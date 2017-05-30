Asus ROG Zephyrus preview: Ultra-slim gaming laptop with Nvidia's latest architecture

Asus ROG Zephyrus preview: Ultra-slim gaming laptop with Nvidia's latest architecturePocket-lint
The opening day at this year’s Computex saw some impressive announcements from Nvidia regarding its new Max-Q architecture.
It was also the first to show off Republic of Gamers' (ROG) exceptionally impressive-looking gaming Laptop: the Zephyrus. Essentially forget everything you think you know about the necessary form factor for a powerful and efficient gaming laptop, because Asus and Nvidia have just rewritten the script. The Zephyrus is packing a vast amount of power in a minuscule package, for instance.
We’re talking a gaming laptop with is just 17.9mm thin at the thickest point and 16.9mm at the thinnest. Of course, any gamer’s immediate thought would be, "How can you run GeForce GTX 1080 on something so slim without some serious overheating?" ROG has come up with an ingenious cooling system it calls Active Aerodynamic System (AAS).
Essentially, there is a flap on the rear of the base that flips out as you open the lid, allowing for a clear airflow. Plus, heat escapes from the large perforated area above the keyboard. Of course, we’d need to see it in action to see if it lives up to the promise.ROG also says that the Max-Q allows the Zephyrus to run at 85-per cent performance for just 50 per cent of the battery use.
Again, we’d love to run our own tests when a test model becomes available. The Zephyrus is a sleek, slim device, and despite the slim form, it’s unmistakably got the cool design of other ROG devices. As well as the large perforated vents above the keyboard, we liked the hexagonal power key and the trackpad to the left of the keyboard that transmogrifies into a numeric keypad at the press of a button.
Alongside the GTX Geforce 1080, it also boasts a 7th-generation Core i7 Kaby Lake processor. It also has the Windows 10 Creator update, which should improve performance via the Games mode.
The lid is made of contoured steel and there’s a lovely diamond cut edge as we have come to expect from the ROG/Asus team. We loved the way that the lid was smooth to open - plus it activates the cooling flap 5 and that it was easy to hold in just one hand at just 1.9 kg or thereabouts.
This really appears to be an innovative device and we are really looking forward to getting our hands on it to put it through its paces.
