The MacBook Pro has undergone something of a resurgence in recent years, thanks in part to the power of Apple silicon and Apple's ditching of those troublesome butterfly keyboards. The current 14-inch MacBook Pro is one of the best yet, while the 16-inch MacBook Pro is a portable workhorse. But anyone holding off picking one up while they wait for OLED displays could be in for a long wait.

While it's expected that the MacBook Air will go OLED as soon as this year, a new report puts the MacBook Pro timescale a little further out. A lot further out, really, and we'd suggest that anyone in the market for a MacBook Pro should probably buy now instead of waiting.

It's coming, but not soon

Display analyst Ross Young says that while Apple and its supplier Samsung Display are hard at work getting things lined up for an OLED MacBook Pro, it won't be ready for a good while yet. Young suggests that the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro won't be ready until 2026 in fact, meaning there is still a long time to wait before anything is ready to buy.

In the meantime, the 13-inch MacBook Air is thought to be good for a launch much sooner, possibly in 2023 depending on which rumour you choose to believe.

Young's 2026 timeframe came in a tweet in response to a Reuters report noting that Samsung Display is spending as much as $3.1 billion to get OLED production underway in South Korea.

The move to an OLED display would possibly allow for improved colours, better contrast, and thinner displays but Young says that there are still technical risks to deal with before Apple will sign off on the displays.

Apple is expected to move multiple products to OLED displays in the coming years, with the 11-inch iPad Pro also thought to be one that will benefit from the technology in the future.