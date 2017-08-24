Xbox One X preview: Project Scorpio edition adds to the excitement

Xbox officially, finally unveiled the Xbox One X during E3 2017 in June. But at the time we could only play games on development kits. The internal hardware was nigh-on identical but we didn't, technically, go hands-on with a fully working console.

We did, however, at Gamescom 2017 in Germany, with plenty of games running well on actual Xbox One X boxes, so we finally got a chance to play with the correct machine and controller and things are looking good.

What's more, we also got to fondle the Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition - the limited, day one version that was devised to reward early adopters who pre-ordered as soon as retailers hit the on switch.

Whichever version you do get, there's one thing for sure; it seems to have the potential to live up to Microsoft's often repeated claims and boasts.

We'd run out of fingers and toes if we tried to count the amount of times the company has said its Xbox One X console is the "most powerful console ever", but it doesn't make those claims lightly.

It technically is.

As we know though, a games console is only as good as the games on it. And while you can fawn as much as you like over the specifications - which you can read more about here - if the games don't make the most of them it's just another box to try to fit under your TV.

An expensive one at that. Priced at £449 in the UK, $499 in the States, it falls more in the games PC range than traditional console. It's £100 more than its nearest rival, the PS4 Pro after all.

However, its promise of providing the best gaming experience available on a games console does ring true, based on the several games we've played and seen running on it so far, both at E3 and, more recently, Gamescom.

Having previously played a build of Forza Motorsport 7 at E3 2017 (running on the aforementioned devkit) we were suitably impressed. It has the potential to be a real showpiece for the new console, running races in full, native 4K and 60 frames per second. Smooth doesn't even cut it.

We then saw more of it during Gamescom and can confirm that it looks, quite simply, astonishing. It plays the same as if you were on an Xbox One S, but visually it is stunning. There are also Dolby Atmos audio effects, which add a wider spatial surround soundfield. And considering that the rain and thunder in the dynamic weather demo sounded great in just headphones, we cannot wait.

At the more recent show, we also got to play Assassin's Creed: Origins, Super Lucky's Tale, some of the greatly enhanced Gears of War 4 and F1 2017.

The former Ubisoft game bore similar visuals to the PS4 Pro version we've played previously, and we're not entirely sure of the resolution and frame rate being achieved.

However, F1 2017 looks amazing from our brief play. It's as tough as the F1 series has been in the past, but the extra fidelity on the tracks and cars makes for an even more immersive experience.