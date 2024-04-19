Key Takeaways Sierra EV Denali can travel 440 miles on a charge, exceeding expectations.

10,000-pound towing capacity and versatile cargo solutions cater to work tasks.

Equipped with 754 horsepower and 350kW fast charging for a thrilling, convenient driving experience.

GMC's Sierra EV Denali is a premium, limited-edition light-duty pickup truck that promises an unparalleled driving experience, blending luxury with functional utility.

In a recent announcement, GMC laid out details of the soon-to-be launched 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 later this summer. Pocket-Lint is here to unpack these specifics that make this full-battery electric light-duty pickup truck a game-changer in the automotive industry.

10 Extended range

The Sierra EV Denali can go an estimated 440 miles on one charge

The 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, utilizing the GM Ultium Platform, boasts an impressive estimated 440-mile range, surpassing initial expectations marked at 400 miles. This extended range ensures that drivers can embark on long journeys with confidence, without the need for frequent recharging stops.

9 Ready for work

The Sierra EV Denali boasts a 10,000-pound towing capacity

There is a caveat to these electric workhorses though. The Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will carry a maximum towing capacity of 10,000 pounds. In the truck bed, the vehicle can handle a max payload of 1,450 pounds, which is up from the initial estimate. When tasked with heavy hauling and payload duties, the range will dip significantly. These adjusted figures have yet to be revealed and will require further independent verification.

8 Versatile cargo solutions

The Sierra EV Denali is packing useful features

True to its Denali heritage, the 2024 Edition 1 will offer a suite of amenities, including a MultiPro MidGate that folds down and opens access to inside of the vehicle cabin. This feature provides a maximum load floor length of nearly 11 feet with the MidGate down, allowing drivers to accommodate a wide range of cargo. Paired with the MultiPro Tailgate's load-stop open, the 2024 Edition 1 should offer plenty of cargo space.

7 Max Power mode

The Sierra EV Denali is charged up to produce 754 horsepower

The Edition 1 boasts a GM-estimated 754 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque in Max Power mode, which should make it plenty responsive, even for a big truck.

6 Rapid charging

The Sierra EV Denali is equipped for up to 350kW charging speeds

The Edition 1 offers state-of-the-art 800 Volt DC Public Fast Charging capabilities. With charging speeds of up to 350kW, drivers can add up to 100 miles of range in just 10 minutes.

5 Advanced driver assistance

The Sierra EV Denali is loaded with enhanced safety features

Safety takes center stage in the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, thanks to the inclusion of GM's Super Cruise technology. As the industry's first truly hands-free advanced driver assistance system to offer trailering capabilities, Super Cruise provides peace of mind on the open road. By the end of 2025, GM expects to support 750,000 miles of roads in the U.S. and Canada.

4 Adaptive suspension

The Sierra EV Denali features an innovative suspension system

Whether navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, the GMC proven Air Ride Adaptive Suspension should make the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 a smooth and comfortable ride. This suspension system features the ability to raise or lower the vehicle by approximately 2 inches, ensuring optimal performance in any driving condition. From pothole-riddled streets to rocky terrain, the Sierra EV looks to provide a refined and controlled driving experience.

3 4-wheel steering

The Sierra EV Denali can CrabWalk

GMC’s 4-Wheel Steer technology gives the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 outstanding ability for maneuvering in tight spaces. This advanced system not only enables CrabWalk mode for effortless lateral movement but also allows all four wheels to work together, resulting in a smaller turning circle and improved maneuverability. Whether navigating crowded parking lots or tackling narrow trails, drivers should be confident to conquer an array of obstacles.

2 Premium Pricing

The 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 is a luxury truck

Pricing for the 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will slide in just under six figures before tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment. The starting MSRP has been finalized by GMC at $99,495. Dealers will set their own window sticker price, so you can expect a premium dealer-markup to go with the premium-level luxury electric truck.

1 Availability

The 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 is launching this summer

Set for a summer 2024 launch date, if the 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 is rolled out anything like the Hummer EV, this truck will be available to consumers in limited quantities. According to Duncan Aldred, global vice president of Buick and GMC, buying opportunities for the first batch will be pretty exclusive.