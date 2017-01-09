Ring Floodlight Cam preview: Smart, bright security system to scare intruders away

Ring Floodlight Cam preview: Smart, bright security system to scare intruders awayPocket-lint
Ring has had great success with its camera-enabled doorbell over the last year, so much so that it is expanding its product portfolio to now include a clever security cam and spotlight system that will hopefully keep intruders away.
The Ring Floodlight Cam comprises a camera unit and two decent sized LED spotlights. It is touted as the world's first security camera with motion sensing and the lights built in, plus a silent alarm and two-way talk.
The latter is a similar feature to the one on Ring's doorbells, where you can talk through a built-in speaker to someone in the camera's vicinity. Unlike the doorbells though, this is more likely to be only used to scare off intruders, rather than chat to the postman too.
- CES 2017: All the announcements that matter
- Ring Video Doorbell review: Chime-tastic security for your front door
The camera captures 1080p Full HD video and has night vision. It notifies a phone or tablet through a dedicated app when it detects motion within a 270-degree field of view. There are even facial recognition capabilities, so ensures the face of an intruder is shown clearly.
When motion is detected, you will be notified on your mobile device and can then choose to speak to the intruder and/or start a 110-decibel siren alarm. The 3,000 lumens LED floodlights can be set to go on automatically or you can control them through the app too.
The app is available for iOS, Android, Windows 10 and Mac. It's the same app as the one that controls a Ring doorbell.
The Floodlight Cam is available in white or black and we can safely tell you, from standing underneath one, that the spotlights are mighty bright.
It'll be available from April this year, priced at £229, and you can also opt to pay for all captured video to be stored in the cloud at £2.50 a month for a single camera, or £24.99 annually.
Ring is also making its Ring Pro doorbell available in the UK, with units shipping any day now. It also costs £229 and adds 5GHx Wi-Fi and 1080p video to the feature set of the existing Ring. It is also slimmer and you can change the housing to match its surroundings.
Best smart home devices of CES 2017: Alexa everywhere, connected fridges and even smart windows
Amazon Echo review: It's all about Alexa
Hive review: The British Gas system that's the hub of all things
Dyson 360 Eye review: Finally, a robotic vacuum that really works
- Ring Floodlight Cam preview: Smart, bright security system to scare intruders away
- Nvidia Spot preview: The Google Assistant mic and speaker
- Best smart home devices of CES 2017: Alexa everywhere, connected fridges and even smart windows
- The many faces of Amazon Alexa: Cars, speakers, robots and everything else
- The machines are coming: CES 2017 is all about Amazon Alexa
- Nvidia Spot extends the 4K console's reach through your home
- New Nvidia Shield TV is the 4K Android entertainment centre and smart home hub of the future
- Samsung Family Hub 2.0 refrigerator preview: Spotify and sausages
- Lenovo Smart Assistant preview: Transformers, Alexa in disguise
- LG's Hub Robot will be your home's new best friend
- Nokia's first Android phone is the Nokia 6, but there's a catch
- Nokia 6 Android phone: Specs, release date and everything you need to know
- New Nvidia Shield Android TV preview: Smaller, more capable 4K HDR video streamer
- The Apple iPhone is 10 years old: Look how much the iPhone has changed
- HTC Ocean's Touch UI gets another video leak, this time looking more official
- Ring Floodlight Cam preview: Smart, bright security system to scare intruders away
- Razer Project Valerie: Crazy gaming laptop concept packs in three screens
- What is Nvidia GeForce Now and what are the differences on Shield TV, PC and Mac?
- Samsung Gear devices can now be used with the iPhone
- ZTE Blade V8 Pro preview: Dual camera action on a budget
Comments