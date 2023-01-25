Microsoft says that a record 120 million monthly active users played on their Xbox at the end of 2022.

Microsoft says that a record 120 million people logged time on their Xbox in the final quarter of 2022, a number that sets a new record for the company.

The Xbox record was confirmed during Satya Nadella's second quarter earnings call this week, with the Microsoft CEO also noting that there were some other notable records for the Xbox division.

"We saw new highs for Game Pass subscriptions, game streaming hours, and monthly active devices. And monthly active users surpassed a record 120 million during the quarter," VGC quotes Nadella as saying on the call.

The report also notes that Nadella confirmed that there is more yet to come from Xbox, with an "upcoming line-up of triple-A launches including exciting new titles from ZeniMax and Xbox Game Studios" on the way.

This comes as Microsoft also confirms that Xbox gaming revenue actually fell by 13% during the quarter that ended in December 2022. Microsoft also confirmed that content and services revenue had been impacted "on a strong prior year comparable, with declines in first-party content and lower monetization in third-party content, partially offset by growth in Xbox Game Pass subscriptions"

Microsoft had previously announced that it was laying off 10,000 employees with Halo developer 343 Industries thought to have been particularly badly affected. News that people might not have been spending money but were at least playing games in the recent quarter is unlikely to be of much comfort to those losing jobs.

343 Industries was quick to point out that Halo will continue to be developed despite the layoffs saying that "Halo and Master Chief are here to stay." A Statement published on social media continued, saying that "343 Industries will continue to develop Halo now and in the future, including epic stories, multiplayer, and more of what makes Halo great."