Asus Zenbook Flip S preview: Super thin convertible jam packed with top-shelf kit

Asus started off its press conference at Computex in Taipei on Monday by announcing an all-new device: the 13 inch Zenbook Flip S.

As you may have inferred from the name, this is convertible, and we have to say it looks pretty sleek. At just 1.1kg and 10.9mm thin, it’s both slimmer and lighter than the MacBook Air and HP Spectre X360. However, it is jam packed with some top-shelf kit.

The highest-specced model boasts Intel’s Core i7 CPU and a more than respectable 1TB PCle SSD and 16 GB of RAM, which, combined, provide some serious performance power. Asus says it has invented a 0.3mm fan as part of a very sophisticated sounding "ultrathin vapor-chamber cooling system" to keep things chill while all this is going on.

As you’d expect there are two USB-C ports, which handle the charging and can support two 4K external displays. The device itself has up to a 4K UHD display with a slim bezel (6.1mm). The display is fully flippable, allowing it to convert into a tablet, or be set up tent style, etc. The display is matte and features the reassuringly strong sounding Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

It comes bundled with a mini dock that adds on an HDMI port, a USB3.1, and a further USB-C port, which apparently "supports fast charging" though that sounds a touch odd to us since the in-body USB-C would still be handling the connection. Asus claims an 11.5=hour battery life and charging to 60 per cent power in 49 minutes.

For the more creative amongst you, there’s also a 1024-level stylus available, the Asus Penm which is compatible with Windows Ink with a 1-300g pen tip force. Asus also emphasised that the Flip S fully supports all the latest whistles and bells from Windows including Modern Standby, an ultra-fast restart option that we haven’t yet tried.

There’s also a fingerprint sensor on the edge of the display, which will recognise partial fingerprints to allow logging in with Window’s Hello.

With our limited-time hands-on we found the keyboard pleasant to use and touchpad well-sized and responsive. The hinge movement was fluid and seemed to be a solid design.

Weighing in at just over 1kg, it was light in the hands but didn’t feel flimsy in the slightest. Like other Zenbooks, the chassis is aluminium alloy and features Asus’ trademark spun metal concentric design. The display was crisp and the colours were on point.

The Zenbook Flip S is particularly fetching in the Royal Blue, which has a surprisingly ungarish gold trim. The display models were picking up fingerprints like flies, but it was a crowded event with lots of eager grubby mitts. The Smokey Grey model seemed to suffer from this slightly less but is a little bit less glam.

Product launch is set for the back-to-school September window and lowest-specced models will start at $1,099 (around £850).