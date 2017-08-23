Samsung Galaxy Note 8 preview: Dual camera skills meet S Pen thrills

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 follows-up from the Samsung Galaxy S8 that launched earlier in 2017, with the aim of not only restoring the glory of the Note family, but looking to push forward Samsung's smartphone business in the latter half of the year.

The Galaxy Note pretty much invented big screen phones and for many years, it was the phone to get if you valued screen space over everything else. That won it a cult following and while many have produced big phones, the Note has always been at the cutting edge.

For the Note 8 the landscape has changed slightly; the Note 7 left a hole behind it, leaving Note fans either with older models, or switching to the big screen and very accomplished Samsung Galaxy S8+.

Now is the time for the Galaxy Note to make its mark again: can the Note 8 win back the crown?

162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6mm, 195g

Metal and glass sandwich design

Squarer corners, with a less curved display

18.5:9 aspect means tall, but not wide

IP68 waterproofing

Pick up the Galaxy Note 8 and things feel familiar. The construction is reminiscent of the Galaxy S8 models that launched earlier in 2017, presenting glass front and back over a metal core and sides.

Squarer corners draw the eye to the edges where things curve less than they did on that Galaxy S model. This is a flatter Note 8, the design a little more conservative than the flagship phone that it follows.

The aim, say Samsung, is to give a design that's better suited to use with the S Pen, while the squarer corners give space in the edges for that smart stylus to live. It doesn't feel quite as exciting as the Galaxy Note 7 at first glance, and despite the 18.5:9 aspect display, it feels a little safer in design than the S8+.

That presents an interesting position for Samsung: the S8+ is 6.2 inches, while the Note 8 is 6.3 inches, so these devices are very much playing in the same space. With closely matched hardware, the Note 8 once again is more about the S Pen and less about sheer size.

Like the S8+, however, it is dripping in quality. The finish looks excellent, there's IP68 weatherproofing, but we're not sure how well the expansive glass back would stand up to rough treatment.

However, with many choosing anodised metal, the use of glass makes Samsung still feel a little different, although the colours are once rather serious at the first throw of the dice. Black and gold are slated to come to the UK, with the "orchid grey" and blue heading elsewhere.

What we don't see is a colour that really pops. There's no brilliant copper like the Nokia 8, there's no Solar Red like the HTC U11, there's not even the jaw-dropping Coral Blue of the S8+. Is this Samsung trying to position the Note as a serious device, while the Galaxy S8+ enjoys the casual frivolities of life?

Like the S8, the fingerprint scanner is on the rear of the Note 8. Sure, the phone supports facial recognition and iris scanning too, but we can't help feeling that it's still in the wrong place. It's a slightly greater stretch than it was on the Galaxy S8+ and sitting flush with the now larger camera, it's equally tricky to hit with a finger.

10nm chipset: Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895

6GB RAM

64GB storage + microSD

Gigabit LTE support

3300mAh battery, fast wired and wireless charging

Before we get to the display, let's talk about what hides inside this phone. Samsung briefly said that there was a 10nm chipset within the handset, which suggests that it's the Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895, with different territories getting different versions. This has been the common pattern for the past few years and essentially the same configuration as the Galaxy S8.

That should result in snappy performance: every Snapdragon 835 device we've used in 2017 has been a joy, free from lag with plenty of power to cut through multi-tasking and high demand gaming. Samsung is boosting this with 6GB of RAM which we don't see so often in regular flagship phones. OnePlus has been pushing big RAM for some time and Samsung is now offering the same.

We suspect that this is to boost the performance of things like DeX - with this phone compatible with the existing DeX cradle - while also aiding all of those multitasking features the S Pen is so good at, like dragging and dropping documents into emails, running split screen mode on that huge display and pushing the frame rates in Gear VR.

Samsung has assured us that it will be fast in all areas, not only from the brains side, but with Gigabit LTE support for fast data (if your network supports it) and fast charging too. As previously, the Note 8 will support both wired and wireless charging, with a 3300mAh battery inside.

Samsung's has also assured us that the battery has had rigorous quality testing, but we're sure it will still be the butt of many jokes. The eagle-eyed will note that it's slightly smaller than the S8+'s battery, potentially meaning that it won't last as long as it's existing sibling.

6.3-inch Super AMOLED, 2960 x 1440 pixels, 522ppi

18.5:9 aspect ratio

Mobile HDR Premium

Infinity Display is Samsung's name for this reduced-bezel delight that now sits on the front of its phones. On the Note 8 it measures 6.3-inches on the diagonal, only fractionally larger than the Galaxy S8+. It carries a Quad HD+ resolution (2960 x 1440 pixels for those keeping track) resulting in 522ppi.

