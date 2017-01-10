Sony HT-ST5000 Dolby Atmos soundbar preview: 7.1.2, Chromecast and Spotify Connect

Sony was one of the manufacturers at this year's CES to throw its weight behind Dolby Atmos, the audio format with extra height channels to create a more immersive bubble of sound.

The Sony HT-ST5000 soundbar, which perfectly matches the company's Dolby Atmos-supporting UBP-X800 4K Blu-ray deck, has two extra channels on the top - left and right - that fire audio upwards to a ceiling up to 17 feet above. This is then reflected down to the seating position of the listener to create the illusion of sound coming from above.

The soundbar also has seven channels ranged across the front and a separate wireless subwoofer provides the bass.

It also acts as an AV receiver, with three HDMI inputs, all with HDCP 2.2 so can be fed three different 4K Ultra HD sources. It has an optical audio input too and one HDMI output.

There is Bluetooth and Wi-Fi on board for wireless audio streaming, with Spotify Connect and Chromecast both supported. You can also pair your smart devices to it simply through NFC.

But it is its oomph that impresses most, at least it did during our demo at CES 2017. The extra channels really make a difference when you're enjoying Dolby Atmos content. The audio field becomes massive and you can't help but feel carried away with the action.

It's also clever in its spatial separation, with a clear sense of audio coming from left, right and above.

The Sony HT-ST5000 soundbar with wireless subwoofer will be available this spring for around £1,500.