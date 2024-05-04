Key Takeaways The 2025 BMW i4 offers various configurations based on range and performance, including the flagship M50 model.

The vehicle boasts a sleek design, sophisticated features, and advanced driver assistance technology like automated parking.

BMW combines performance and efficiency with the i4 M50 having up to 530 hp, precise handling, and a range up to 300 miles.

BMW enthusiasts and electric vehicle aficionados, get ready. The new model i4 is coming updated to blend groundbreaking technology and performance with the sophistication BMW is renowned for.

As a prominent staple in BMW’s lineup, driving enthusiasts are looking forward to the 4 Series as a new kind of behind-the-wheel experience. We're going to break down a closer look at the design, power, and performance. Here are ten key features that make the 2025 BMW i4 a noteworthy impact in the world of electric vehicles.

1 Configurations

Naturally, there's an M50 variant

BMW

The 2025 BMW i4 is available in several different configurations. The biggest distinguishing factors all come down to range and performance. All the i4 vehicles are 4-door sedans or Gran Coupes as BMW refers to them. If you are looking for a 2-door coupe, you can consider the 4 Series Coupe, 4 Series Convertible, M4 Coupe, or M4 Convertible.

On the top shelf for the 4 Series electric variant, the i4 M50 is the premiere flagship vehicle in the family. As a performance-oriented i4, the M50 inherits some of the M classification upgrades, including more power, and sporty handling, but at a reduced range.

From there, BMW offers the i4 xDrive40 which features dual electric motors and all-wheel-drive, the i4 eDrive40 with a single electric motor and rear-wheel drive, and the i4 eDrive35 also with a single electric motor and rear-wheel drive. The main difference between eDrive40 and eDrive35 is the 40 variant packs more horsepower and range.

Besides the M50, each of the 2025 BMW i4 vehicles are available in Premium and Sport trims.

2 Design

Modern BMW design

Source: BMW USA 2025 BMW i4 M50 xDrive

The 2025 BMW i4 boasts a sleek, long wheelbase and aerodynamic design that, besides a few subtle updates, hasn't changed much since 2021. A refreshed selection of exterior paint finishes and lightweight aerodynamic wheel designs are available. A new functionally upgraded distinct slim LED headlights and taillight design should give the i4 a more imposing presence on the road. A rather large and iconic matte-chrome kidney grille assumes most of the front profile.

If you want to let the world know you're driving an electrified BMW, the automaker will offer optional BMW i Blue exterior accents.

All in all, the i4 is bold enough to stand out where it counts while simultaneously staying subtle and refined enough to blend in on the everyday commute.

3 Power and performance

Fast acceleration, and then some

BMW

BMWs are known for sporty performance, quick acceleration, and incredible handling. Under the hood, the 2025 BMW i4 M50 packs a powerful punch, thanks to its dual electric motors and xDrive all-wheel-drive. With an output of up to 390 kW (530 hp), it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds.

BMW says it designed the 2025 i4 to deliver uncompromising performance without sacrificing efficiency. The EV's low center of gravity, balanced weight distribution, and advanced suspension systems should ensure precise handling and responsive control, even at high speeds. With multiple driving modes to choose from, including Eco Pro and Sport, drivers can tailor their experience -- whether prioritizing range or dynamic driving dynamics.

Depending on the vehicle package, the curb weight varies with motor configuration, drivetrain, and battery platform.

4 Range

BMW's most efficient i4 yet

BMW

Of all the features on the 2025 BMW i4, perhaps its range capabilities are the most important. BMW touts the new i4, allowing drivers to travel farther on a single charge. Equipped with a high-capacity Li-Ion battery pack, the i4 offers an estimated range of over 300 miles based on the most efficient vehicle package. With average driving scenarios, 260 miles might be a fair benchmark across the board for the i4 lineup.

To extend range, BMW has deployed regenerative braking, enabling the recovery of power during deceleration. There are two Energy Recuperation Modes where drivers can customize their driving experience according to their preferences. In "D" mode, akin to the braking sensation in traditional gas-powered vehicles, the vehicle's sensors dynamically adjust the energy recuperation level for a seamless feel. Alternatively, "B" mode maximizes recuperation each time the accelerator is released, minimizing the need for the brake pedal in urban traffic.

