by celebrity events and fancy collaborations - in 2015 it had manufactured the Nexus 6P which got the company into the consciousness of many Android fans.

10 Samsung Galaxy Note 7 - 2017

The talk of smartphones in 2017

Close

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 SoC Exynos 8890 Octa Display 5.7in, 2560 x 1440 pixels, Super AMOLED Storage 64GB Operating System Android 6.0.1 (Marshmellow) Camera (Rear, Front) 12MP rear; 5MP front Dimensions 153.5 x 73.9 x 7.9mm, 196g

Oh yes, I went there. The path through Android phones wouldn't be complete without the debacle that was the Galaxy Note 7. Following reports of battery malfunctions, Samsung took the decision to pull the entire product line, globally. The outstanding Galaxy Note 7 - which I really loved when I reviewed it - was taken off market. A report in the LA Times said that the recall cost the company a cool $5.3 billion.

But there was an important lesson to be learned. Batteries need to be carefully managed and monitored, as there are still warnings around lithium-ion cells on aircraft and in postal services, partly due to that lingering Note 7 incident - what do you do if your phone catches fire?

11 Google Pixel 3 XL - 2018

The birth of computational photography

Close

google pixel 3 xl SoC Snapdragon 845 Display 6.3in, 2960 x 1440 pixels, OLED Storage 64GB / 128GB Operating System Android 9.0 (Pie) Camera (Rear, Front) 12.2MP rear; 8MP front Dimensions 158 x 76.7 x 7.9mm, 184g

If the Pixel phone had been seen as some sort of pet project for Google, the launch of the Pixel 3 (and Pixel 3 XL) changed that. It changed everything. The Google Pixel 3 was the phone that propelled Pixel into the Android-buying consciousness for one good reason: Night Sight.

Being able to turn darkness into light was a huge change for smartphone cameras that had typically struggled with low light conditions. Google rolled into town with computational photography and the rest is history. A new benchmark was set, which every single manufacturer has tried to beat since. That low light war still rages and Pixel, in my opinion, is still winning. What's interesting is that Google didn't move to a multi-camera arrangement as fast as others, but 2019 was a real benchmark for multi-camera systems.

12 Huawei P30 Pro - 2019

Introduced the periscope lense

Close

Huawei P30 Pro SoC Kirin 980 Display 6.47in, 2340 x 1080 pixels, OLED Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Operating System Android 9.0 (Pie) Camera (Rear, Front) 40MP main, 8MP telephoto, 20MP ultrawide; 32MP front Dimensions 158 x 73.4 x 8.4mm, 192g

We've mentioned Huawei before, we've mentioned 2019, but Huawei's most significant phone was launched in that year. It was also the last phone to have Google Mobile Services, the last of a line of solid devices. But let's celebrate it for what it was good at: photography.

Above everything else, the Huawei P30 Pro was an outstanding phone for photography, and the most significant device when it came to zoom. It was the first mass-market device with a periscope lens for 5x optical zoom. Remember, the iPhone 15 Pro Max only got that in 2023 - that's how trailblazing the Huawei P30 Pro was.

With the software ban swinging in, the P30 Pro was the last device that Huawei was allowed to have the full Google services on and it surprisingly went through a design refresh because of that. I miss the Huawei P30 Pro, it was outstanding at the time.

13 Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra - 2020

Set the standard for fast charging

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra SoC Snapdragon 865 Display 6.67in, 2340 x 1080 pixels, OLED Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Operating System Android 10 Camera (Rear, Front) 48MP main, 48MP telephoto, 12MP telephoto, 20MP ultrawide; 20MP front Dimensions 162.4 x 75.1 x 9.5mm, 221.8g

A lot happened in 2020, although most of us stayed at home for it. I didn't make it to Mobile World Congress because the show was cancelled and the world basically shut down. Meanwhile, Xiaomi went and launched a phone that could charge at 120W - the Mi 10 Ultra. Perhaps the warnings of the 2017 Galaxy Note 7 hadn't been heeded - but something else was sparked. The fast-charging race that's still raging today.

Up to that point, companies were boasting about 50W charging, but 2020 marked the start of incrementally faster charging on devices. Chinese brands really went for it - Oppo, Vivo, and Lenovo-owned Motorola, for example, while brands like Google and Samsung (and Apple), still don't offer those sorts of speeds.

But listen up: fast charging is great, because if you forgot to charge your phone, it's just a quick blast and you're good to head out and party. And who doesn't want that?

14 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 - 2021

A folding phone for everyone

Close

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 SoC Snapdragon 888 Display 6.7in, 2640 x 1080 pixels, AMOLED Storage 128GB / 256GB Operating System Android 11 Camera (Rear, Front) 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide; 10MP front Dimensions Unfolded: 166 x 72.2 x 6.9mm; Folded: 86.4 x 72.2 x 15.9-17.1mm, 183g

Yes, there was a full range of folding phones that came before the Z Flip 3, but the Z Flip really made its mark in 2021. With a couple of iterations out of the way, Samsung had taken the time to refine the design and improve the display. And the Flip is more significant than the flagship Fold, because it sells more widely, and has much more general appeal.

What's incredible is that Samsung was on its third-gen device in 2021, streaks ahead of other brands, some of which only entered the market 2-years later. I guess that's the advantage of being the manufacturer of the flexible pOLED panels used in such devices. Will folding phones be the future? We'll have to wait and see.

15 Google Pixel 7 Pro - 2022

Delivering growth for Google phones