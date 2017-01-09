LG PJ9 levitating speaker preview: The Bluetooth speaker that hovers

LG PJ9 levitating speaker preview: The Bluetooth speaker that hoversPocket-lint
Bluetooth speakers come in all shapes and sizes these days, and there are even some that float.
But when you normally talk about floating speakers, you are usually referring to waterproof devices, that you can use in a swimming pool.
The LG PJ9 is a different kind of floating Bluetooth speaker as it floats in the air. That's right, it levitates, hovering a few inches above a separate base unit, rotating as it does.
Why? We're not entirely sure. It is mostly a gimmick, but will certainly be the talk at any party.
The top part of the kit is a small, 360-degree speaker, while the "Levitation Station" underneath contains electromagnets to keep it aloft. The base unit also houses a subwoofer, for deeper, more growling bass response.
One clever feature is that when the floating speaker requires more battery charge, it slowly descends and the station underneath recharges it through kinetic power transfer. Then it rises again, when enough power has been absorbed.
- CES 2017: All the announcements that matter
- LG Signature OLED W preview: 2.5mm thin wall-mounted "wallpaper" TV is simply stunning
- LG Tone Studio preview: Yep, it's a speaker for your neck
We didn't hear the levitating version in action much, considering the only working unit on show at CES 2017 was behind glass. We did hear a non-levitating version though and it was suitably clear and meaty.
The speaker is also weatherproof, so you can even take it outside to wow your neighbours during a barbecue, for example.
There is no word on price or release date at the moment, but we're sure they will both appear on the horizon soon.
Multi-room audio: What is it and what are your options?
Which Sonos speaker is best for you? Play:1, Play:3, Play:5 or Playbar
Speaker placement tips and tricks: Things to look out for when setting up a...
Sonos tips and tricks: Get the most out of your multi-room system
- LG PJ9 levitating speaker preview: The Bluetooth speaker that hovers
- LG Tone Studio preview: Yep, it's a speaker for your neck
- B&O Play BeoPlay M5 preview: Woollen-clad woofer
- Technics launches a more affordable version of its iconic table: the SL-1200GR
- Smart Assistant is Lenovo's new Alexa-powered speaker
- LG made a levitating Bluetooth speaker and will show it off at CES
- Sonos tips and tricks: Get the most out of your multi-room system
- Which Sonos speaker is best for you? Play:1, Play:3, Play:5 or Playbar
- You can now control Netflix using Google Home - here's how
- This Harman Kardon speaker packs Microsoft's Cortana
- Nokia's first Android phone is the Nokia 6, but there's a catch
- Nokia 6 Android phone: Specs, release date and everything you need to know
- The Apple iPhone is 10 years old: Look how much the iPhone has changed
- New Nvidia Shield Android TV preview: Smaller, more capable 4K HDR video streamer
- Ring Floodlight Cam preview: Smart, bright security system to scare intruders away
- Razer Project Valerie: Crazy gaming laptop concept packs in three screens
- HTC Ocean's Touch UI gets another video leak, this time looking more official
- Samsung Gear devices can now be used with the iPhone
- ZTE Blade V8 Pro preview: Dual camera action on a budget
- LG PJ9 levitating speaker preview: The Bluetooth speaker that hovers
Comments