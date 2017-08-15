iOS 11 preview: Exploring the cool new features coming to your iPhone and iPad

iOS 11’s public launch is upon us, and with its latest iteration of iPhone and iPad software, Apple again builds on the best features of previous versions of software.

Currently, iOS 11 is still in its beta phase. That means it's by no means final, and things will change and improve between now and the official release a little later this year.

Full screen Control Centre

Can now add/remove controls

Force press for pop-ups

Since its inception in iOS 7 way back in 2013, Control Centre has been a small slide-up window that lives in the bottom half of your iPhone screen. It’s long been a quick and convenient way to get to often-used features and settings like Airplane mode, screen brightness, flashlight and timers among others.

If there was one criticism however, it’s that it’s always been very rigid. You get what’s in Control Centre, and that’s it. No changing, customising or adding. With iOS 11, that’s changing. In fact, the entire interface is changing.

The new Control Centre still slides up from the bottom of the screen, except now it’s a dark interface that takes over the entire display.

It has all the usual functions, albeit in a new design; where the screen brightness control used to be a horizontal slider across the screen, it’s now a small, chunky rounded rectangle element in just to the right of the middle. It lives next to the new volume control, beneath the music playback control (which used to have its own screen).

Perhaps more important is that you can now edit what appears in Control Centre by heading to Settings > Control Centre > Customise. Here you can add or remove any of 17 controls which include new additions like the shortcut to Notes, Apple TV Remote, Home, Alarm, Wallet and Screen Recording, among others.

Most of the control windows in the new Control Centre respond to force pressing as well. In the case of the connectivity controls, flashlight, screen brightness and volume, this brings up an expanded view of the controls. In most others, it launches a pop-up window with shortcut actions that we’re used to seeing when force-pressing app icons on the home screen.

Apple Pay is coming (soon)

New one-handed QuickType keyboard

Two new full-screen effects

Last year’s update to Messages saw the built-in stock iMessage deliverer turn into something of a Messenger competitor. With send effects and iMessage apps, it became a whole lot more fun to chat with your iPhone-toting friends. With iOS 11, Apple is adding to its usefulness, and adding a few more features.

Apple Pay integration is undoubtedly the standout new feature, which sadly hasn’t been available to test in the public beta, at least not the most recent update. When it’s officially available, it’ll allow you to send money to your friends, and vice versa, without leaving the messaging app.

iMessage Apps were a little fiddly to get to in the previous software, so in iOS 11, Apple stuck them all in a scroll-bar on the bottom of the display. Now you just swipe through them, choose which iMessage app you want to use, and you’re away.

It takes a little time to get used to it, but it's more convenient when you don't have the keyboard up on screen.

Keeping on the keyboard subject - and with the 7 plus being one of the biggest 5.5-inch phones on the market - it's great to finally have a keyboard you can use with one hand. The new QuickType keyboard on iPhone shrinks the keys and pulls them towards the right, or left, side of the screen, making it actually possible to use just one hand to reply to your messages.

Three new Live Photo effects

Photos take up less space

In the past, Live Photos was a one-trick pony. You’d shoot a photo, and then the iPhone captures a short animation, choosing the best shot from that animation as the main still image. Of course, you can then view that as an animation, and use it to add a little life to your lock screen. It’s as useful as it is storage-consuming.

In iOS 11, Apple has used some popular motion effects to breathe a little life into Live Photos. Now when you shoot a Live Photo it captures the animation just the same, but you can then head into the Photos app, swipe up on the photo and choose which style animation you want.

Loop shows the animation over and over again, in a loop. Bounce is basically Apple’s version of Boomerang, the animation you’re likely to see on 90% of your Instagram friends’ stories. It plays the short clip, then immediately reverses it.

Long exposure effect turns the animation into one, blurry still. If you have a tripod, you can use this to make cool light trail photos, or blurry water shots. If you don’t, it’ll likely end up looking like some kind of unusual modern art. Still, we like the change, it allows you to create effects without having to use a third party photo-sharing app.

Another less obvious change to the way Photos and the camera app work is in image compression. Apple has developed a way to make images take up less space, without losing any quality. Or at least, those are the claims.

In our short time with the software, it's been hard to see a huge amount of difference. Our phone's storage still has lots of images and video in it, but perhaps not taking up as much space as they would in older versions of iPhone software.

