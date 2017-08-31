LG V30 preview: A flagship that's not just for creatives

LG has officially launched the LG V30, the third iteration of its V series with the aim of changing the opinion of this family of phones. The thing that's always been slightly strange about the V models is the limited availability and the strong focus on advanced video capture skills.

In fact, LG found through its own research that people saw the V device as something for professionals. That's not what the V series is really about and the best manifestation of that is the LG V30, which is every inch a flagship handset to compete with the best out there.

We've had our hands on a pre-production model and we've taken quite a shine to it.

151.7 x 75.4 x 7.3mm, 158g

Gorilla Glass 5 front and rear

IP68 waterproofing and mil spec drop protection

Both LG and Samsung have made a major shift in smartphone design in 2017 and that's adopting a different screen aspect. The advantage this move makes is allowing lots of screen space without the phone getting too wide in the hand.

For the LG V30, that means a display that measures 6-inches on the diagonal, yet a body width that's only about that of a 5.3-inch device. Reducing the front bezels top and bottom and shifting away as much of the clutter to maximise display space dominated the LG G6 design, an act repeated on the LG V30.

For the V30 the result feels more accomplished in the hand than the LG G6 ever did. The metal core of this phone creates the edges, while the Gorilla Glass 5 front and back of phone curve neatly to meet those edges. It's smooth, it's sleek, it's very refined.

Coming in four colours - Aurora Black, Moroccan Blue, Cloud Silver, Lavender Violet - it's the silver we have in hand here and it looks great. There's a depth to that rear colouration, it's not a flat silver like the metal phones of 2016, thanks to the use of glass. LG has also tidied up the rear space, shrinking the rear camera for a better look overall.

We also really like the placement of the fingerprint sensor. Like so many Huawei and Honor phones or the 2016 Pixel devices, the fingerprint scanner sits on the rear. Unlike Samsung's phones, it's easy to hit and distinct, also incorporating the power button.

That leaves the sides of the phone offering the volume buttons on one side and the SIM/microSD card tray on the other. Everything looks ordered and neat, an accomplished design that somehow fits the size of the device better than it did in smaller format. One of the things that's helped LG make this change is switching the display technology.

6-inch, 2880 x 1440 pixels, 536ppi

18:9 aspect

OLED panel

Although LG is one of the biggest users of OLED in its televisions, it hasn't used the display technology in its smartphones with a great degree of regularity. The G Flex was an exception, with OLED showing one of its skills in that form - flexibility.

For the LG V30, OLED takes centre stage, giving us a flagship phone with a display that could be very capable. One of the reasons behind the switch in technology from LCD has been the form factor. It's using OLED that has allowed Samsung to curve the edges of its phones and although the LG V30 doesn't follow that design lead completely, there are some similarities between the display looks on the V30 and something like the Galaxy S8+.

OLED, P-OLED, AMOLED - call it what you will - comes with a few advantages over LCD displays. It's generally richer in colour and offers deeper blacks. The downside is that whites can be tainted and peak brightnesses aren't always as high. The LG V30 will let you tweak the colour balance on the V30, so if you think it looks too warm (slightly yellow whites, for example), you can make them cooler.

Gone from the display is one of the things that defined the earlier V models - a secondary display. Previously this would offer up notifications, shortcuts and the like, but now becomes a Floating Bar. Again, it's similar to some of the stuff that Samsung is pushing into its edge panels, but this more about shortcuts.

You can customise the apps offered and you can also have third-party apps supported in music controls, like Spotify. Yes, Spotify is well supported in the lock screen and in the notifications area, but for those who are struggling to reach the top of the phone one-handed might find this feature really useful - you're also free to position the Floating Bar icon wherever you like on the left or right edge of the display.

The LG V30 will also be Daydream compatible, something that Google themselves confirmed way back at Google I/O, which means you can join the VR revolution with this handset.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 4GB RAM

64GB storage + microSD; 128GB in V30+

3300mAh battery, Quick Charge 3.0

Wireless charging

With a pre-production handset it's difficult to establish exactly what the long-term performance will be like but first impressions are good. The phone flies through the apps that we've installed and sitting on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 which we've seen in a number of other phones, we'd expect nothing less.

There's 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage with the option to expand the memory via microSD, although there will also be a V30+ model that 128GB storage. Exactly who or where or how much the V30+ will be compared to the regular V30, we currently don't know.

Beyond that, we'll have to wait for a production unit to fully evaluate how it handles, but so far so good.

On the battery front there's a 3300mAh cell, which is pretty capacious. We've no idea how this will last when used in anger, but LG is saying it's good for over a day of use. It's also supported by Quick Charge 3.0, so you can expect it to charge in about an hour or so.

LG has long been looking to boost the audio performance of the LG V models and the V30 not only offers a quad DAC to boost those tunes (and sounding great from what we've heard so far), but in some regions, the partnership with B&O will also see a pair of those headphones in the box.

Main: 70-degree, 16-megapixel, f/1.6, OIS

Wide-angle: 120-degree, 13-megapixel, f/1.9

Front: 5-megapixels

For many, the V30 is all about the cameras. That's something that's come from the V series heritage and there's a lot on offer on the back of this phone and not just for the videographers that this family originally found favour with.

Using a similar configuration to the LG G6, there's a wide-angle lens sitting next to the regular camera. We like this configuration. Having two cameras is rapidly becoming the norm, but few have opted for the wide-angle that LG has chosen, meaning this remains rather unique.

Yes, the iPhone and Galaxy Note 8 are pursuing 2x zoom, while Nokia and Huawei are chasing quality with an RGB sensor and a monochrome sensor. But neither of these are as cool as the wide-angle of the LG V30. Wide-angle is one of the photographic skills that needs hardware and we love that LG is sticking to its guns and offering something different. We've thrown in a couple of shots so you can see the difference the lenses make - note that we shot these in 18:9, but you can choose from more conventional aspects too.

1/2 Pocket-lint

Looking to improve the regular camera, one of the lenses has been switched from plastic to glass on the main 16-megapixel camera. That also offers optical image stabilisation as well as a f/1.6 aperture, which is hugely wide, so it should be great in low light.

We can't assess the quality on this important aspect of the phone yet, but there's a lot to get involved with. LG is offering a full range Cine Video effects to stylise your video, as well as offering customisation options for your photos, on top of a load of photo modes and manual controls.

There's a lot to explore in the V30 so this is something we'll be focusing on more when we have a final hardware model in for review.

Android 7.1.2 Nougat

Plans for Oreo update

Some app additions

The LG V30 launches on Android Nougat and LG hasn't been drawn on confirming when the Oreo update might arrive, but has confirmed that it's something that's in the pipeline. LG has been pretty good with some updates in the past, so we would expect it to be pretty rapid.

The LG V30 presents LG's skinned version of Android, which is slowing stripping away the bloat and making itself more accessible. There some addition of apps, like LG's own calendar, music player, gallery and other bits and pieces, but for an Android user it's easy enough to orient yourself and get to all the things you want.

You can change the themes and look of your phone, along with getting the option to turn off the default squircle app backgrounds and use the original icons. Again, there's a lot to explore in the software, so we'll be evaluating how smoothly it all runs in a full review once the phone is available.