Vehicle Motor Configuration HP 0-60 MPH Range Curb Weight 2024 Starting MSRP i4 eDrive35 single motor and rear-wheel drive 282 5.8 sec 252 to 276 miles 4553 lbs. $52,200 i4 eDrive40 single motor and rear-wheel drive 335 5.4 sec 283 to 301 miles 4665 lbs. $57,300 i4 xDrive40 dual motors and all-wheel-drive 396 4.9 sec 279 to 307 miles 4969 lbs. $61,600 i4 M50 dual motors and all-wheel-drive 536 3.7 sec 227 to 269 miles 5018 lbs. $69,700

5 Charging And Charging Process

Get 80 percent battery in less than 40 minutes

BMW

With support for a public DC Fast Charger, drivers can replenish the i4's battery to 80% capacity in about 35 minutes. If a full charge is required, a 240V outlet with the standard Flexible Fast Charger or available BMW Wallbox, the BMW i4 can charge from 0-100% in less than nine hours.

With a DC Fast Charger, just 10 minutes of charging can add:

93 miles of range to the i4 eDrive35

108 miles of range to the i4 eDrive40

88 miles to the i4 M50.

The i4 is compatible with a wide range of charging stations, including home chargers and public networks.

The i4 stands out with contactless authentication with access to multiple contracts. An innovative Plug & Charge Multi Contract feature digitally stores up to five individual Plug & Charge-enabled charging contracts from different suppliers. The authentication required for charging and billing takes place automatically at compatible charging points, which eliminates the need for digital authentication via app or charging card. Instead, the vehicle independently authenticates itself through a technical interface which streamlines the process.

It is designed to be a plug-and-play, hassle-free charging experience.

6 Safety And Technology

Lane detection and other features come standard





BMW

At the heart of the 2025 BMW i4 is enhancing driver safety operations and increasing convenience. The i4 comes equipped with the standard iDrive 8.5 Operating System, or BMW's onboard technology. The display and operating system can be equipped with an Augmented View display for the BMW Maps navigation system. Additionally, every i4 model features Remote Software Upgrades and optional 5G connectivity, which ensures the vehicle stays current with the latest updates.

This system is charged with maintaining driver assistance software, including:

Active Blind Spot Detection: Stay aware of potential hazards in your blind spots with visual cues in the exterior mirrors, accompanied by steering wheel vibrations.

Lane Departure Warning: If your BMW veers from its lane, this system automatically alerts you, prompting corrective action to stay on course.

Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation: Receive visual and acoustic alerts in congested areas, with brakes intervening at speeds of up to 35 mph to mitigate potential collisions.

Optional Parking Assistance Package: This package includes BMW’s parking technology, a Parking Assistant for effortless maneuvering into tight spaces, a Back-up Assistant for automated reversing, and a suite of Surround View cameras that generate a 3D image of the vehicle and its surroundings.

Additionally, the large touchscreen infotainment system display presents advanced driver assistance features such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist. With seamless integration of smartphone apps and voice-activated controls, the i4 is equipped with the things that tech-savvy drivers demand.

7 Connectivity

CarPlay and Android Auto come included

BMW

BMW proclaims the 2025 i4 is more than just a car and that it's a connected hub that keeps drivers informed, entertained, and connected wherever they go. This includes compatible and seamless access to popular apps such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. With built-in 5G connectivity, the i4 offers high-speed internet, allowing for real-time traffic updates, streaming music, and hands-free calling. Additionally, the i4 is equipped with BMW's ConnectedDrive services, which provide remote access to vehicle functions, such as locking and unlocking doors, checking battery status, and pre-conditioning the cabin, all from a smartphone app.

Going further, there is the looming presence of artificial intelligence as a companion. BMW’s Intelligent Personal Assistant comes standard and is capable of acting as an onboard guide -- it continuously learns and improves with interaction.

Source: BMW USA 2025 BMW i4 M50 xDrive