Direct translation

Smart suggestions when typing/browsing

Like Messages, Siri's biggest update isn't available in the preview, at least not in British English. That feature - translation. When it launches, you'll be able to ask Siri to give you direct translations to phrases in German, Spanish, French, Chinese or Italian.

Say "Hey Siri, how do you say where's the best local restaurant in Spanish" and it'll not only speak the translation, but show you it written in a little popup window on screen.

Other elements of the new Siri aren't as easily noticeable. When messaging, it can suggest the names of films, places and other things you've recently viewed, it can also suggest an approximate arrival time if you're just sending a text to say you're on your way.

Likewise, in Safari, it can suggest searches based on what you've been reading, and automatically add appointments or flights to your calendar once you've confirmed them.

We've not had much reason to see this in action, but will be testing further in time for the official launch, when the full review goes live.

It seemed to take an age before Apple launched side-by-side apps on iPad. Arguably, it was something that should have always been there, but still, it’s here now and in iOS 11, massively improved.

Now, thanks to the super-useful, always accessible dock - which you bring up from the bottom of the screen whenever you like - you can drag any app on to the display. This then appears in a long, narrow floating window that you can move from left to right across the screen, or you can have it form part of a split-screen with whichever app you were in.

There's also the new app switching screen, which joins with the new Control Centre on the iPad and is activated by either double-tapping the home button or swiping up from the bottom of your screen. Here, any split screen apps you're running will remain as they are, and won't be split off into individual windows.

Another element added to multitasking is the ability to drag and drop files from one app to the other. As an example, if you have Photos open searching for an image to add to an email, you can just drag that photo straight from the Photos app, right into a new email.

All combined, these might not mean that the iPad completely replaces the need for a laptop or PC, but they'll sure as heck ensure you don't miss them as much when you decide to use your iPad to do that one thing you only ever did on a "proper" computer before.

Like the iPhone, iPad has a new QuickType keyboard too. It's not designed for one-handed use, but rather, to make it easier to get to numbers and characters that you use often.

Rather than press the "123" button to get to those, you can now just swipe quickly downwards on the corresponding key. In testing, it certainly made typing on the onscreen keyboard more convenient and - as a result - faster.

For iPad Pro users, the Apple Pencil will become more capable and more essential than before. With the iPad locked, you'll be able to just whip out your Pencil, tap it on the screen and starting making a note. Similarly, you can instantly mark up a PDF or screenshot just buy grabbing your Pencil and starting to doodle/write on screen.

Using the iPad's camera, and a new feature within the Notes app, users will be able to snap a picture of a document lying on a desk, and Notes automatically corrects the angle, crops it, and will enable you to fill in and sign any empty fields on the page. It's pretty awesome.

It might not be something you use all the time, but those odd occasions when your kid brings home a permission form from school, you'll be able to snap it, sign it, and email it right back to the school's admin.

Of course, these main features are only part of the updates coming to iOS this autumn. With AirPlay 2, and compatible speakers, you'll be able to fill your entire house with music, using the technology's multi-room feature. It's not exactly a new concept, but it is new to Apple's standard wireless beaming technology.

Do Not Disturb while driving is another new feature for iPhone users that automatically kicks in when it detects that your phone is in a moving vehicle. As soon as it detects the motion, it'll switch on Do Not Disturb, and displays a notification on your lock screen to inform you. If you happen to be the passenger, you can easily deactivate it by selecting the "I'm not driving" option.

Indoor mapping is coming to Maps to help you around the huge confusing retail malls, and lane guidance will help you not miss those turnings off the motorway, by keeping you in the best lanes for where you're travelling.

Navigating your notifications is a little better as well. From your lock screen, you can swipe up from the bottom of the display and see all of your recent notifications as well as any you haven't seen yet.

App Store is getting a refresh too, with a new design that highlights interesting developer stories and great apps in the Today view which refreshes every day. Similarly, the Music app is getting an update, while many other stock apps feature a similar look with the big, bold text at the top.

And who could forget ARKit, arguably one of Apple's most important new developments. Unlike Tango - Google's project - ARKit doesn't require added extra cameras or external sensors, but seemingly does a really good job of merging virtual objects on screen with the real world being captured by the camera.