While the pixel density isn't the highest of current smartphones (smaller Quad HD displays pack them in tighter), it's the expanse of AMOLED that excites. That has always been the case with the Note devices, but the closeness to the existing S8+ does temper that excitement slightly. There's a feeling we've seen this before, which reduces the wow factor slightly.

It is still a gorgeous display, rich and vibrant and in the time we've spent with it, what is exciting is the deep blacks and the punch of the colours. It's not the only AMOLED on the market, but we'd still say that Samsung is putting out the best displays on any phones right now. It also carries Mobile HDR Premium branding, and with HDR very much being the talk of entertainment town, the Note 8 is ready to deliver.

The 18.5:9 aspect gives you a widescreen feeling, giving you space without expanding sideways, which was the criticism of a 16:9 display. A 6.3-inch 16:9 device would be huge, too huge to easily grip or use one-handed, which the Note 8 doesn't suffer from.

What you do have space for is easy splitscreen working. You can open Google Maps and Twitter and easily keep up with both. Sure, this is natively supported in Android Nougat and available on most of 2017's phones, but here you have the space to really enjoy that experience, as well as software and S Pen support to make it all the more useful.

4096 levels of pressure

More accurate S Pen experience

Software support for better multitasking

Bixby Voice with Bixby button

While that display looks great, it's real skill for Note fans is in handling the S Pen. As we've mentioned, this slips into the bottom of the phone much as it did on the Note 7. It's seamless and convenient, ready to jump to your assistance when you want a little more fine detail - or just to scribble notes.

1/6 Pocket-lint

S Pen now offers 4096 levels of pressure, but in use it's very much the experience that it was before. Pop it out and the carousel of options opens, or you can just start scribbling away, dragging and moving, or selecting text.

Screen off memo was one of our favourite features previously as you can just scribble down notes without unlocking your phone but now its expanding, supporting up to 100 pages of text. We also love that you can instantly translate, just by hovering the S Pen over a word or complete sentence on a website.

Of course, some of the greatest skills remain accurate selection, copying and pasting, as well as dragging and dropping, or just manipulating the apps on the display with S Pen. While the Note 8 and the S8+ now sit close together, the S Pen's excellence really stands them apart.

While we've hinted that the Note 8 might be a little serious, live message certainly is fun. This will let you draw a reply to a message, with the phone turning it into a gif. It works in any messaging app that supports gifs too, so you can send custom animated replies.

Finally, there's some mindfulness coming into things. With adult colouring seeing a huge uptake for its calming abilities, Samsung is offering its own take, with pictures to colour and S Pen magic to make it happen. You can colour in the lines, or just fill the space, with the advantage of being able to zoom into the little details to get the result you want. You don't even have to pretend to be an artist.

We've mentioned multitasking a number of times and the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 offers an app pair feature to exploit this skill. App pair will let you create a shortcut that will launch two apps in splitscreen mode to instantly get you what you want. That might be Maps and Twitter, it might be Gmail and a browser - it can be any combination you want.

1/4 Pocket-lint

These can then be accessed in the selection of edge screens you're offered, so getting to what you want will be even faster.

Wide-angle: 12-megapixel Dual Pixel, f/1.7, OIS

Telephoto: 12-megapixel, f/2.4, OIS

Front: 8-megapixel AF camera

The Note 8 has another trick up its sleeve that brings something new to the party and that's a dual camera. Samsung is about the last manufacturer to throw its hat into the dual camera ring and the result is a setup similar to the iPhone 7 Plus.

That means you have a regular wide-angle 12-megapixel camera with Dual Pixels and f/1.7 and optical image stabilisation, which sounds very much like the camera from the Galaxy S8. The second camera is also 12-megapixel, but is a telephoto lens, f/2.4 and also offers optical image stabilisation.

1/6 Pocket-lint

This ticks the "world first" box with Samsung saying they are the first to offer OIS on both cameras in a dual-camera setup, but in practical terms it should mean that the telephoto, with its 2x optical zoom, gives you sharper photos thanks to the reduction of handshake.

The dual cameras also take their turn in depth sensing, meaning that there's the option for a live focus function. This will let you change the degree of background blur in a shot to suit your preference - as well as letting you change the effect after you've taken the shot too. This is digital bokeh and seems to work along the same lines as HTC's 2014 One M8.

What we can't tell you at this point is what the results are like. Samsung sets a high bar with its previous devices and we expect that to continue, but as we weren't able to examine any of the shots - regular, zoom, mega bokeh - it's difficult to see how they will come out in real world conditions.