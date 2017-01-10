Sony HT-ST5000 Dolby Atmos soundbar preview: 7.1.2, Chromecast and Spotify Connect

Sony HT-ST5000 Dolby Atmos soundbar preview: 7.1.2, Chromecast and Spotify ConnectPocket-lint
Sony was one of the manufacturers at this year's CES to throw its weight behind Dolby Atmos, the audio format with extra height channels to create a more immersive bubble of sound.
The Sony HT-ST5000 soundbar, which perfectly matches the company's Dolby Atmos-supporting UBP-X800 4K Blu-ray deck, has two extra channels on the top - left and right - that fire audio upwards to a ceiling up to 17 feet above. This is then reflected down to the seating position of the listener to create the illusion of sound coming from above.
The soundbar also has seven channels ranged across the front and a separate wireless subwoofer provides the bass.
- Best headphones and speakers at CES 2017: Audio-Technica, AKG, Sennheiser and more
- CES 2017: All the announcements that matter
- Dolby Atmos explained: What is it and how do I get it?
It also acts as an AV receiver, with three HDMI inputs, all with HDCP 2.2 so can be fed three different 4K Ultra HD sources. It has an optical audio input too and one HDMI output.
There is Bluetooth and Wi-Fi on board for wireless audio streaming, with Spotify Connect and Chromecast both supported. You can also pair your smart devices to it simply through NFC.
But it is its oomph that impresses most, at least it did during our demo at CES 2017. The extra channels really make a difference when you're enjoying Dolby Atmos content. The audio field becomes massive and you can't help but feel carried away with the action.
It's also clever in its spatial separation, with a clear sense of audio coming from left, right and above.
The Sony HT-ST5000 soundbar with wireless subwoofer will be available this spring for around £1,500.
Multi-room audio: What is it and what are your options?
Which Sonos speaker is best for you? Play:1, Play:3, Play:5 or Playbar
Speaker placement tips and tricks: Things to look out for when setting up a...
Sonos tips and tricks: Get the most out of your multi-room system
- Sony HT-ST5000 Dolby Atmos soundbar preview: 7.1.2, Chromecast and Spotify Connect
- LG SJ9 Dolby Atmos soundbar preview: Extended home cinema without the clutter
- LG PJ9 levitating speaker preview: The Bluetooth speaker that hovers
- LG Tone Studio preview: Yep, it's a speaker for your neck
- B&O Play BeoPlay M5 preview: Woollen-clad woofer
- Technics launches a more affordable version of its iconic table: the SL-1200GR
- Smart Assistant is Lenovo's new Alexa-powered speaker
- LG made a levitating Bluetooth speaker and will show it off at CES
- Sonos tips and tricks: Get the most out of your multi-room system
- Which Sonos speaker is best for you? Play:1, Play:3, Play:5 or Playbar
- Samsung Gear S3 and Gear S2 now connect to iPhone, here's how it works
- Best smartwatches and fitness trackers of CES 2017: Casio, New Balance, Garmin and more
- Nokia 6 Android phone: Specs, release date and everything you need to know
- Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 preview: The convertible king?
- Best TVs of CES 2017: Samsung, Sony, Panasonic, LG OLED and more
- Motorola Moto G5 and G5 Plus: Specs, release date and rumours
- What is Nvidia GeForce Now and what are the differences on Shield TV, PC and Mac?
- Apple iPhone 8 may swap aluminium for stainless steel construction
- Garmin Fenix 5 preview: Mapping muscle added to outdoor adventurers' dream smartwatch
- Samsung Gear S3 Classic review: Android Wear, beware, this is the smartwatch to beat
Comments