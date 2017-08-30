Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro preview: Specced for swimmers

Earlier this year the second-gen Samsung Gear Fit landed, focusing on fitness fans. At IFA 2017 - the largest European tech show in the calendar - the Korean giant unveiled its spiritual brother: the Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro.

So what's different in what Samsung describes as the "all-new" fitness tracker? Well, not a huge amount. With a slightly modified visual design, the Pro's biggest focus is enhanced water-resistance (5ATM) and improved heart-rate tracking, meaning it's ideal for swimmers and multi-sports fanatics.

Two strap sizes: small (125-165mm, 34g) / large (158-205mm, 33g)

1.5-inch curved AMOLED screen (216 x 432 resolution)

Two finishes: black or black with red interior

To look at, the Fit 2 Pro looks almost identical to the Fit 2. The Pro's difference is a slightly different panelled exterior, which catches light differently, plus a proper watch-like clasp - not the weaker push-through button clasp of the Fit 2.

The main difference, however, is in what you can't see: to be water-resistant to 50m pressure (5ATM) the Pro's seals need to adhere to standards. The standard Fit 2 offers some water-resistance, but only in the Pro is it enough to allow you to go swimming.

Otherwise, the Pro's design form continues the successes of the already established Fit 2: both have 1.5-inch curved AMOLED screen, which sweeps around the wrist, ensuring a large and resolute display that's ideal to glance when working out.

Built-in GPS tracking

Built-in heart-rate monitor

200mAh battery capacity

4GB internal storage

The Pro does enhance existing features, however, with the built-in heart-rate monitor now able to capture the wearer's pulse up to once a second, for continuous heart-rate monitoring. Combine that with GPS and the Pro is a more accurate and adept fitness tracker than the Fit 2 standard.

Unlike the Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch, the Fit 2 Pro's primary purpose is for fitness, including auto activity tracking across various fitness types using the Samsung Health app via a synched phone. There are other apps, with the 4GB internal storage being ideal for listening to tunes when on the go, while basic messaging and email are available - just as in the Fit 2.

Like with the Gear Sport, the Fit 2 Pro can also connect to a Samsung TV via Samsung Connect, where it's possible to engage in workouts and programmes, with data between telly and device shown in real-time. This step-up in Samsung Health integration is another element of the Pro's slightly broader remit.