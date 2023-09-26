Image: HANYCONY / Pocket-Lint HANYCONY 12-Port Surge Protector Power Strip $13 $27 Save $14 If you want to charge up to 12 devices at once, then this power strip is a great functional choice. Now available for $13, down from its usual $27, this is a fantastic choice for everyone who has a ton of gadgets to keep at full battery. $13 at Amazon

An influx of devices can mean too many outlets and overcrowded power strips, which is ultimately just too many wall outlets to keep up with. Therefore, you may want to take advantage of a great deal such as this one for the HANYCONY 12-port power strip will free up a ton of outlets and help you keep things organized. Plus, since it comes with a built-in surge protector, which is great for keeping your devices safe during power fluctuations, or even when power comes back after an outage. At only $13, you'll want to take advantage.

Why you should get the HANYCONY 12-port power strip

The 12-port surge protector power strip from HANYCONY boasts an impressive array of features that you'll love. With its sleek 3-side design and 2.2-inch spacing between outlets, this power strip is the perfect solution for home, office, and college dorm room settings where space is at a premium. The compact design saves more space and provides ample room for even the bulkiest of adapters without blocking each other.

Built with Smart IC technology, the USB ports can auto-detect and deliver appropriate current to your devices, each port capable of delivering up to 5V/2.4A max, totaling 5V/3.1A. This means that you can simultaneously charge up to 12 devices including your smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more without ever having to worry about over-charging or damaging your equipment. Moreover, this power strip has proven to be an especially useful tool for homes with multiple individuals who frequently share household appliances.

This power strip is much more than just a power provider. It's also a safety device that can protect your devices. With its minimum energy-absorbing capacity of 900 Joules and a "Surge Protected" indicator light to show that your devices are completely safe, you can rest assured that your equipment is safe from power surges, no matter the situation.

The HANYCONY power strip features an upgraded braided 5ft extension cord that makes charging your devices even more convenient and versatile. If you're willing to pay more, you can get the same gadget with up to 10ft of cord.

Overall, the HANYCONY 12-port surge protector power strip is an ideal choice for anyone who is in need of a compact yet powerful device that can provide ample power supply for all of their electronic devices while ensuring protection for their gadgets as well. If you are on the lookout for a power strip that is safe, reliable, durable, and cutting-edge, then the HANYCONY 12-port surge protector power strip is, without a doubt, an excellent investment.