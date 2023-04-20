If you've ever looked at the Surface Pro and thought that it would be pretty great if it wasn't quite so big, you're about to have yourself a very good time. A new report claims that Microsoft is getting ready to take a leaf out of Apple's iPad Pro book and ship something a little bit smaller.

Well, a fair bit smaller as it happens. According to that report, the existing 13-inch monster will be joined by something a little less beefy. 11 inches is the number that is being bandied about right now, which means that it'll go up against the 11-inch iPad Pro. Just as the 13-inch Surface Pro went up against the 12.9-inch version of Apple's rather excellent tablet.

A smaller tablet with the same characteristics as the big one

The report we're talking about comes courtesy of Windows Central's Zac Bowden who cites unnamed sources when saying that he's hearing whispers of a smaller Surface Pro. Bowden says that the new tablet is codenamed Luxor and will be "similar in shape and size to that of the Surface Go, albeit with slimmer bezels like its larger sibling." The smaller size would likely lend itself to being more of a media all-rounder, perfect for playing games and watching movies.

The Pro moniker means that we can apparently expect the same 120Hz refresh rate as the bigger model for a start, but we can also expect high-powered chips as well.

Speaking of chips, the same report also claims that Microsoft is readying a new version of its Surface Go that will run an ARM processor for the first time. That's carrying the codename Tanta currently, and it's said that it'll use a Snapdragon 7c-based chip from the folks at Qualcomm. It's an entry-level bit of silicon to be sure, but considering the Surface Go's target audience and price point that seems to make sense. It's also going to improve power efficiency and, as a result, give people longer battery life as well.

It's also been suggested that the tablet will be the first with 5G support thanks to the change in chip. There's also expected to be an Intel version, but release details for the pair are so far proving elusive.