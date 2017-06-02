MSI GT83VR Titan preview: Gaming monster with a roar

Computex has very much been about the onslaught of super-slim gaming machines due to the launch of Nvidia’s Max-Q architecture.

However, we spotted a beauty in the desktop replacement category from MSI. The first thing that grabbed our attention was mechanical keyboard, a first in this category. It boasts a switch by Cherry MX Speed Silver, too, and is the Steel Series Engine 3 keyboard.

The top-of-the-range version comes with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080 8 GB GDDR5X SLI (two GPUs running together) and 7th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU. There’s a 2.5 HDD and up to Super Raid 4 (2x NVMe M.2 SSDs by PCIe Gen3 X4 in Raido). It also boasts 64GB DDR4 of memory (4x16GB). The raid allows for speeds of up to 3,300Mbps.

You need some serious cooling tech to keep the thermals under control with these specs and in this case the Titan uses MSI’s proprietary Cooler Boost Titan Technology system, which employs whirlwind blades for 30-per cent increased air pressure on two of the three fans, dual thermal modules for the GPU and CPU and 15 heatpipes.

The Titan also has a 18.4 inch FHD IPS-level display and 2-megapixel front-facing camera. There are connections for three external 4k UHD displays for a fully immersive gaming experience as well. All of this comes with a fairly impressive weight of 5.5kg.

Unsurprisingly, given the beauty of the design and the specs, it garnered a Best Choice Award at Computex this year as well.