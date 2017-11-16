OnePlus 5T initial review: Flagship killer goes all-screen

Continuing the trend it started just last year, OnePlus yet again refreshed its flagship with a "T" version. And, while it may not look exactly the same as the OnePlus 5, there are fewer hardware changes than there were between the OnePlus 3 and 3T.

156.1 x 75 x 7.3mm

162 grams

Rear fingerprint sensor

Midnight black only at launch

At a glance, from the back or the sides, the OnePlus 5T looks very similar to the OnePlus 5 that launched earlier this year. It's kept the same focus on using quality materials, designed in a way too both look good and feel great sitting in your palm.

It's a unibody aluminium build, which feels very solid and also very slim and comfortable thanks to the curves that extend from the back, up the edges, to form that "horizon line" along the sides.

You'll find the same arrangement of buttons and ports as the previous phone too. That means the volume rocker and the ever-useful alert switch are both on the left edge, while the power button and SIM tray are embedded in the opposite side.

As OnePlus has been keen to point out during pre-launch teasers, there is a 3.5mm jack on the bottom edge, alongside the USB-C port and the loudspeaker.

One thing we really like here, as with the previous model, is the Midnight Black finish. It's made up of three layers that are just 14 microns thick, and finished in such a way that it's resistant to both scratches and fingerprints, so your phone should look new for much longer than most other phones.

If there's anything you could regard as "missing" in a flagship phone of 2017, it's a water and dust resistance certificate. OnePlus is now one of very few high-end phone makers not to have an official IP-rated certification.

Switching to the back of the phone and you'll notice one of two major design changes: the ceramic fingerprint sensor. It's now placed within easy reach of your index finger on the back of the phone, and is finished to closely match the Midnight Black.

Of course, the fingerprint sensor moving to the back has been necessitated by the biggest change to the phone, and that's the large 6-inch screen on the front. Now that there's an 18:9 display, the bezels are much smaller and therefore can't play home to a fingerprint sensor.

Minor changes from the OnePlus 5 include the camera housing on the back, which now has gently curved, sloping edges to make it feel more like one seamless part of the phone. There's also the fact that the phone is ever-so-slightly taller and wider than its predecessor.

6.01-inch Optic AMOLED display

2160 x 1080 resolution

18:9 ratio

Sunlight Display feature

If there's one outstanding feature on first impressions, it's the display. It's every bit as bright, vibrant and contrast-full as the screen on the OnePlus 5, except now it's bigger. The 18:9 ratio means it dominates the front of the phone, and has very little frame on the sides, and slim bezels on the top and bottom.

Once more, OnePlus opted for a full HD resolution screen. In this case, that's 2160 x 1080 pixels stretched over a 6.01-inch Optic AMOLED panel. In default mode, the colours are really vibrant and saturated, but you can change the profile to a more natural profile within the display settings menu if you'd prefer a more subdued look.

One cool new feature is the adaptive display technology called Sunlight Display that uses the ambient sensor to detect when you're in bright light, and then boosts the screen's contrast when you're gaming, using the camera or flicking through your photo gallery.

OxygenOS 4.7

Android Nougat based

Parallel apps and Gallery Map added

OnePlus fans will be pleased to know the company is sticking with its philosophy of using a relatively clean software experience. In many ways it feels as pure and light as stock Android Nougat, with a few minor tweaks and a lot of customisation options.

You can change the size and style of the app icons on the home screen, as well as choose the layout for them. One new features is parallel apps which lets you make a copy of each of your apps, but use different accounts for each "clone". If you have a work and personal Instagram or Facebook account, as an example, this could be tremendously useful.

With that big screen, and the removal of the capacitive back, home and recent apps buttons, there's more customisation for the virtual onscreen keys. You can choose to have the row of buttons hidden and swipe them up onscreen from the bottom edge, or have them permanently on screen. As usual, you can also swap the back and recent apps button around depending on your preference.

The camera app is another are where you'll find new features. Rather, the entire interface has been redesigned to make it easier to get to the important things. You can swipe down within the camera app to get to your important settings, or swipe up from the bottom to switch shooting modes. Swiping left or right switches between photo, video and portrait mode.

Snapdragon 835 processor

6GB or 8GB RAM

64GB or 128GB storage

3,300mAh battery

In the hardware and performance spec list, all is as it was in the OnePlus 5. Inside, there's a Snapdragon 835 processor alongside either 6GB or 8GB RAM, depending on whether you pick the 64GB or 128GB storage option.

To keep it going all day, there's the same 3,300mAh battery as before. OnePlus claims that despite the larger screen, the performance should be similar to OnePlus 5, although you'll obviously a slight decrease in battery life if you upgrade.

Still, with Dash Charge, battery levels running low is hardly an issue. OnePlus' fast-charging technology is a fantastic feature and can top your phone up to around 70 per cent - from zero - in 30 minutes. Or, as the company's slogan goes "a day's power in half an hour".

We'll report in more depth on the performance at a later date, but we've ended most days with around 20-30 per cent battery left over, and that's with having a smartwatch connected. So our initial experience leaves us with no worries about the lifespan of the battery.

As a side note, it's worth noting that the OnePlus 5 is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 technology, and is compatible with both aptX and aptX HD to ensure you get the best quality wireless music possible, when used with a compatible set of earphones.

Dual 16MP + 20MP camera system

f/1.7 on both cameras

Face Unlock feature on 16MP front camera

Like the previous model, there's a dual camera system made up of one 16-megapixel sensor and a 20-megapixel sensor. This time out, however, the more pixel-packed sensor has the same f/1.7 aperture for improved low light performance. Confusingly, however, there's no difference in focal length between the two lenses.

The secondary camera is activated automatically in low light situations when the phone thinks a higher resolution is required. It also uses it to judge depth for the portrait shots. OnePlus has also brought back the "Intelligent Pixel" feature which is supposed to analyse pixels in low light photos to improve sharpness and remove noise, giving much better results.

We can't go into too much detail on the camera yet, for lack of testing and other things, but the rear camera setup is seeming decent enough so far.

As for the front camera, that's as densely packed with pixels as the primary camera on the back, except this time it has a super-power. Using the camera, the phone is able to recognise faces and unlock the phone using a feature called Face Unlock.

Using 100 different data points, it's able to tell whether the person looking at the phone is the user or not. It's not as secure or fast as the fingerprint scanner, but it's convenient and apparently can't be fooled by pictures, unless they're life size.

£449 or £499

Launches 21 November

It's as you were in terms of pricing. The 6GB/64GB model will cost £449 and the 8GB/128GB model will cost £499. There's only one colour at launch and the phone goes on sale from 21 November , with pre-orders from 17 November from O2 in the UK.